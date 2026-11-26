(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Net Revenue Up 6% in the Third Quarter; System Sales Exceed $8M in a Quarter; Company Makes Multiple Growth Investments in Q3, Including New Studio Opening and Acquisition All reported figures in U.S. Dollars unless otherwise noted Boston, MA, Nov. 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MiniLuxe Holding Corp. (TSXV: MNLX) today announced its financial results for the 13 weeks and 39 weeks ended September 27, 2026 (“Q3 2026” and“YTD 2026”, respectively). The comparative prior year periods are the 13 weeks and 39 weeks ended September 28, 2025. MiniLuxe is on a mission to make self-care something you can feel good about, starting with your nails. The Company delivers premium nail care in studios known for hospital-grade hygiene, cleaner polishes, and treatments that are better for you and for the people who provide them. What sets MiniLuxe apart is its people and culture, which are at the center of its competitive advantage. In an industry infamous for churn and poor working conditions, MiniLuxe has retained 86% of its hourly workforce on average over each of the last three years. Team members who are with the Company five years or more receive stock options, giving them a stake in the Company's success, along with real career paths. Today, more than half of MiniLuxe's service professionals (nail designers and waxing specialists) have reached that milestone. The third quarter of 2026 delivered another quarter of year-over-year growth, with total Company net revenue up 6.1% to $7.7M and system sales up 8% to $8.1M from $7.5M in Q3 2025. Growth was driven by continued same-studio sales gains in both volume and mix. System sales include sales from all MiniLuxe studios, including franchised locations. The quarter extends a long, unbroken run of year-over-year revenue growth, reflecting continued demand for MiniLuxe services. The Company made multiple growth investments in the third quarter: new studios, new AI-driven, geo-targeted paid marketing tests, upgrades to existing studios, and additional nail designer hours ahead of the fourth-quarter holiday season, its period of peak demand. While these initiatives resulted in some short-term margin pullback, management expects them to deliver meaningful returns over the longer term. After the quarter ended, the Company also put in place its first price increase in approximately three years, of approximately 5%, which management expects to more than offset rising labor and health care benefit costs. New studios: The Company opened its Mansfield, Massachusetts joint-venture studio on July 30 and acquired a majority interest in an existing studio in Burlington, Massachusetts on September 4. The third quarter was also the first full quarter for the new MiniLuxe Lakewood studio in Dallas. Marketing tests: Early results are encouraging, with some test studios attracting record numbers of new clients who are also returning faster for repeat visits. Studio upgrades: The Company began renovating several existing studios with new dual stations that allow a manicure and pedicure at the same time. In the first studios, these stations cost at least 50% less than legacy stations, and productivity per station has been as much as double that of legacy pedicure stations. Nail designer hours: Staffed hours were up 7% over the prior year, which positions the Company well for fourth-quarter demand. MiniLuxe's Focus and Key Strategic Pillars in Q3 2026 The Company continued to make meaningful progress across each of its core strategic pillars in the third quarter of fiscal 2026: Attract, develop and retain high-quality nail designer talent; Drive growth through operating partners and franchise partners; Accelerate overall studio-level profitability and drive overall Company profitability; Strengthen balance sheet with sufficient capital to execute against growth plans. Highlights of Business Performance Total Company net revenue grew 6.1% to $7.7M in Q3 2026 from $7.3M in Q3 2025, bringing year-to-date revenue to $21.8M, up 4.3% from $20.9M in YTD 2025.

Q3 2025 Q3 2026 Change YTD Q3 2025 YTD Q3 2026 Change System sales $7.5M $8.1M +8% $21.4M $22.8M +7% Net revenue $7.26M $7.70M +6.1% $20.87M $21.78M +4.3%



System sales grew 8% to $8.1M in Q3 2026 from $7.5M in Q3 2025, and 7% to $22.8M in YTD 2026 from $21.4M in YTD 2025. Net revenue grew 6.1% to $7.70M in Q3 2026 from $7.26M in Q3 2025, and 4.3% to $21.78M in YTD 2026 from $20.87M in YTD 2025.

General and administrative expense was $3.82M in Q3 2026 versus $3.60M in Q3 2025, an increase of 6.0%, primarily reflecting spend toward growth initiatives, including marketing tests and new studio openings. As a percentage of net revenue, G&A was flat year over year at approximately 49.6%. Year to date, G&A was $11.10M versus $10.90M in YTD 2025, up 1.9%, and declined to 51.0% of net revenue from 52.2%.

Operating loss was ($1.59M) in Q3 2026 versus ($1.26M) in Q3 2025, reflecting the growth investments described above; YTD operating loss was essentially flat at ($4.47M) versus ($4.45M) in YTD 2025.

