MENAFN - Mid-East Info) The special edition of the Knowledge Summit, jointly organized by the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Knowledge Foundation (MBRF) and the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP), set the stage for discussions on the emergency medical services sector and Dubai's operational planning. His Excellency Mishal Abdul Karim Julfar, Executive Director of the Dubai Corporation for Ambulance Services (DCAS), highlighted the role of knowledge, data, and human capabilities in developing response services to keep pace with the city's evolving needs. Borderless Finance. AI-Native.

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During his lecture titled 'Readiness that Evolves with the City,' he explained that preparedness is built through an ongoing cycle of understanding current conditions, anticipating changes, preparing, and learning. H.E. Julfar noted that DCAS responded to over 279,000 emergency calls in 2025, achieving an average response time of seven minutes that year, with a target of reducing it to four minutes by 2033. He added that analyzing changes on demand across location, time, and events, while combining data with field experience, helps inform unit deployment decisions and determine appropriate coverage.

He also discussed DCAS's operational plan for the 2026 New Year's Eve celebrations, which includes the deployment of 236 ambulance units, 635 personnel from various specializations, and 50 ambulance volunteers. The plan demonstrates how accurate data pertaining to key gathering locations and traffic flows can support advance resource allocation, role assignments, and contingency arrangements.

H.E. Julfar emphasized the importance of ensuring that patient information is retained from the moment an emergency call is received until they arrive at the hospital. Moreover, medical teams need to have access to this information at the appropriate time to support continuity of care.

His Excellency further addressed the role of informed families, qualified volunteers, prepared workplaces, and event venues in strengthening resilience. He also highlighted the importance of transforming everyday lessons learned from each response into improvements in care quality, patient safety, and service experiences.

The deliberations reaffirm Dubai's steadfast commitment to safeguarding the community and enhancing residents' wellbeing. By prioritizing early preparedness and forward-looking planning, these initiatives help foster an environment where public gatherings and celebrations can be enjoyed safely by all.