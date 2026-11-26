Paradip (Odisha) [India], November 27 (ANI): A delegation from the French Development Agency (AFD) visited Paradip Fishing Harbour as part of a mission to assess eight fishing harbours across India's east and west coasts and identify three for potential development as eco-fishing ports. Speaking to ANI on Thursday, AFD official Yves Boixel, who is visiting four ports on the east coast, said the agency intends to finance the development of three fishing ports in India under the eco-fishing port concept, focusing on productivity, sustainability and hygiene.

Describing Paradip Fishing Harbour, Boixel said, "Paradip is a very nice port. I'm a bit surprised; it is very well organised and very clean. It seemed that it is suffering of a lack of space for fishing boat berthing and maybe bunkering, but there is room for improvement. And the main point is that there is a strong will of the stakeholders to go a step further and to improve their port for a better future of their community."

He told ANI, "I am currently visiting four ports on the east coast of India. My colleague Max is currently on the west coast, also visiting four fishing ports. We are conducting this mission under the French Development Agency and the Indian government's cooperation through the Department of Fisheries."

Explaining the stage of the project, Boixel said, "We are at the very beginning of a project, it's what we, we call this phase the identification phase. Because the French Development Agency intend to finance, in the future, the development of three fishing ports under the concept of eco-fishing ports. It means the most productive, most sustainable, and most hygienic fishing ports."

He added, "So after this mission, we'll make a small report, trying to compare the various ports and to find the three ports where the investment would be the most fruitful for all the people, particularly for the stakeholders of those ports."

Speaking to ANI, Srikant Parida, President of the Odisha Marine Fish Producers Association (OMFPA), said the French team was visiting Paradip Fishing Harbour on November 26 and 27 as part of its assessment of eight harbours. These include Munambam in Kerala, Visakhapatnam in Andhra Pradesh, Petuaghat in West Bengal, Paradip in Odisha and Veraval in Gujarat. He said the delegation was examining hygiene standards, fish storage temperatures, fishing practices, the participation of fishing communities, auction market operations and fish sales.

Expressing hope that Paradip would be selected, Parida said, "Across India, on both the West Coast and East Coast, they will visit a total of eight fishing harbours, out of which they will select three fishing harbours to develop as eco-friendly fishing ports... I am hopeful that they will likely select Paradip Fishing Harbour." (ANI)