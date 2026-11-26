Geneva [Switzerland], November 27 (ANI): Game 3 of the World Chess Championship 2026 between defending champion D Gukesh and challenger Javokhir Sindarov ended in a draw, with Gukesh putting his opponent under pressure in another Berlin Defence encounter. The game eventually reached an opposite-coloured bishop endgame, a position widely considered a theoretical draw. However, the biggest talking point was Gukesh's surprise opening preparation, as he introduced a rare variation that caught attention. Gukesh opted for the 5...Be7 Rio de Janeiro variation, moving away from the more popular 5...Nd6 line. Following 6. Qe2 Nd6 7. Bxc6 bxc6, he played 8...Nf5 in response to dxe5, steering the game into the rarely seen Cordel variation rather than continuing along the Rio de Janeiro route with Nb7. The Cordel variation was predominantly seen in games during the 1980s and 1990s. Among its more recent appearances were the 2013 encounter between Dominguez Perez and Vasyl Ivanchuk, and the 2019 game between Hovhannisyan and Haik Martirosyan. Former World Champion Boris Spassky was also known for employing the variation, with both his games featuring the line in 1988 ending in draws.

Speaking after Game 3, Gukesh revealed that he was aware of the 1988 encounter of Boris Spassky, which featured the same opening line. Responding with a touch of humour when asked about his preparation methods, the Indian grandmaster joked that Spassky was not among his seconds before confirming his familiarity with the historic game. "Yeah, I can reveal that Spassky is not one of my seconds. (laughs) But yeah, I was aware of the game," Gukesh said as per Chessbase India. Gukesh also revealed that he explored several attacking possibilities after playing 21...Kd7, including rook manoeuvres and potential exchange sacrifices, in an attempt to create winning chances. However, he admitted that none of the ideas worked as planned and pointed to Sindarov's 29. f4 as the moment that made the game particularly interesting. "I think I played 21...Kd7, hoping for something. But I knew it shouldn't really be anything more than just fine for Black. I was trying to make some ideas, like...Rb8,...Rb5 and some exchange sacrifice on c5, but I never really managed to make it happen. Obviously, here I was hoping for...e6; I was just looking at different kinds of exchange sacrifices, but none of it really worked. I think the game got super interesting once he played 29. f4," he added.

Sindarov had praised Gukesh for his strong opening preparation, admitting that he was surprised by the depth of his opponent's preparation in the 5...Be7 line, which his team had not analysed extensively. Although he initially felt he had secured a favourable position, he eventually realised the endgame was completely equal. The challenger also acknowledged coming close to making a mistake under time pressure but was pleased with how he defended to secure the draw. "Today my opponent was really well prepared. We checked this move 5...Be7, but not that deep. I was surprised. I thought I got a very good position, but my opponent was really well prepared. I was just trying to find some chances because I was playing as White. In the endgame, I started to understand that the position was completely equal, and in the time trouble I was really very close to missing something. But I'm happy that I defended very well," Sindarov said.

The remaining pair of rooks was eventually exchanged, leading to an opposite-coloured bishop endgame that ended in a draw after 60 moves. Despite the result, Gukesh could take some confidence from the encounter heading into the rest day, having put Sindarov under pressure at various stages. The scores remain level at 1.5-1.5 after three games. Gukesh will have the advantage of the white pieces in Game 4, scheduled to be played on Saturday. (ANI)