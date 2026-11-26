MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The Management Committee of the Qinzhou Port Area of the China (Guangxi) Pilot Free Trade Zone

QINZHOU, China, Nov. 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In September 2026, the Pinglu Canal was completed and opened to navigation, drawing widespread market attention ever since. This river-sea intermodal corridor linking the Xijiang River with the Beibu Gulf has opened a new route to the sea for goods moving between overseas markets and southwest China, and has brought fresh development opportunities to Qinzhou, a Beibu Gulf port city in Guangxi situated at the canal's seaward end.

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The canal's opening has, first of all, created new logistical conditions for Qinzhou's port-based industries. The project, with a total investment of about 72.7 billion yuan and a length of 134.2 kilometers, shortens the inland shipping distance for goods from southwest China heading to the sea by more than 560 kilometers compared with traditional routes. In addition, lockage fees are fully waived this year, and passenger services have also been launched. According to the data from the Management Committee of the Qinzhou Port Area of the China (Guangxi) Pilot Free Trade Zone, the Pinglu Canal was built to Class I inland waterway standards and can accommodate 5,000-tonne vessels, cutting overall logistics costs by 18 to 30 percent and saving society more than 5 billion yuan in transport expenses annually. As inland shipping on the Xijiang River becomes further integrated with Beibu Gulf Port, a wide range of goods can reach both domestic and overseas markets through Qinzhou.

At this year's China-ASEAN Expo (CAEXPO), the Qinzhou exhibition area featured "Kunlun" brand polyolefins, synthetic rubber and other products from China Petroleum International Co., Ltd., showcasing the achievements of Qinzhou's port-side petrochemical industry. With the canal in operation, raw materials from southwest China can reach the Qinzhou Petrochemical Industrial Park by waterway, while chemical products made in the park will enjoy more convenient access to overseas markets, creating conditions for Qinzhou to further expand at home and abroad.

Improved connectivity has also opened up new space for cross-border industrial cooperation. In the China-Malaysia "Two Countries, Twin Parks" pavilion, specialty goods such as bird's nest, durian and non-ferrous metals appeared alongside cooperation results in green chemicals and new energy materials. As an important platform for China-Malaysia investment cooperation, the "Two Countries, Twin Parks" is promoting closer alignment between the two sides in commodity trade, industrial layout and supply chains. With the Pinglu Canal now open, links between the parks and southwest China and the ASEAN market will be further strengthened.

While industrial cooperation continues to expand, technological innovation is injecting fresh vitality into Qinzhou's development. At this year's CAEXPO, applications integrating artificial intelligence with traditional industries were a highlight of the Qinzhou exhibition area. Maimai Technology brought an agricultural large model and special-purpose robots; Babu Zhiyan showed a series of drone systems; Guiniao Digital Technology launched an agricultural drone operations platform; and the Pubei dried tangerine peel smart public warehouse presented a full-chain digital warehousing solution.

From agricultural production to logistics and warehousing, these technologies and products demonstrate how AI is being applied in specific industrial scenarios. For Qinzhou, AI is not only a new tool for industrial transformation and upgrading, but also a new entry point for technological cooperation with ASEAN.

Leveraging platforms such as the China-ASEAN Artificial Intelligence Application Cooperation Center, Qinzhou is actively connecting its tech enterprises with ASEAN markets and exploring AI applications in smart ports, smart logistics and smart industrial parks. As construction of the Pinglu Canal Economic Belt advances, demand for digital and intelligent technologies in port operations, cargo transport and industrial park management will grow further, creating more opportunities for relevant technological cooperation.

From industrial cooperation to technological exchange, Qinzhou's ties with ASEAN are also reflected in its business environment and people-to-people exchanges. At this year's CAEXPO, Qinzhou showcased foreign-related legal services, specialty products and green building materials, covering cross-border business operations, specialty goods trade and green industry development, demonstrating local efforts to continuously improve internationalized services and expand open cooperation.

As a coastal city on the Beibu Gulf, Qinzhou has a solid foundation for ties with ASEAN countries in geography, trade and industrial cooperation. Since the canal opened, equipment manufacturing products and new energy components from southwest China can move via combined waterway and sea transport to further expand into ASEAN markets, while natural rubber, tropical fruits and other goods from ASEAN countries can enter China's interior through Beibu Gulf Port. Improved logistics corridors will make it easier for companies on both sides to conduct trade, industrial collaboration and supply-chain cooperation.

From port-based industries to AI applications, and from cross-border trade to people-to-people exchanges, Qinzhou is capitalizing on the opening of the Pinglu Canal and the China-ASEAN Expo platform to further leverage its coastal location and industrial base, expand cooperation with ASEAN countries, and create more opportunities for regional connectivity and coordinated industrial development.

CONTACT: Contact person: Mr. Zeng, Tel: 86-10-63074558.