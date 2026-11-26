MENAFN - Mid-East Info) With the Formula 1® Qatar Airways Qatar Grand Prix 2026 taking place at Lusail International Circuit from November 27 to 29, visitors can explore a range of experiences beyond the circuit. From cultural attractions in historic Doha and international sporting events to fragrance exhibitions and family activities, the race weekend offers opportunities to discover more of Qatar. Borderless Finance. AI-Native.

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Explore historic Doha through Skeek Al Doha

Launched by Qatar Tourism on November 24, Skeek Al Doha is a cultural walking route connecting five restored landmarks in historic Doha. The route includes Fereej Al Asmakh, Bayt Al Zaman, the Founder's House of Sheikh Jassim bin Mohammed Al Thani, Doha Stadium and Dar Al Kutub Al Qatariya, each highlighting a different aspect of Qatar's heritage. Running until mid-May 2027, the route features workshops, events and interactive performances.

Watch the FIFA U-17 World Cup Qatar 2026TM

Taking place from November 19 to December 13, the FIFA U-17 World Cup Qatar 2026TM brings together 48 teams across 104 matches at eight pitches in Aspire Zone, with the final scheduled at Ahmad bin Ali Stadium. Visit Qatar is the Official Destination Sponsor for the second consecutive year. Tickets are available through FIFA's official ticketing website.

Follow the Qatar East to West Ultramarathon

The ninth Qatar East to West Ultramarathon takes place on November 27, covering 90 kilometres from Doha Corniche, next to the Sheraton Hotel, to Dukhan Beach. Organised by the Qatar Sports for All Federation in collaboration with the Qatar Runners Team, the event features six phases and 12 individual and team categories for men and women.

Discover regional fragrance traditions at Teeb Al Hazm

The 14th edition of Teeb Al Hazm returns to the Galleria at Al Hazm in Al Markhiya from November 25 to December 5. The Oud and Perfume Exhibition brings together perfume houses, fragrance makers and oud specialists, showcasing traditional and contemporary fragrances.

Visit Nova Paw Festival at The Pearl

Taking place at Pets Park at The Pearl on November 27 and 28, Nova Paw Festival features dog and cat shows, fashion walks, grooming competitions and agility showcases. The programme also includes the Cat Dome, live entertainment, food offerings and pet adoption initiatives.

Attend the World Innovation Summit for Health 2026

The eighth World Innovation Summit for Health (WISH), a Qatar Foundation global health initiative, takes place at the Qatar National Convention Centre on November 29 and 30. Under the theme 'The New Health Span', the summit brings together policymakers, innovators and healthcare practitioners to discuss developments in global health. Registration is available at href="" target="_blank" rel="noopener" or.

Discover more of Qatar during race weekend

From cultural attractions and sporting events to family entertainment and professional gatherings, Qatar offers a range of experiences alongside the action at Lusail International Circuit.