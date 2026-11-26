Nagarkurnool (Telangana) [India], November 27 (ANI): Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy challenged the opposition BRS and BJP combine for a debate in the Assembly on the welfare and development programmes launched during the three-year Congress rule in Telangana state. Addressing a public meeting after launching one crore Indiramma sarees distribution today, the Chief Minister said that his government was implementing numerous welfare schemes and development programmes, according to a press release.“The list of all the welfare measures would be an epic equal to the Ramayana or the Mahabharata. I am throwing a challenge to both the BJP and the BRS to come together to the Assembly to settle the score. We are also providing welfare to the families associated with both the BJP and the BRS, and it is the legacy left to us by Indiramma (Indira Gandhi). We only know how to cherish the poor and hold them close to our hearts,” he said.

Reiterating that the Congress party will remain in power until 2034, CM Revanth Reddy said that job notification to fill 25,000 vacancies would be issued soon, and it would be a landmark in the history of the Telangana state that the government was completing the task of filling one lakh jobs in just 3 years. In a sharp attack on farmer Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao, the Chief Minister said that Telangana was handed over as a wealthy state, but the former CM turned it into a debt-ridden one. The state was left on the brink of bankruptcy by accumulating a debt of 8.11 lakh crore rupees. The release said that the Chief Minister questioned KCR for not coming out and addressing the public grievances. Having lost power, KCR has retreated to his farmhouse instead of engaging with the public. KCR plundered the state and siphoned off wealth for his son, son-in-law, and daughter. The BRS leaders deserved punishment for drawing a salary from public funds and refusing to step out, the Chief Minister charged.

Continuing his tirade, CM Revanth Reddy held KCR responsible for lifting water by Andhra Pradesh from the Rayalaseema lift project, Pothireddypadu, Handi- Neeva and Muchumarri projects. KCR mortgaged Telangana's rights in the River Krishna to YS Jagan Reddy and Chandrababu Naidu. KCR and Harish Rao signed an agreement for 299 TMC of share of water, out of the available 811 TMC, for Telangana. These traitors signed an agreement allowing Andhra to take 66 per cent of the water. Our water is being diverted to Rayalaseema because the Telangana projects were not completed. If the Palamuru, Achampet, and Dindi projects had been completed, the backward Palamuru district would have received sufficient water. The Chief Minister criticised KCR for leaving irrigation projects in this combined district completely neglected and betraying the people of Palamuru. Stating that he would take the responsibility to ensure that the Palamuru region is irrigated with Krishna River water, the CM alleged that KCR did not even spend Rs 10,000 crore rupees on Palamuru projects. Had the Achampet lift irrigation scheme been completed, it would have provided water to lakhs of acres, the release said.

Alleging that KCR was subservient to Chandrababu and Jagan during 10-year rule, CM Revanth Reddy also took a broadside at Harish Rao, calling the latter mentored by YSR and not KCR. It was YSR who made Harish a minister, even though the BRS leader had not even been elected as a ward member. Harish never uttered a single word of criticism against Jagan. The Chief Minister ridiculed BRS leaders' statements of coming back to power in the next assembly elections. On what grounds does the BRS claim they will return to power? The CM also took a swipe at KTR.“Not every fool who grows a beard can become a Revanth Reddy”. Targeting the State BJP leadership, CM Revanth Reddy said that Bandi Sanjay, Ramchander Rao, and Kishan Reddy were boasting off, but the party will never take off.“The only thing the BJP is capable of doing at our meetings is selling peanuts and snacks”, the Chief Minister lashed out at the saffron party that the BJP was surviving because it is in power at the centre. If it loses power, the BJP will be no better than a dead snake.

Stating that the government launched 'Indiramma' housing, 'Indiramma' sarees, and the 'Indiramma' family life insurance scheme inspired by former PM Indira Gandhi, the Chief Minister said that the government spent Rs 1.78 lakh crore for farmer welfare over the last three years. Last year, the government gifted sarees in Palapitta (Indian Roller bird) colour to women. Now, we are gifting sarees in a parrot-green colour. The government's main objective is to make one crore women prosper in the state. The government also conducted a caste census and set an example for the entire nation, the release said.

CM Revanth Reddy remembered the historical significance of Achampet, which is steeped in both mythological significance and a rich historical legacy, having been governed by the Satavahanas, Vishnukundinas, Chalukyas, Kanduru Chodas, Kakatiyas, and the Recherla Nayakas, as well as the Bahmani and Qutb Shahi Sultans, and the Nizams. Achampet is the gateway to the Nallamala forest, a region that serves as the cradle for the pristine, authentic way of life of the Chenchu tribal community, the release said. Stepping into Achampet brings to mind the heroism of Achamamba, daughter of Telangana who, in the 14th century, stood firm against and defeated Malik Kafur, the commander of Alauddin Khilji's army. She is the 'Jhansi Lakshmi Bai' of South India. The Chief Minister said that, named after this valiant woman, Achampet continues to uphold that same legacy of courage to this day. (ANI)