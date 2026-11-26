MENAFN - Mid-East Info) Dubai, UAE, November 2026 – The special edition of Knowledge Summit, jointly organized by the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Knowledge Foundation (MBRF) and the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP), explored strategies to strengthen crisis preparedness under the theme 'Knowledge: Navigating Crises in a Changing World.' Sessions showcased government efforts to build resilience through foresight and proactive security. Borderless Finance. AI-Native.

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H.E. Fahed Buti Bayat Al Mheiri, Director of the Alternative Services and Volunteering Management Centre at the National Emergency, Crisis, and Disaster Management Authority (NCEMA), stated that strengthening preparedness requires transforming knowledge into decisions and field capabilities. It also demands linking foresight with planning and investment while integrating the roles of government, security, and community stakeholders. This approach supports service continuity, protects lives, and strengthens recovery capabilities.

During the session titled 'Future-Ready Governments in the Face of Crises,' H.E. Al Mheiri explored the requirements for future-ready governments, community partnerships in crisis response, and the development of emergency medical response services to keep pace with the city's needs.

He cited international indicators showing an annual average of 377 natural hazard-related disasters between 2005 and 2024. The total annual economic cost of disasters is estimated at USD 2.3 trillion, including indirect impacts and ecosystem losses. Extreme weather and climate events affected approximately 3.8 million people across the Arab region in 2024.

He noted that overlapping natural, geopolitical, cyber, and economic threats pose complex challenges across sectors. Foresight must also address emerging and unprecedented risks, including low-probability, high-impact scenarios, rather than rely solely on historical data.

Beyond Administrative Jurisdictions:

H.E. Al Mheiri then explored the role of artificial intelligence (AI) in monitoring early indicators, developing scenarios, analyzing their implications, and identifying resource allocation priorities. He also underscored the importance of integrating foresight into policymaking and investment decisions.

Highlighting proactive security, H.E. Major General Dr. Saleh Abdullah Murad, Assistant Commander-in-Chief for Administrative Affairs at Dubai Police General Command, stressed that preparedness requires not only early planning but also the ability to act, make decisions, and maintain service continuity. He explained that crisis management in the UAE begins long before an incident occurs through foresight, training, and coordination.

During the session titled 'Proactive Security: Security Intelligence and Community Partnership in Crisis Response,' he emphasized that crises require cooperation beyond administrative jurisdictions to protect communities. Institutional resilience also involves reprioritizing tasks, redirecting personnel to support duties, preparing operational alternatives, and maintaining robust communication channels.

H.E. Murad emphasized that trust depends on credible information, effective decisions, and tangible action. During crises, leaders must remain visible and engaged with the public, supported by operational management, performance measurement, and practical preparedness exercises.

The sessions underscored that effective crisis preparedness requires cooperation among government entities, security authorities, and communities. Advanced technologies, institutional resilience, and public trust enable governments to anticipate risks, respond quickly, and maintain essential services.