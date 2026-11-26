MENAFN - Crypto Breaking) Coinbase and crypto advocacy group Stand With Crypto are pushing back on a UK regulatory approach to decentralized finance (DeFi) that, they say, could reduce consumer access to DeFi through regulated channels.

The comments come after reports that the UK's Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) plans to move forward with tighter rules and authorization requirements for DeFi platforms, citing money-laundering concerns highlighted by the $6.3 billion Binance hack. While the attack targeted a centralized exchange, investigators noted that stolen funds were routed through decentralized protocols, making tracing and freezing more complex.

Coinbase and Stand With Crypto argue the FCA's framework may restrict“regulated routes” to DeFi rather than block DeFi usage outright. Both groups link their concerns to the FCA's focus on money-laundering risks highlighted by the Binance hack and subsequent on-chain movement. The debate centers on whether rules requiring execution through authorized venues could effectively exclude decentralized protocols. Final FCA guidance is expected in January 2027, with a planned start date of Oct. 25, 2027.

Key takeawaysWhy Coinbase says the FCA may be“closing the door”

According to Katie Harries, head of policy for Europe at Coinbase, the proposed FCA stance could limit opportunities for regulated firms to collaborate with authorities to implement consumer safeguards in DeFi interactions.

Harries' core point is that regulators may be treating authorization requirements as a de facto ban on regulated participation. She told Cointelegraph that the UK“is getting its approach to DeFi wrong,” arguing it is“not a ban on UK consumers using DeFi,” but instead“a ban on giving them a regulated route to use it.”

The criticism builds on an earlier argument Harries made in an October opinion piece for Cointelegraph. There, she contended that the proposed framework could prevent regulated crypto platforms from offering DeFi services in practice. The concern: if firms must route customer order execution through authorized trading venues, decentralized protocols without a central operator that can obtain FCA authorization may fall outside the permitted perimeter.

From an investor and consumer-protection perspective, the practical implication is straightforward. If access via regulated intermediaries is constrained, users may be pushed toward unregulated pathways where-depending on the arrangement-consumer protections, disclosures, and compliance processes may be weaker or absent.

Advocacy group warns users could lose“trusted” access

Stand With Crypto's Harry Pearce-Gould echoed those worries, arguing the proposals could leave UK users with fewer options for accessing DeFi services compared to residents of other jurisdictions.

He told Cointelegraph that the UK could end up leaving consumers without the“trusted, regulated routes” that might remain available elsewhere. Pearce-Gould also stressed that people should be able to use crypto for legitimate financial activities such as borrowing against holdings-so long as they have clear information about the risks involved.

In other words, the dispute is not simply about whether DeFi should exist, but about how (and through whom) UK users can interact with it-especially when regulators are trying to manage compliance risks such as money laundering.

Regulatory sandbox experience and the Binance hack backdrop

The FCA's position is grounded in its assessment of DeFi-related risks. As reported by Cointelegraph, the tightening move follows concern over money laundering opportunities that emerged after the Binance hack. Although the breach hit a centralized exchange, the incident also demonstrated how illicit proceeds can be moved via decentralized protocols. That kind of movement complicates efforts to trace assets and coordinate freezes.

Harries argued that the regulator's concerns could be addressed without excluding regulated firms from working with authorities. She pointed to the FCA's broader use of regulatory sandboxes-mechanisms designed to allow financial services companies to test new products in live markets under regulatory oversight.

In this context, she referenced that on Feb. 25 the FCA named four regulated entities to test stablecoin products inside its regulatory sandbox. The implication is that the regulator has precedent for allowing controlled experimentation while maintaining oversight, rather than shutting off participation.

“The UK has got a lot right on crypto,” Harries said,“but its approach is closing the door on DeFi innovation.”

UK's global competitiveness and the timeline to implementation

The debate also has a competitive dimension. Harries argued that the UK's direction may put it at a disadvantage in the digital asset industry. She characterized the approach as“creating a prohibition,” adding that it does not align with the UK's ambition to be a global center for digital assets.

According to the article, the FCA closed consultations on its proposed DeFi guidance and wider crypto regulatory framework on Nov. 18. Final guidance is expected in January 2027, while the new regime is scheduled to take effect on Oct. 25, 2027.

For users and market participants, the timeline matters because it suggests a window in which firms may still seek clarifications, adjust business models, or engage with regulators on how authorization and execution requirements should work in practice for decentralized applications and services.

As the FCA moves from consultations toward final guidance, the key point for readers to watch is how the regulator intends to reconcile DeFi's decentralized infrastructure with authorization and execution-channel requirements-and whether regulated intermediaries will still be able to provide consumer safeguards that both Coinbase and Stand With Crypto say are at risk.

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