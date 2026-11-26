MENAFN - Mid-East Info)Dubai, United Arab Emirates, November 2026 – As Dubai Fitness Challenge (DFC) approaches the conclusion of its landmark 10edition, Dubai Yoga presented by MHERO is set to bring people of all ages, abilities, and fitness levels together at DIFC Gate on 29 November for a free, citywide celebration of movement, mindfulness and wellbeing. Ahead of the event, yoga instructor and Fabletics ambassador Yasmine Arida shares why yoga is about much more than flexibility, how small daily practices can make a lasting difference, and how participants can carry the momentum of their 30×30 into everyday life. As she prepares to lead a sunrise yoga session as part of Dubai Yoga presented by MHERO, Yasmine is looking forward to sharing the experience with participants coming together with a common goal: prioritising their health and wellbeing. Borderless Finance. AI-Native.

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“There's something so special about bringing people together through movement, especially at sunrise!” says Arida.“What I'm most excited about is sharing that energy with hundreds of people, all showing up for themselves and their wellbeing. Yoga has always been about so much more than the physical practice for me. It's about connection, presence, and creating space to slow down and connect.”

Building healthy habits beyond Dubai Fitness Challenge:

With Dubai Fitness Challenge encouraging everyone to commit to 30 minutes of daily physical activity for 30 days, Yasmine believes that developing a sustainable fitness routine starts with consistency rather than intensity.” I always say that consistency is so much more important than intensity when it comes to building a healthy lifestyle. Yoga is a perfect example of that because even 10–30 minutes of practice can make a difference in how you feel, both physically and mentally.“What I love most is that yoga encourages you to listen to your body rather than constantly push it to its limits. And I think that's such an important mindset when it comes to creating habits that actually last.”

This approach reflects the ethos of DFC's tenth edition, which asks everyone“What's your 30×30?”, encouraging individuals to discover activities they enjoy and build sustainable fitness habits that extend well beyond the 30 days.

Yoga is for everyone, regardless of experience:

One of the most common misconceptions about yoga is that participants need to be flexible, physically strong or experienced before attending their first class. Yasmine hopes Dubai Yoga presented by MHERO will encourage more people to overcome these assumptions and discover the practice for themselves.

“You don't need to be flexible, strong, or have any yoga experience whatsoever. That's actually one of the biggest misconceptions about yoga, that you need to be good at it before you even start.”

Her advice for first-time participants is simple: wear comfortable, appropriate clothing, stay hydrated and approach the experience with an open mind, moving at a pace that feels right for them.

“There's absolutely no pressure to do anything perfectly! Yoga is about practice and not performance.”

Beyond supporting physical flexibility and mobility, Yasmine believes yoga can help people develop valuable mental and emotional skills that extend into everyday life.

“The biggest misconception is that yoga is just stretching or that it's only for flexible people. But I think the most overlooked benefits are actually the mental ones. Yoga teaches you patience, discipline, and how to stay present even when things get uncomfortable.”

Through breathing, mindful movement and concentration, she explains, yoga can encourage people to respond to everyday challenges with greater awareness and calm.

Finding moments of mindfulness in a busy day:

For those struggling to find time for wellbeing, Yasmine recommends starting small rather than making dramatic changes to their routines.

Even five minutes of mindful breathing or gentle stretching can provide an opportunity to reset during a busy day.

“One of my favourite techniques is box breathing: inhale for four counts, hold for four, exhale for four, and hold again for four. Repeat that for a few rounds whenever you're feeling overwhelmed or need a moment to reconnect with yourself.”

She also suggests incorporating simple movements such as cat-cow stretches, child's pose or gentle spinal twists into a morning routine.

“It's not about finding extra time in your day. It's about making little moments for yourself within the time you already have.”

Her approach reflects the wider message of Dubai Fitness Challenge: making physical activity and wellbeing accessible, achievable and part of everyday life.

Taking the benefits of yoga beyond the mat:

For Yasmine, yoga has become an important part of her personal journey, influencing not only her approach to fitness but also how she navigates challenges.

“Yoga has been such a big part of my life and has shaped so much of who I am today. It's taught me that strength isn't just physical, and that progress isn't always about pushing harder or achieving more.”“And I think the biggest lesson it's taught me is that the way you show up on your mat often reflects the way you show up in life. Learning to breathe through challenges, embrace discomfort, and be patient with yourself is something I carry with me every single day.”

As DFC's tenth edition draws to a close, Dubai Yoga presented by MHERO offers an opportunity for communities to come together, celebrate their collective achievements and renew their commitment to an active lifestyle. The event reflects Dubai's wider commitment to making health and wellbeing an accessible part of everyday life, reinforcing the city's ambition to be one of the world's most active, healthy and liveable cities.

Whether stepping onto the mat for the first time or building on an established yoga practice, participants are invited to join the free event on Sunday, 29 November, and make their final 30×30 of this year's Challenge the starting point for healthier habits beyond November.

Dubai Yoga takes place on Sunday, 29 November 2026, and is open to all ages and experience levels. Gates open at 5:15am, with live music and a display by UAE Yogasana champions from 5:55am, followed by a sound bath, guided breathwork and warm-up at 6:30am. Allaoua Gaham and Fabletics Ambassador Yasmine Arida will lead the main sunrise yoga session from 6:45am to 7:15am, with music, wellness activities, food and drinks available until 8:00am. Family, Ladies Only and General Zones will be available, alongside dedicated spaces for People of Determination. Anyone under 18 must be accompanied by an adult. Registration is required.

Organised by the Dubai Department of Economy and Tourism (DET) and Dubai Sports Council, Dubai Yoga is presented by MHERO with Association Partners Fabletics and Dubai's Roads and Transport Authority (RTA); and Government Partners Dubai Corporation for Ambulance Services, Ministry of Education, Dubai Event's Security Committee, Dubai Health, Dubai Knowledge and Human Development Authority (KHDA), Dubai Police, and Government of Dubai.

The initiative is further strengthened by Association Partners including AWR Automotive, Commercial Bank of Dubai, Dubai Integrated Economic Zone, D43, e&, Emirates NBD, Fabletics, Jebel Ali Free Zone (Jafza), Mai Dubai, P4ML, Puff, Persil, Sun and Sand Sports, talabat, Whoop, Shamal – Kite Beach and Hatta Kayak; alongside Official Partners Amazon, Apparel Group, Emirates Airline, Fast&Up, Sukoon Insurance, Skechers, and Wasl; Media Partner ARN; and Government Partners Dubai Corporation for Ambulance Services, Ministry of Education, Events Security Committee, Dubai Health Authority (DHA), the Knowledge and Human Development Authority (KHDA), Dubai Police, and Government of Dubai.