MENAFN - Mid-East Info) Collaboration between the Abu Dhabi Public Health Centre, the Emirates Society of Ophthalmology and Roche Pharmaceuticals UAE will initially focus on Diabetic Macular Edema awareness, earlier screening and diagnosis, regular eye check-ups, and public and professional knowledge exchange. Borderless Finance. AI-Native.

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ABU DHABI, United Arab Emirates November 2026: Abu Dhabi Public Health Centre (ADPHC), the Emirates Society of Ophthalmology (ESO), and Roche Pharmaceuticals UAE have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to strengthen collaboration on raising awareness of diabetic eye disease in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi and supporting earlier diagnosis, with a particular focus on Diabetic Macular Edema (DME).

The agreement was signed during Day One of the ESO 2026 Conference by Sheikha Dr Noura Al Qassimi, President of ESO; His Excellency Dr Rashed Alsuwaidi, Director General of ADPHC; and Mohamed ElShaarawy, General Manager for the UAE at Roche Pharmaceuticals.

DME is a complication of diabetes that causes swelling in the central part of the retina and can affect vision. Regular eye examinations can help detect changes before noticeable symptoms develop. Through the collaboration, the three organisations will work together to strengthen public understanding of the condition, encourage appropriate eye health check-ups and support earlier recognition and diagnosis, particularly among populations at higher risk.

The MoU establishes a framework for e cooperation between the three organisations, enabling them to draw on their respective capabilities and expertise, exchange knowledge, and work towards shared objectives. The collaboration aims to support public health priorities and contribute to earlier detection of diabetes-related eye conditions and timely intervention, helping improve long-term health outcomes for individuals.

Areas of collaboration will include the joint development of targeted disease awareness and education campaigns delivered through online and offline channels. These initiatives will aim to improve public understanding of DME and encourage appropriate action, including recommended check-ups and regular eye examinations.

The three organisations will also jointly develop and implement initiatives focused on earlier awareness and screening, with specific outreach to populations at higher risk. This will include tailored educational content and communications designed to reinforce the importance of regular eye health check-ups and draw attention to potential diabetes-related eye complications.

Furthermore, the collaboration will facilitate the exchange of knowledge, insights and best practices in awareness and screening. This may include educational workshops for healthcare professionals, interdisciplinary collaboration to help strengthen screening and referral pathways, and exploration of tools and approaches that can encourage greater public participation in eye health initiatives.

Sheikha Dr Noura Al Qassimi, President of the Emirates Society of Ophthalmology and President of the Emirates Medical Association, stated:“Diabetic eye conditions can have a significant impact on vision and quality of life, making awareness and timely eye examinations particularly important for people living with diabetes. Through this collaboration, we are bringing together clinical expertise, public health leadership and industry to strengthen education for both the community and healthcare professionals, encourage earlier attention to potential changes in eye health, and support stronger pathways for screening and referral.”

H.E. Dr Rashed Alsuwaidi, Director General of Abu Dhabi Public Health Centre, added:“Preventing and reducing the impact of complications associated with chronic conditions such as diabetes is an important part of protecting the health of our community and improving long-term quality of life. By strengthening awareness and encouraging people at higher risk to take appropriate preventative action, we can support earlier identification and better health outcomes. Our collaboration with ESO and Roche Pharmaceuticals UAE reflects the value of bringing together complementary expertise to advance public health priorities in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi.”

Mohamed ElShaarawy, General Manager for the UAE at Roche Pharmaceuticals, said:“Public awareness and earlier screening and diagnosis can make a meaningful difference across the patient journey. At Roche, we believe that addressing complex healthcare challenges requires long-term collaboration across the wider healthcare ecosystem. By working alongside ADPHC and ESO, we can bring together our respective expertise to strengthen awareness of diabetic eye disease, support knowledge exchange and help encourage earlier action to protect people's health and vision.”

The agreement builds on a shared commitment among the three organisations to support awareness, education and knowledge exchange in areas of mutual public health importance, while encouraging collaboration between healthcare stakeholders across Abu Dhabi and the wider United Arab Emirates.