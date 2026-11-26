MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The Functional Beverage Market is projected to register a CAGR of 7.62% from 2027 to 2032, with Asia-Pacific emerging as the fastest-growing region at an 8.2% CAGR.

Hyderabad, India, Nov. 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to Mordor Intelligence, the functional beverage m arket USD 163.8 billion in 2026 and USD 176.8 billion in 2027 to USD 255.3 billion by 2032, registering a CAGR of 7.62% during 2027–2032. Growth is increasingly linked to the integration of functional ingredients into familiar beverage formats, including fiber-added carbonated drinks, alongside demand for hydration, energy, and sports nutrition products. However, regional labeling requirements and packaging-related costs are influencing how manufacturers commercialize these propositions and protect their value across retail and foodservice channels.

Functional Beverage Market Key Growth Drivers

Functional Ingredients Enter Familiar Beverage Formats

Consumer interest in health and wellness is encouraging manufacturers to incorporate functional ingredients into established beverage categories. The emergence of fiber-added cola in the United States illustrates how suppliers can introduce wellness-oriented propositions without relying exclusively on entirely new product formats. Portfolio acquisitions also provide established beverage companies with access to specialist brands and additional functional positioning opportunities.

Gut Health and Natural Ingredients Shape Product Development

Growing awareness of gut health and the microbiome is creating opportunities for beverages positioned around specific functional benefits. Demand for clean-label and natural ingredients further encourages manufacturers to develop formulations that communicate a clear product proposition while remaining relevant to everyday consumption occasions.

Hydration and Sports Nutrition Expand Regional Opportunities

Demand for hydration, electrolyte replenishment, and sports beverages is supporting product expansion across regional markets. Otsuka's POCARI SWEAT launch in India and the growth of sports and energy drink portfolios in markets such as Spain, Brazil, and Nigeria illustrate how suppliers are adapting functional beverage propositions to different consumption needs and distribution environments.

“The functional beverage market is becoming increasingly dependent on the ability to translate specific consumer benefits into accessible, differentiated products. Fiber-added carbonated drinks, hydration-focused launches, and established sports and energy beverage portfolios demonstrate the range of opportunities, but regional labeling requirements and packaging costs can influence how effectively manufacturers convert product innovation into commercial returns,” says Bhavesh-Narasinha Varute , Senior Research Manager.

Functional Beverage Market Segment Insights

The Functional Beverage Market Report is segmented by:

Product Type: Energy Drinks, Sports Drinks, and other product types.

Packaging Type: PET/Glass Bottles, Cans, and other packaging types.

Distribution Channel: Off-Trade and On-Trade.

Geography: North America, Asia-Pacific, and other regions.

Functional Beverage Market Regional Outlook

North America remains the largest functional beverage market, supported by strong energy drink demand, established brands, and expanding retail distribution. Celsius Holdings and its Alani Nu brand benefited from growing consumer adoption and wider retail access. Asia-Pacific is expected to record the fastest growth, driven by rising demand for hydration and electrolyte-based beverages. Otsuka Pharmaceutical's POCARI SWEAT launch in India reflects opportunities arising from increasing hydration needs, while continued beverage volume growth highlights the region's expanding consumption base. In Europe, sports drink innovation is supporting market development, with Coca-Cola Europacific Partners expanding its Aquarius portfolio in Spain. South America benefits from sustained demand for energy and sports drinks, while the Middle East and Africa offer opportunities through energy beverage expansion, particularly in Nigeria, where Coca-Cola HBC reported strong growth for Predator.

Competitive Landscape

Competition spans global beverage manufacturers and specialist players with established positions in energy, sports, hydration, and functional drinks. Companies are pursuing product reformulation, brand acquisitions, flavor extensions, and regional distribution expansion to strengthen their portfolios. Commercial performance also depends on adapting product propositions to local requirements, particularly where labeling restrictions and packaging costs affect market access and operating economics.

Functional Beverage Key Companies



PepsiCo Inc.

Monster Beverage Corp.

Red Bull GmbH

Danone SA

The Coca-Cola Company

Discover the latest growth opportunities and competitive developments in the Functional Beverage Market:

Mordor Intelligence Trending Reports

Gluten-Free Beverages Market Size - The global gluten-free beverages market is estimated at $1.31 billion in 2026 and is projected to reach $2.25 billion by 2031, growing at an 11.34% CAGR. While alcoholic beverages accounted for 67.55% of total sales in 2025, non-alcoholic functional options are expanding rapidly among Gen-Z consumers alongside online retail channels growing at an 11.76% CAGR. With North America holding 37.95% of global value and Asia-Pacific pacing fastest at an 11.56% CAGR, beverage multinationals are substituting traditional barley inputs with drought-resistant sorghum and millet to ensure clean-label compliance and supply resilience.

Carbonated Beverages Market Share - The global carbonated beverages market is estimated at $589.70 billion in 2026 and $629.40 billion in 2027, with projections reaching $858.7 billion by 2032, advancing at a 6.41% CAGR over 2027–2032. While carbonated soft drinks captured 59.36% of category share in 2026, carbonated sports and energy drinks are expanding at a leading 7.35% CAGR, alongside premium mixers advancing at 6.90% CAGR. With North America commanding 46.64% of global sales and the Middle East and Africa growing fastest at an 8.65% CAGR, bottlers are pairing zero-sugar formulations with single-serve convenience cans to protect volume against sugar-reduction pressures.

Ready-to-Drink (RTD) Beverages Market Growth - The global ready-to-drink (RTD) beverages market is estimated at $399.47 billion in 2026 and is projected to reach $505.78 billion by 2031, registering a 4.83% CAGR. While Asia-Pacific accounted for 33.18% of regional revenue in 2025, South America is expanding at a leading 5.14% CAGR. Driven by urban commuting habits, clean-label sugar-reduction regulations, and surging demand for dairy alternatives (5.28% CAGR), brand owners are scaling recyclable aluminum can formats and data-driven direct-to-consumer distribution to offset raw material cost volatility.

Alcoholic Beverages Market Trends - The global alcoholic beverages market is estimated at $1.89 trillion in 2026 and $1.96 trillion in 2027, with forecasts reaching $2.27 trillion by 2032, tracking a 3.02% CAGR over 2027–2032. While beer held 43.25% of product revenue and on-trade channels accounted for 50.01% of sales in 2026, spirits (3.20% CAGR) and off-trade retail (3.24% CAGR) represent the fastest-growing segments. With Asia-Pacific leading regional share at 29.36% and the Middle East and Africa expanding fastest at a 4.50% CAGR, brewers and distillers are diversifying packaging supply chains and targeting female consumer demographics (3.50% CAGR) amid Strait of Hormuz shipping disruptions and excise duty pressures.

Global Beverage Market Outlook - The global beverage market is estimated at $2.03 trillion in 2026 and $2.14 trillion in 2027, with projections reaching $2.78 trillion by 2032, growing at a 5.35% CAGR over 2027–2032. Expansion is anchored by convenient single-serve consumption occasions, functional hydration demand, and premium on-trade hospitality experiences. Amid sugar-linked excise levies and sweetener cost fluctuations, beverage producers are deploying low-sugar product reformulations and occasion-specific packaging tiers to balance margin protection with consumer price sensitivity.

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