MENAFN - IANS) Christchurch, Nov 27 (IANS) India wicketkeeper-batter Dhruv Jurel has highlighted the importance of adapting to changing weather conditions in New Zealand, saying the nature of the pitches can fluctuate with the weather, ahead of the second and final Test against the hosts here at Hagley Oval on Friday.

Drawing from his experience of playing five matches in the country, including three for India A, Jurel shared his observations with the Indian team and stressed the need to assess conditions carefully before adjusting their approach.

Having already scored a century during the India A series in New Zealand, Jurel has had a fair share of exposure to the conditions. The wicketkeeper-batter said his experience had helped him understand how weather fluctuations can influence the playing surface, something he felt his teammates needed to remain conscious of during the Test.

"I already mentioned in the team meeting that this is my fifth game in NZ, three with A and two with the main team. I already spoke to them because one thing I observed in New Zealand conditions is that the wicket is one thing, but it depends more on the weather. If the weather is changing, the wicket is changing. So just be mindful about it and play accordingly," Jurel told the broadcasters ahead of the start of day one's play on Friday.

The 24-year-old also shared his assessment of the toss, making it clear that he would prefer to bowl first, given the assistance available to fast bowlers during the opening stages. Referring to India's bowling performance in the first Test, he felt the team could make a bigger impact by converting early breakthroughs into a substantial collapse.

"Definitely, I would choose to bowl first because there's some help in the wicket in the first innings. As we can see in the last game, I know the wicket was flat, but we got early five wickets. So, if we can push those five wickets to six or seven wickets, it would be good for us," he said.

Jurel also underlined his determination to make every opportunity count in international cricket, describing representing India as a long-standing dream and emphasising his desire to contribute whenever given the chance.

"Whatever I get, I just try to be 100% in it because it's always been a dream to play for India. Whatever opportunity comes my way, I will just try to grab it. I just try to make that impact," he added.

India subsequently won the toss and elected to bowl in the series decider, making one change to their playing XI by handing pacer Gurnoor Brar his Test debut in place of Prasidh Krishna. New Zealand, meanwhile, retained the same XI that featured in the opening Test.

With the first Test ending in a draw, the two-match series remains level at 0-0. India will aim to secure a series victory, while New Zealand will look to make the most of home conditions and deny the visitors a winning finish.