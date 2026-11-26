MENAFN - Mid-East Info)UAE, November 2026 – HUAWEI nova 16s Series brings together advanced camera technology, wave-inspired design and intelligent AI editing features for a new generation of creators. Leading the lineup, the HUAWEI nova 16s Pro features a 200 MP RYYB Ultra-Large Sensor Main Camera and industry-exclusive Front and Rear True-to-Colour Cameras, while the HUAWEI nova 16s offers a high-definition 50 MP Ultra Portrait Camera. The Series is available now starting at AED1,799 through official Huawei stores, on major e-commerce platforms and at retail stores across UAE. Borderless Finance. AI-Native.

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The HUAWEI nova 16s Series combines youthful aesthetics with everyday practicality. The nova 16s Pro features a premium frosted glass back, a slim 7.1 mm profile and a lightweight 218 g build, making it a stylish companion for everyday adventures.

The nova 16s Pro's 200 MP RYYB Ultra-Large Sensor Main Camera captures intricate details across challenging lighting conditions, from bright sunshine to sunset scenes. Dual 1.5 MP multispectral sensors on the front and rear enhance colour calibration, helping preserve natural skin tones and the authentic atmosphere of every shot. Both models also feature AI-powered editing tools that help users transform everyday snapshots into polished, share-ready content.

Built for active lifestyles, the nova 16s Pro combines an aerospace-grade aluminium alloy mid-frame with Kunlun Glass featuring a nanocrystal coating for enhanced drop resistance. Its 7,000 mAh battery and 100W HUAWEI SuperCharge Turbo support extended use and rapid recharging, keeping users ready to capture more throughout the day.