Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], November 27 (ANI): Union Minister H D Kumaraswamy accused the state administration of behaving "inhumanely" and lacking commitment toward the poor as the sit-in protest by Accredited Social Health Activist (ASHA) workers at Bengaluru's Freedom Park continues. The ASHA workers' agitation entered its 10th consecutive day on Thursday, demanding increased remuneration its 10th consecutive day on Thursday. Speaking to the reporters, Kumaraswamy criticised Chief Minister DK Shivakumar and state ministers for not formally inviting the agitating workers for dialogue to resolve their long-pending demands. "This government is behaving inhumanely. No responsible ministers or the Chief Minister have invited them or called a meeting. These people actually have no commitment to poor people," he said.

Meanwhile, Vice President of the ASHA Karyakarta Association Uma Devi questioned the state government's silence despite a decade of appeals and harsh conditions at the protest venue, where several workers have stayed with young children. She highlighted that over the last nine years, remuneration has been increased only by Rs 1,500. The protestors are demanding a total of Rs 15,000. "For the last 10 years, we have been requesting the government to increase our remuneration. In the last nine years, it was increased by only Rs 1,500, and today we are being paid just Rs 5,000. We have been protesting here for the last 10 days, demanding a remuneration of Rs 15,000. This is even less than the basic pay. Why are our demands not reaching the government?" she asked. "We are not being adamant; the government is being adamant. Despite the rain, cold and other difficulties, we are sitting here with small children. Why is the government not responding?" she further questioned.

Earlier on Thursday, Karnataka Chief Minister D K Shivakumar appealed to ASHA workers to call off their ongoing protests, assuring resolution for their problems. "We are aware of your problems, and we will give a proper solution. I will hold talks with Finance Department officials this evening. Please trust us. As Chief Minister, I humbly request all ASHA workers and mothers to withdraw your protest," he said.