Full Company Adjusted EBITDA was ($1.57M) in Q3 2026 versus ($0.89M) in Q3 2025, and ($4.23M) for YTD 2026 versus ($3.34M) for YTD 2025. Most of the change was driven by the timing of expenses and one-time items. Excluding one-time items, management estimates Normalized Adjusted EBITDA of ($1.27M) in the quarter, compared with ($1.02M) in Q3 2025.

During the third quarter, the Company issued 1,428,571 Class A Subordinate Voting Shares at a deemed price of $0.35 per share in settlement of a $500,000 third-party obligation (the gift-card holdback from the Paintbox acquisition). At the end of Q3 2026 (September 27, 2026), cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash were $4.5M (Q2 2026: $6.1M; year-end 2025: $4.5M), and working capital was positive at $0.2M.

The Company continued to expand through operating partners and franchise partners. Overall gross franchise sales were up 53% in the third quarter and 102% year to date. The Mansfield, Massachusetts joint-venture studio opened on July 30, 2026, the Lakewood (Dallas) studio reopened as a MiniLuxe studio on June 5, 2026, and the Burlington, Massachusetts studio, acquired September 4, 2026, is operated through a 51%-owned limited liability company with its existing owner as operating partner.

Management Commentary

“In Q3, we continued to grow revenue year over year and expanded our studio footprint, with new studio openings and new locations in development. We also increased total nail designer hours and put marketing tests in place to attract new customers. We are already seeing early results as we attract new customers and see repeat visits, and we believe these investments will deliver a significant return over the medium to longer term. One of the most noteworthy statistics for me is that about half of our customer base is now Gen Z, which bodes well for the longevity of our brand and customer lifetime value.” – Tony Tjan, Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer

Other Developments

Substantial Issuer Bid (SIB). The Company's SIB for up to C$6.0 million of its Class A Subordinate Voting Shares expired at 5:00 p.m. (Toronto time) on September 24, 2026. No Subordinate Voting Shares were purchased under the offer and all tendered shares were returned to shareholders.

Paintbox New York studio. On September 7, 2026, the Company closed its“store-in-store” Paintbox studio in New York, New York. The Company had a short-term arrangement with a hair studio to use its space as a“store-in-store” concept, and the arrangement was not extended.

Acquisition of Belle Vista Nail Studio. On September 4, 2026, the Company formed MNLX Burlington JV LLC and acquired the assets of Belle Vista Nail Studio in Burlington, Massachusetts for cash consideration of approximately $0.3M, issuing a 49% interest in the new company to the sellers. MiniLuxe will convert this studio to its own brand in 2027.

The Company continues to evaluate accretive M&A opportunities and is in discussions with several nail studio operators that it believes fit its purpose of empowering nail designers, and where it can create shared value by applying MiniLuxe's brand standards and back-office infrastructure.



Q3 2026 and YTD 2026 Results

Selected Financial Measures

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Results of Operations

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Cash Flows - Year-to-Date (39 Weeks Ended)

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Non-IFRS Measures and Reconciliation of Non-IFRS Measures

This press release references certain non-IFRS measures used by management. These measures are not recognized under International Financial Reporting Standards (“IFRS”), do not have a standardized meaning prescribed by IFRS, and are therefore unlikely to be comparable to similar measures presented by other companies. Rather, these measures are provided as additional information to complement those IFRS measures by providing further understanding of the Company's results of operations from management's perspective. Accordingly, these measures should not be considered in isolation nor as a substitute for analysis of the Company's financial information reported under IFRS. The non-IFRS measures referred to in this press release are“Adjusted EBITDA”,“Normalized Adjusted EBITDA”, and system sales.

Adjusted EBITDA

Management believes Adjusted EBITDA most accurately reflects the commercial reality of the Company's operations on an ongoing basis by adding back non-cash expenses. Additionally, the rent-related adjustments ensure that studio-related expenses align with revenue generated over the corresponding time periods.

Adjusted EBITDA is calculated by adding back fixed asset depreciation, right-of-use asset amortization under IFRS 16, asset disposal, and share-based compensation expense to IFRS operating income, then deducting cash rent expenses net of lease abatements. When relevant, we will add back adjustments made to the P&L as a result of accounting policies that are non-cash or do not have operational impacts (for example, inventory adjustments or deferred revenue). IFRS operating income is revenue less cost of sales (gross profit), additionally adjusted for general and administrative expenses, and depreciation and amortization expenses. Normalized Adjusted EBITDA is calculated as Adjusted EBITDA, further adjusted to (i) remove items that management considers one-time or not representative of ongoing operations, and (ii) present the comparative period on a basis consistent with the current period. Management uses Normalized Adjusted EBITDA to assess the Company's run-rate operating performance. It should be read together with, and not as a substitute for, operating loss and Adjusted EBITDA.

