(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Nov. 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pender Growth Fund Inc. (the“Company”) today announced its financial and operational results for the three months and nine months ended September 30, 2026. Financial Highlights

Net income was $8,742,687 for the three months ended September 30, 2026 (September 30, 2025 – net loss of $248,441) due to positive investment performance in the quarter. Net income per Class C common share (“Share”) was $1.28 for the three months ended September 30, 2026 (September 30, 2025 – net loss per Share of $0.04).

The Company's total shareholders' equity increased by $12,983,733, from $115,404,324 as at December 31, 2025 to $128,388,057 as at September 30, 2026. This increase was primarily due to net income of $15,456,541 as a result of positive investment performance, offset by $2,472,808 of shares repurchased under the Company's Normal Course Issuer Bid (“NCIB”).

Shareholders' equity was $18.96 per Share as at September 30, 2026 (December 31, 2025 – $16.65).

6,772,029 Shares were outstanding as at September 30, 2026 (December 31, 2025 – 6,933,229), representing a decrease of 161,200 Shares as a result of share repurchases under the NCIB, which was renewed on February 20, 2026.

As at September 30, 2026, 51.9% of the investment portfolio was comprised of publicly listed securities and 48.1% of private companies. Net assets were comprised of 50.7% in publicly listed securities, 47.1% in private unlisted companies, and 2.2% in cash and other assets, net of liabilities. Management Expense Ratio (“MER”) before performance fees was 2.45% for the quarter ended September 30, 2026, a decrease of 0.10% compared to 2.55% in the third quarter of 2025.



PERFORMANCE

(Based on Shareholders' Equity) 3 Month 1 Year 3 Year 5 Year Since Inception Class C 7.5% 7.9% 28.9% 15.7% 19.6%



Portfolio Highlights

During the third quarter, Pender Growth Fund continued to execute its long-term, value-oriented investment strategy, emphasizing concentrated, high-conviction opportunities across both public and private markets.

Public equity markets navigated a complex environment during the quarter, supported by resilient corporate earnings and sustained investment across the artificial intelligence (AI) supply chain, while persistent inflation, interest rate uncertainty and geopolitical tensions contributed to market volatility. Canadian markets faced additional challenges from ongoing trade tensions with the United States and pressure on business confidence. Against this backdrop, the Company maintained an active approach to portfolio management, supporting its existing investments while closely monitoring valuations and company-specific catalysts.

Turning to the M&A environment, we continued to see activity pick up across small- and mid-cap names. We view this as an important signal: private markets are beginning to recognize value in the public small- and mid-cap space, where valuations have remained disconnected from long-term fundamentals. This backdrop represents a meaningful tailwind, with the potential to surface and unlock value in underappreciated portfolio companies.

Two notable transactions during the year illustrate this trend. On August 11, 2026, Kneat.com Inc. completed its previously announced acquisition by Thoma Bravo for $6.50 per share in cash, representing a premium of approximately 20% to its closing price immediately before the transaction announcement and 40% to its unaffected share price prior to the commencement of its strategic review. More recently, in September 2026, Sangoma Technologies Corporation announced an agreement to be acquired by BRC Holdings in a transaction valuing the company at approximately US$204 million (C$289 million) in enterprise value. The transaction represented a premium of approximately 47% to the previous closing price and 51% to the 10-day volume-weighted average price, with closing expected by early 2027. We view these transactions as evidence of two things: how undervalued technology remains at the smaller end of the market, and how active the M&A environment currently is.

The Company remained actively engaged with key portfolio companies, including General Fusion Inc., a long-standing private holding. On July 10, 2026, General Fusion completed its business combination with Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. III, and the combined entity was renamed General Fusion Group Ltd., with shares and warrants commencing trading on the Nasdaq on July 13, 2026 under“GFUZ” and“GFUZW”.

Subsequent to quarter-end, on October 8, 2026, General Fusion announced a significant technical milestone, stating it had achieved electron temperatures exceeding 12 million degrees Celsius (more than 1 keV) using its Lawson Machine 26 (LM26) demonstration system. The achievement, supported by diagnostic measurements conducted in collaboration with the UK Atomic Energy Authority, represents an important step toward the commercialization of fusion energy and marks the first of three key technical milestones in General Fusion's LM26 program. Against a backdrop of accelerating electricity demand driven by AI infrastructure and electrification, we view this achievement as meaningful progress toward fusion's long-term commercial potential and its ability to contribute to future energy needs.

General Fusion's transition from a long-held private investment to a publicly traded company highlights the Company's ability to identify, support and patiently hold innovative businesses as they advance toward significant corporate and technological milestones.

Other Highlights

The Company continued to acquire its Shares in the market under its NCIB because management believes the Shares are trading at a discount to intrinsic value. On February 20, 2026, the Company launched a new NCIB, under which the Company may purchase a maximum of 585,681 Shares, representing 10% of the Company's public float as of the launch date, during the one-year period ending February 19, 2027.

Readers are encouraged to refer to the Company's MD&A and quarterly unaudited financial statements for September 30, 2026, the annual audited financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2025, and other disclosures available under the Company's profile at for additional information.

About the Company

Pender Growth Fund Inc. is an investment firm. Its investment objective is to achieve long-term capital growth. The Company utilizes its small capital base and long-term horizon to invest in unique situations, primarily small cap, special situations, and illiquid public and private companies. The firm invests in public and private companies principally in the technology sector. It trades on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol“PTF” and posts its NAV on its website, generally within five business days of each month end.

Please visit .

For further information, please contact:

Tony Rautava

Corporate Secretary

Pender Growth Fund Inc.

(604) 653-9625

Toll Free: (866) 377-4743

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Pender Growth Fund Inc.

1066 West Hastings Street, Suite 1830

Vancouver, BC V6E 3X2

Tel: 604 688 1511

Fax: 604 563 3199



Forward-Looking Information

This news release may contain forward-looking statements (within the meaning of applicable securities laws) relating to the business of the Company and the environment in which it operates. Forward-looking statements are identified by words such as“believe”,“anticipate”,“project”,“expect”,“intend”,“plan”,“will”,“may”,“estimate” and other similar expressions. These statements are based on the Company's expectations, estimates, forecasts and projections and include, without limitation, statements regarding expected market volatility, the merger and acquisition environment and its potential impact on the Company's portfolio, and the potential for value realization from the Company's portfolio companies, including General Fusion Group Ltd. The forward-looking statements in this news release are based on certain assumptions; they are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties that are difficult to control or predict. A number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from the results discussed in the forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to, the factors discussed under the heading“Risk Factors” in the Company's annual information form available at . There can be no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate as actual outcomes and results may differ materially from those expressed in these forward-looking statements. Readers, therefore, should not place undue reliance on any such forward-looking statements. Further, these forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this news release and, except as expressly required by applicable law, the Company assumes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.