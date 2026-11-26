New Delhi [India], November 27 (ANI): Samajwadi Party (SP) leader Azam Khan asserted that there is no question of the alliance breaking apart and that final decisions on seat-sharing rest with the top leadership of the Samajwadi Party and the Congress. Speaking to the reporters, the SP leader said, "Any party that is part of our alliance has the right to release its own manifesto, and when our collective alliance manifesto is released, that too will be presented before you. There is no conflict here, no disagreement. There is no question of the alliance breaking apart. The policy regarding the alliance and seat-sharing will be decided between Akhilesh Yadav, Rahul Gandhi and, at most, Priyanka Gandhi; nothing has been finalised yet."

Earlier on Thursday, Khan refuted suggestions of any resentment within the opposition alliance over the Samajwadi Party's election manifesto. "No, there is nothing like that. It is all false. It is a manifesto of the Samajwadi Party; what resentment can one have? Our alliance will continue," he said.

He also sarcastically responded to speculation that Azad Samaj Party chief Chandrashekhar Azad and AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi might announce a Muslim Deputy Chief Minister candidate, saying that he is "already Azam." Khan played on the Urdu term for Prime Minister (Wazir-e-Azam) while brushing aside questions on the reported move by the Azad-Owaisi combine. "Make me the Prime Minister. Only the word 'Wazir' remains to be added to my name; I am already 'Azam'," Khan said.

Notably, the Samajwadi Party is slated to contest the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections in an alliance with Congress. The SP has offered 26 seats to the Congress in the initial round of discussions, while the Congress has sought 120 seats and is unwilling to accept a lower number, according to sources. The two parties are continuing discussions to reach an agreement on seat-sharing ahead of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections. Samajwadi Party is eyeing a return to power after two back-to-back electoral defeats in the 2017 and 2022 polls. In the last elections, the party won 111 seats. (ANI)