MENAFN - Mid-East Info) Dubai, UAE – November 2026: Gulf Craft presents a line-up of eight vessels at the Dubai International Boat Show 2026 at Dubai Harbour. This year's participation features two Majesty superyachts, the Majesty 100 Terrace and Majesty 120; the refreshed Oryx 47LX; and three SilverCat power catamarans making their world debuts. Borderless Finance. AI-Native.

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The Gulf Craft Pavilion will also feature a dedicated space for SYSC (Superyacht Service Centre), welcoming yacht owners and industry professionals to discover its comprehensive range of yacht support, maintenance and refit services.

Commenting on the occasion during the press conference, Mohammed Hussein Alshaali, Chairman of Gulf Craft, said:“Dubai International Boat Show has been an important part of Gulf Craft's journey. We have witnessed its growth alongside Dubai's development as a major international marine and luxury destination, and we remain proud to have contributed to that journey.

“Bringing an international event of this scale together requires considerable dedication, particularly amid the current regional circumstances. We commend the organisers and everyone involved in making this edition possible. Dubai's resilience and continued commitment to the international marine industry are reflected in the show's enduring presence.

“For Gulf Craft, this year has also been marked by significant progress in our superyacht portfolio, with the launch of two new superyachts: the Majesty 145 in May, followed by the Majesty 160 on 23 November.”

Erwin Bamps, Group CEO of Gulf Craft, added:“This year's line-up reflects the breadth of our portfolio and the continued development of our product ranges. We are introducing new models and developments across different segments, responding to the interests of experienced yacht owners as well as those taking their first steps into boating. The three SilverCat premieres are particularly significant, representing further development of our power catamaran range, and inviting new boat owners to explore the waterfront.

“Our presence also extends beyond the vessels we build. Through SYSC, we continue to support yacht owners with dedicated maintenance and refit capabilities. As a UAE-born company with an established international footprint, we remain focused on innovation, craftsmanship and product development, while continuing to expand our presence across global markets. We have confidence in the strength and future of the yachting industry.”

Majesty: Two established models take centre stage

The Majesty line-up will feature two of the brand's best-selling models: the Majesty 120 and Majesty 100 Terrace.

Designed by Cristiano Gatto Design, the Majesty 120 showcases the brand's approach to maximising space, comfort and functionality within the superyacht category. With six staterooms including the owner's, it offers an unusually generous accommodation layout for a superyacht of this size.

The Majesty 100 Terrace, designed by Dutch Phathom Studio, brings a distinctive approach to onboard living, featuring a private owner's terrace, an amenity commonly associated with considerably larger superyachts. The design places particular emphasis on privacy and the connection between interior and exterior spaces.

Together, the two models demonstrate Majesty's approach to yacht design, craftsmanship and contemporary onboard living.

Oryx 47LX: A refreshed design and interior

Making its appearance at DIBS with a refreshed exterior and the debut of its new interior design language, the Oryx 47LX is a cabin cruiser designed for day trips and weekends on the water.

The updated interior introduces new materials, a fresh palette and carefully considered finishes, while exterior refinements enhance the boat's overall design. A protected helm and saloon, a generous cockpit for entertaining and comfortable accommodation below make it equally suited to a fast run along the coast or a relaxed weekend at anchor.

SilverCat: Three world debuts expand the power catamaran range

SilverCat 47 – Family SeriesFollowing its recent previews, the SilverCat 47 in the Family Series makes its Dubai debut, introducing a completely redesigned exterior and establishing the next chapter of SilverCat styling through a sleek profile, carefully selected materials, fine interior detailing and unrivalled access to the water.

Its nearly five-metre beam creates generous deck spaces, including an expansive aft entertaining area designed around family and social boating. Panoramic glazing optimises natural light throughout the interior, offering an open connection with the surrounding environment.

A concealed, electrically deploying ladder provides easy access to the water, while optional fold-down balconies extend the usable deck space to approximately six metres. A forward shaded lounge for up to eight guests adds another social space at anchor, complemented by en-suite accommodation, a twin-seat social helm and a tropical HVAC package designed for comfort in warmer climates.

SilverCat 47 – Offshore SeriesMaking its DIBS debut, the SilverCat 47 Offshore brings the Offshore Series' balance of sport fishing and family cruising to the larger 47 platform.

Sharing the 4.9-metre beam and in-house design of the 47, it offers generous outdoor space for both fishing and socialising, with easy walkaround access around the deck. A practical aft deck with dedicated fishing features sits alongside an enclosed saloon with panoramic glazing, comfortable accommodation and a tropical HVAC package designed for warmer climates.

SilverCat 42 – Offshore SeriesMaking its world debut, the SilverCat 42 Offshore combines the excitement of sport fishing with the comfort and versatility of family cruising, a defining characteristic of SilverCat's Offshore Series.

Designed for those who enjoy both activities, it offers spacious outdoor areas, practical fishing features and comfortable spaces for spending time with family and friends.

The open foredeck and easy walkaround access provide freedom of movement throughout the boat, while the enclosed, air-conditioned saloon offers a comfortable indoor retreat for relaxing and socialising in any weather.

A private cabin with a double bed adds convenience for longer journeys. The spacious aft deck serves as a versatile area for fishing activities and social gatherings, featuring a dining table, bait storage compartment, cutting board and multiple fishing rod holders. A solid hardtop provides shade and protection from the sun, making it equally suited to offshore fishing and cruising with loved ones.

SYSC: Dedicated support for yacht owners

Alongside its vessel line-up, Gulf Craft Group will welcome yacht owners to a dedicated SYSC space within the Gulf Craft Pavilion. The Superyacht Service Centre team will be available to meet owners and industry professionals, introduce its yacht maintenance, repair and refit capabilities, and discuss the services available to support vessels throughout their ownership.

Gulf Craft Group welcomes visitors to Dubai International Boat Show 2026, from 25 to 29 November at Dubai Harbour, Stand MD-01, to explore its latest line-up and product developments.

About Gulf Craft:

Gulf Craft is a key player in the global leisure marine industry, with expertise in the design and production of superyachts, yachts and leisure craft, supported by advanced manufacturing facilities and shipyards across the UAE and the Maldives. Gulf Craft combines this with a full-spectrum of marine services, including maintenance and refit capabilities.

Its state-of-the-art manufacturing and service facilities include a 43,000 sq m shipyard in Umm Al Quwain and an additional facility in Ajman, UAE. Since 2002, Gulf Craft Maldives has also operated a 9,000 sq m manufacturing and servicing facility in the Maldives, with a brand new 73,000 sq m facility set to launch soon.

The Gulf Craft Group oversees the Majesty, Nomad, Oryx and SilverCat brands, with vessels ranging from 35 to 180 feet, embodying advanced composite technology, powerful engineering, and world-class craftsmanship.

Guided by visionary leadership and driven by a passionate multinational team, Gulf Craft continually pushes the boundaries of design and performance. This commitment is exemplified by the flagship Majesty 180, the world's largest composite semi-production superyacht.

Since its founding in 1982, Gulf Craft has been at the forefront of innovation, solidifying its international presence through a robust dealership network.

To date, the company has built over 10,000 yachts and boats. Its vertically integrated manufacturing model offers full control of cost and quality, and an unrivalled capability to build semi-custom superyachts for yachting enthusiasts worldwide.