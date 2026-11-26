Frostpup hatches in Trainimals. Image captured from gameplay.

The new iPhone update adds two animated, narrated story scenes to Vitaria. Real walks and workouts help players hatch and raise pixel-art companions.

PAIGNTON, UNITED KINGDOM, November 26, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Pixel Gherkin Studios has released an iPhone update for Trainimals, a free-to-download fitness game that turns everyday walking and workouts into progress for pixel-art creatures. The update adds two animated, narrated scenes to the Vitaria RPG demo. Players can replay the opening and, after restoring the first connection to Earth, the awakening from the chapter options.In the main game, movement helps hatch eggs and develop a creature's stats. Players can raise and evolve companions, care for them between workouts and collect different creature families. In Vitaria, players follow branching woodland trails, meet other Trainimals and take part in turn-based battles. The demo counts new steps after players begin the adventure. Players choose whether to use those steps as they walk or save unused steps for later travel.The full phone game can be played without a smartwatch. Players with a compatible Apple Watch can take their companion into a workout and sync when they reconnect to their iPhone. A Wear OS companion is available for supported Android watches.Trainimals placed third in The Big Indie Pitch (Mobile Edition) at Pocket Gamer Connects Nordics 2026 in Helsinki. Developer Adam Smith founded Pixel Gherkin Studios in Paignton, Devon.Trainimals is available from the App Store and Google Play, with optional in-app purchases and rewarded ads. The Trainimals website has both download links. Gameplay screenshots and footage, including the hatch, RPG and smartwatch features, are available to media on request.

Adam Smith

Pixel Gherkin Studios

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Trainimals Adds Animated RPG Scenes to Its Fitness Game for iPhone News Provided By Pixel Gherkin Studios November 26, 2026, 23:14 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Gifts, Games & Hobbies, Sports, Fitness & Recreation, Technology



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