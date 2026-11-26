MENAFN - Mid-East Info) National Day favourites, Rahash Hour and Mahalabi Or Not To Be, return in mini format for the very first time to celebrate the little moments that happen Only Here. Borderless Finance. AI-Native.

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Dubai, UAE, November 2026: FIX Dessert Chocolatier, the Dubai-born creator of The Original Dubai Chocolate and recent recipient of the Dubai-it award, has launched its Only Here Box, a sweet limited-edition treat to celebrate Eid Al Etihad, the UAE's 55th National Day. Two of FIX's National Day favourites, Rahash Hour and Mahalabi Or Not To Be, arrive in mini format for the very first time.

This Freakin' Incredible Xperience celebrates the traditions and everyday moments that make this country feel like home, from first-class safety, to leaving belongings unattended and knowing they will be there when you come back, to Karak and water being readily available for anyone who needs it. Only Here captures the spirit of a nation where locals, residents and visitors, across every generation, are all welcomed in this incredible Emirate that we are lucky enough to call home.

Sarah Hamouda, Co-Founder of FIX Dessert Chocolatier, said:“FIX was born in the UAE and honestly, it could only have happened here. For the UAE's 55th National Day we wanted to create something that celebrates the little things everyone here benefits from. Whether that is receiving Karak through the car window, having the freedom to move around safely or feeling like it's a home away from home. So, we brought back our National Day favourites, in a mini format for the very first time that are perfect for sharing. It's our way of saying thank you to this formidable country that always creates a Freakin' Incredible 'Xperience – just like FIX.”

Priced at AED 156 for a box of 10 and AED 267 for a box of 20, the FIX Only Here Box is available on Careem from the 23of November. Whether it gets passed around the office or turns up at the neighbours' door, it's a Freakin' Incredible 'Xperience to celebrate a Freakin' Incredible 55 years of the UAE.