Christchurch [New Zealand], November 27 (ANI): Despite questions surrounding his omission from the opening Test and growing calls for his inclusion, Mohammed Siraj has once again been left out of India's playing XI for the second Test against New Zealand. The decision comes despite Siraj being India's highest wicket-taker in the ongoing World Test Championship (WTC) cycle, with 43 wickets in 11 matches. Siraj's continued absence comes after India's bowling attack struggled to bowl out New Zealand in the series opener, with the visitors managing to hold their ground and secure a draw. His omission has therefore attracted attention, particularly given his impressive record and consistent contributions in the longest format. Since his memorable performance in last year's Oval Test, where he bowled India to an incredible six-run victory over England, Siraj has taken 21 wickets in seven Tests played in Asian conditions at an impressive average of 21.28, including a four-wicket haul. For the series opener, India opted for Jasprit Bumrah, Prasidh Krishna, Akash Deep and Anshul Kamboj as their four specialist pacers, with Washington Sundar providing an additional bowling option. The team management's selection was understood to be based on the bowling combination and the need for extra batting depth. However, despite the bowling unit's inability to dismiss New Zealand in the first Test, Siraj has failed to find a place in the playing XI once again. His omission leaves India without their leading wicket-taker in the ongoing WTC cycle as they look to strengthen their position in the series. Meanwhile, Ravindra Jadeja has also been left out of the playing XI, while young pacer Gurnoor Brar has been handed his maiden Test cap, becoming the 321st player to represent India in the longest format. Brar's inclusion marks a significant opportunity for the debutant as India look for a more effective bowling performance in the second Test. With the series finely poised after the opening Test ended in a draw, India's decision to persist with the bowling combination while leaving out Siraj will remain one of the key talking points. (ANI)

MENAFN26112026007385015968ID1112028146