The following table reconciles operating loss to Adjusted EBITDA and Normalized Adjusted EBITDA for the periods indicated:

in thousands of U.S. dollars 13 Weeks Ended September 27, 2026 13 Weeks Ended September 28, 2025 39 Weeks Ended September 27, 2026 39 Weeks Ended September 28, 2025 Operating loss ($1,587) ($1,264) ($4,470) ($4,453) Right-of-use asset amortization expense 405 355 1,042 1,060 Fixed asset depreciation expense 236 413 1,059 1,317 Disposals 31 (183) 66 (183) Stock compensation expense 33 370 188 814 Straight-line cash rent (685) (583) (2,111) (1,899) Full Company Adjusted EBITDA ($1,568) ($892) ($4,226) ($3,344) Normalizations 295 (128) 385 (186) Normalized Full Company Adjusted EBITDA ($1,273) ($1,020) ($3,841) ($3,530) Versus prior period ($) ($253) ($311)



About MiniLuxe

MiniLuxe Holding Corp. is a Boston-based lifestyle brand and talent empowerment platform transforming the fragmented beauty and self-care industry through its premium service brand, proprietary products, and operating platform. For more than 15 years, MiniLuxe has delivered high-quality nail care, waxing, and esthetic services through a growing network of company-owned, joint venture, and partner-operated studios, completing more than 5 million services to date.

The Company is recognized for its elevated service experience, rigorous hygiene standards, non-toxic products, modern studio design, and commitment to socially responsible labor practices. MiniLuxe's differentiated model is designed to create better outcomes for both clients and beauty professionals through career development, economic mobility, equity participation, and future ownership opportunities.

MiniLuxe is expanding its reach through a multi-pronged growth strategy that includes new studio development, franchising, and the acquisition and conversion of existing nail studios. By combining a trusted consumer brand, proprietary products, operating expertise, and technology-enabled systems, the Company offers entrepreneurs and operators the opportunity to partner with a proven platform while preserving a strong focus on talent development and service excellence.

Through its growing studio network and product portfolio, MiniLuxe seeks to build the leading trusted brand in beauty and self-care while generating long-term value for clients, talent, and shareholders.

For further information

Christine Mastrangelo

Investor Relations, MiniLuxe Holding Corp.

...

MiniLuxe.com

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-looking statements

This press release contains“forward-looking information” and“forward-looking statements” (collectively,“forward-looking information”) concerning the Company and its subsidiaries within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-looking information may relate to the future financial outlook and anticipated events or results of the Company and may include information regarding the Company's financial position, business strategy, growth strategies, acquisition prospects and plans, addressable markets, budgets, operations, financial results, taxes, dividend policy, plans and objectives. Particularly, information regarding the Company's expectations of future results, performance, achievements, prospects or opportunities or the markets in which the Company operates is forward-looking information. In some cases, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as“plans”,“targets”,“expects”,“budgets”,“scheduled”,“estimates”,“outlook”,“forecasts”,“projects”,“prospects”,“strategy”,“intends”,“anticipates”,“believes”, or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results“may”,“could”,“would”,“might”, or“will” occur. In addition, any statements that refer to expectations, intentions, projections or other characterizations of future events or circumstances contain forward-looking information. Statements containing forward-looking information are not historical facts but instead represent management's expectations, estimates and projections regarding future events or circumstances.

Many factors could cause the Company's actual results, performance, or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance, or achievements that may be expressed or implied by such forward-looking information, including, without limitation, those listed in the“Risk Factors” section of the Company's filing statement dated November 9, 2021. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should assumptions underlying the forward-looking statements prove incorrect, actual results, performance, or achievements could vary materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements contained in this press release.

Forward-looking information, by its nature, is based on the Company's opinions, estimates and assumptions in light of management's experience and perception of historical trends, current conditions and expected future developments, as well as other factors that the Company currently believes are appropriate and reasonable in the circumstances. Those factors should not be construed as exhaustive. Despite a careful process to prepare and review forward-looking information, there can be no assurance that the underlying opinions, estimates and assumptions will prove to be correct. These factors should be considered carefully, and readers should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking information. Although the Company bases its forward-looking information on assumptions that it believes were reasonable when made, which include, but are not limited to, assumptions with respect to the Company's future growth potential, results of operations, future prospects and opportunities, execution of the Company's business strategy, there being no material variations in the current tax and regulatory environments, future levels of indebtedness and current economic conditions remaining unchanged, the Company cautions readers that forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and that our actual results of operations, financial condition and liquidity, and the development of the industry in which the Company operates may differ materially from the forward-looking statements contained in this press release.