MENAFN - Mid-East Info) DUBAI, UAE - November 26, 2026 - Red Tape Ventures, in collaboration with SquareCircle Ventures, Risin Ventures, and leading ecosystem partners, has announced the Founders and Funders Evening, a venture gathering and founder pitch event taking place on Wednesday, December 9, 2026 at the Rove Expo City. Borderless Finance. AI-Native.

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Staged adjacent to the Dubai Exhibition Centre during the flagship week of GITEX GLOBAL and Expand North Star, the evening convenes regional founders, investors, and institutional allocators for candid discussions on building businesses in highly regulated sectors, AI-era due diligence, and how AI is shaping company building.

While GITEX GLOBAL and Expand North Star bring over 500,000 visitors and thousands of global investors to Expo City Dubai, the Founders and Funders Evening offers a curated, intimate setting designed to cut through exhibition noise.

“In MENA, regulatory complexity is often mistaken for a barrier, when in reality it is the ultimate defensible moat for founders willing to do the hard institutional work,” said Walid Aradi, Co-Founder of Red Tape Ventures.“At the same time, generative AI has made it easier than ever to package a compelling story, forcing investors to look deeper under the hood. We created this evening to bring builders and capital allocators together for honest, off-the-floor conversations about what actually drives enduring enterprise value.”

“Cross-border venture building succeeds when high-conviction founders are placed directly in front of investors who understand regional market entry and global scale,” said Sameer Sortur, Founding Partner of SquareCircle Ventures.“By bringing together top startup cohorts and active regional GPs just steps away from the main exhibition halls, we are turning conference week momentum into real commercial partnerships and capital deployment.”

Event Highlights and Programming

The program is structured around two high-impact panels, a rapid-fire startup pitch event, and networking.

Regulatory Moats: Building Category Kings in MENA Grey Areas: Moving beyond defensive compliance to offensive market domination, this session explores how builders turn MENA regulatory complexity into an insurmountable competitive advantage. Venture Capital and Fundraising in the AI Age: As generative AI enables founders to build functional MVPs and immaculate data rooms overnight, this session examines how forward-thinking VCs audit codebases, verify real-world alpha, and separate genuine traction from synthetic noise.

Panels

Pitch Event: Ten high-potential startups will deliver rapid-fire five-minute pitches followed by three minutes of live Q&A before an active investor jury.

Pitch Event:

Featured Speakers and Ecosystem Partners:

The event features regional investors, operators, and policy leaders, including Wes Schwalje and Walid Aradi (Red Tape Ventures), Sameer Sortur (SquareCircle Ventures), Walied Albasheer (Intuitio Ventures), Awdesh Chetal (HyperThink Systems / Risin Ventures), Sultan Ali Rashed Lootah (NQUBATOR), Ajmal Ahmady, Dr. Mohammed Aljanahi, Jessica Usenbor (Omnisient MENA), JP Mondalek (Liberate), Alex Cinali (RavenOar), and other high profile speakers. Key ecosystem supporters include Decile Group, Startup World Cup Abu Dhabi, Startup Grind, and others.

Registration and Startup Pitch Applications:

Attendance is curated with limited capacity, and founders raising capital can apply online for one of ten pitching slots at .

About Red Tape Ventures:

Red Tape Ventures invests in marketplace and enablement technology startups navigating regulatory and operational landscapes across the MENA region.

About SquareCircle Ventures:

SquareCircle Ventures is a cross-border venture development and investment firm bridging the US, GCC, and India. Focused on helping high-growth technology companies soft-land, scale, and expand across international trade corridors, the firm combines strategic advisory, ecosystem partnerships, and venture capital to accelerate regional market entry.

About Risin Ventures:

Risin Ventures is a Middle East and India-focused venture studio, startup incubator, and early-stage investment firm. Backing visionary founders building disruptive solutions across deep tech, AI, IoT, SaaS, and sustainability, Risin Ventures supports companies from ideation and product development through regional go-to-market execution and scale.