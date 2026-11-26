George Washington talking on the phone to you- TalkingDelegates

George Mason talking on the phone to you - Talking Delegates

James Madison talking on the phone - TalkingDelegates

An AI-powered experience invites Americans of all ages and backgrounds to talk with the delegates who debated the Constitution-discover why some refused to sign

- David Peter Fox, founder & producerNEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, November 26, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Chat with the Delegates of 1787Talking Delegates invites visitors to speak with AI portrayals of the people who debated the U.S. Constitution-including delegates who refused to sign it would you ask Benjamin Franklin about compromise? Why did George Mason refuse to sign the Constitution? Talking Delegates lets you put those questions to AI portrayals of delegates from the 1787 Constitutional Convention.Created by Danish-American, David Peter Fox of the Talking Statues Association as a contribution to the United States' 250th anniversary, the online project offers a way to explore the debates and decisions behind the Constitution. Visitors can choose a delegate at talkingdelegates and start a conversation.Eight historical figures are currently available. They include George Washington, James Madison, Alexander Hamilton, and Benjamin Franklin, as well as delegates who refused to sign the final document.Visitors can ask about the plans debated at the Convention, the powers of the proposed federal government, the absence of a bill of rights, or the delegates' views on issues such as slavery conversations are AI portrayals, not recordings or verbatim statements from the delegates. They are intended to help visitors explore historical perspectives and prompt further questions about what happened in 1787.Talking Delegates is designed for curious visitors of all ages, including students, teachers, and families. The team welcomes feedback as it develops the experience and explores a future mobile app with additional historical material and activities.“We want people to do more than read a name beneath a portrait,” said David Peter Fox, who conceived the project.“We want them to ask questions, hear different points of view, and discover why the delegates disagreed.”Try Talking Delegates atMedia contactJens Jørgen UldallTalking Statues AssociationCopenhagen, Denmark

Jens Jørgen Uldall

Talking Statues Association

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New AI Project Lets Users Talk with Delegates to the 1787 Constitutional Convention on Their Phones News Provided By Talking Statues Association November 26, 2026, 21:32 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Amusement, Gaming & Casino, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Education, Technology, U.S. Politics



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