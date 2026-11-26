Ipoh [Malaysia], November 27 (ANI): Personnel from the Indian and Malaysian armies on Thursday participated in specialised demonstrations on Battlefield Casualty Management as part of the ongoing sixth edition of joint military Exercise HARIMAU SHAKTI 2026 in Malaysia, focusing on the treatment of gunshot and blast injuries, battlefield first aid and casualty evacuation. The training covered systematic casualty assessment, haemorrhage control, tourniquet application and trauma management under combat conditions. It also included coordinated casualty evacuation through CASEVAC and MEDEVAC procedures, emphasising the importance of speed, precision and timely medical intervention in enhancing combat survivability and operational readiness. Additionally, the medical team of the Indian contingent visited Clinic Pos Bewong and conducted a community outreach programme to strengthen engagement with the local population. The initiative reflected the Indian Army's commitment to humanitarian outreach, community welfare and fostering goodwill beyond military training.

The latest activities are part of the exercise being conducted in Malaysia from November 19 to 30, with a focus on emerging military technologies, drone warfare and enhancing interoperability between the two armies. Earlier on Wednesday, troops from both countries participated in demonstrations on combat tracking and house intervention, including hostage rescue operations. The activities showcased specialised teams and Army Canines (K-9) in complex operational scenarios involving precision tracking, detection of adversary movements, tactical intervention and suspect disarmament. The demonstrations highlighted handler-canine coordination, shock action and the integration of specialised teams in challenging combat situations.

Meanwhile, on November 24, the two armies conducted a specialised demonstration on Counter-Improvised Explosive Device (C-IED) operations in counter-insurgency environments. The training focused on threat detection, systematic search techniques, risk assessment and safe neutralisation procedures. Troops were also familiarised with the EOD 7B Bomb Suit used during explosive ordnance disposal operations. The exercise further features professional discussions and practical demonstrations on Unmanned Aerial Systems (UAS), Counter-Unmanned Aerial Systems (C-UAS), Manned-Unmanned Teaming (MUM-T), intelligence integration and geospatial applications, enabling personnel to exchange expertise and develop a shared understanding of evolving battlefield challenges.

The fifth edition of Exercise HARIMAU SHAKTI was conducted in December 2025 at the Mahajan Field Firing Range in Rajasthan, focusing on joint tactical drills and sub-conventional operations under a United Nations mandate. It included counter-terrorism and counter-insurgency training in semi-urban and urban terrain, with joint patrolling, ambush tactics, C-IED familiarisation, helicopter insertion techniques and a Command Post Exercise. The sixth edition builds on these engagements by incorporating emerging technologies and specialised operational capabilities, reflecting India's and Malaysia's continued commitment to strengthening bilateral defence cooperation and preparedness against evolving security threats.