MENAFN - Mid-East Info) Sharjah, November, 2026: Kalba and Wadi Al Helo marked the UAE's 55th Eid Al Etihad with a series of cultural, heritage and community activities organised by the Sharjah Eid Al Etihad Celebrations Committee, bringing together residents, families and local institutions to celebrate the nation's heritage, achievements and enduring spirit of unity. Borderless Finance. AI-Native.

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The celebrations, attended by Sheikh Haitham bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Deputy Chairman of the Ruler's Office in Kalba, showcased the richness of Emirati traditions, maritime heritage and national identity through a diverse programme of performances, interactive activities and community initiatives.

In Kalba, the celebrations took place from November 20 to 22, 2026, in the outdoor grounds of The House of Sheikh Saeed bin Hamad Al Qasimi. The program was also attended by H.E. Khalid Jasim Al Midfa, Chairman of the Sharjah Eid Al Etihad Celebrations Committee, and H.E. Dr Ahmed Saeed Al Mazrouei, Director of Kalba Municipality, along with other officials.

The program featured military band displays, and traditional folk, as well as the patriotic operetta 'Dhahruna Aqwa' (Our Backs are Stronger). Poetry recitals and musical and theatrical performances, including 'Daughter of the UAE' and 'The UAE Achieves in All Circumstances,' further enriched the program, alongside competitions and prize draws. Several local institutions also took part, including Sharjah Police General Command, University of Kalba, Rubu' Qarn Foundation, the Children's Centre and schools from across the city.

A highlight of the closing day was a maritime parade organised in collaboration with the Sharjah International Marine Sports Club and Kalba Cooperative Society for Fishermen. Setting off from Khor Kalba Port and proceeding to the main venue, the parade celebrated the emirate's seafaring traditions. The program also featured piano music and the theatrical production 'Huna Al Emarat' (Here is the UAE), which reflected on the formation of the Union and the country's achievements.

The suburban councils of Sharjah Department of Suburbs Affairs (SDSA) also contributed to the program. As guests were welcomed at The Beit Sheikh Saeed bin Hamad Al Qasimi and provided hospitality throughout the event. The Kalba Parents Council organised national, cultural and heritage-themed competitions for children and families.

In Wadi Al Helo, celebrations were held on November 21, with the Heritage Village hosting a community-focused program featuring a parade by local residents, heritage performances, poetry recitals and the operetta 'Hobbak Ya Watan' ('Love for You, My Homeland'), presented by schools in the area. Competitions and interactive activities provided children and families with opportunities to take part in the festivities.

Furthermore, the celebrations included the 'Yalsetna' initiative, creating a space for social interaction and community gatherings, and competitions were arranged, along with interactive activities centred on national identity and Emirati heritage, encouraging younger generations to engage with the occasion.

The celebrations in Kalba and Wadi Al Helo reflected the Committee's efforts, alongside local entities and community organisations, to mark Eid Al Etihad through activities rooted in Emirati heritage and traditions. They also provided opportunities for residents and visitors to celebrate the UAE's national journey and strengthen a shared sense of belonging and identity.