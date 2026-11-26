MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Agreement with 12 British Columbia First Nations marks another milestone in Indigenous participation in Canadian energy infrastructure

CALGARY, Alberta, Nov. 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TC Energy Corporation (TSX, NYSE: TRP) (TC Energy or the Company) today announced the closing of an agreement with CGL First Nations Limited Partnership (CGL FNLP), an Indigenous-led investment entity representing 12 First Nations along the Coastal GasLink (CGL) corridor, including Cheslatta Carrier Nation; Kitselas First Nation; Lheidli T'enneh First Nation; Nadleh Whut'en First Nation, Nee Tahi Buhn Indian Band; Saik'uz First Nation; Skin Tyee Nation; Stellat'en First Nation; Ts'il Kaz Koh First Nation; Wet'suwet'en First Nation; Witset First Nation; and Yekooche First Nation.

Through the agreement, participating Nations have acquired an economic interest in the entity that holds TC Energy's limited partner interest in CGL. These communities are expected to benefit from long-term predictable financial returns associated with TC Energy's limited partner interest in CGL.

This transaction marks the second Indigenous investment involving TC Energy's interest in CGL and reflects years of partnership with Indigenous communities along the corridor.

Creating opportunities through partnership

“This transaction demonstrates what is possible when Indigenous communities, industry and governments come together with a shared commitment to creating opportunities that deliver benefits over the long term,” said François Poirier, President and Chief Executive Officer of TC Energy.“It reflects the strength of the relationships developed along the Coastal GasLink corridor over more than a decade of collaboration and our shared belief that major projects should create lasting value for the communities connected to them.”

“This investment represents a historic milestone for our Nations and a new chapter in our relationship with Coastal GasLink,” said Corrina Leween, Director & Executive Committee member, CGL FNLP.“It reflects years of work to advance Indigenous participation in major infrastructure projects and to create a stronger role for our Nations in shaping the economic future of our territories. Through this transaction, our Nations will benefit from a long-term economic interest that provides stable, predictable returns for our communities, helping support future generations and strengthen our collective prosperity. Today's achievement would not have been possible without the vision and leadership of the late Niilo Edwards, whose commitment to Indigenous economic empowerment helped bring our Nations together around this opportunity.”

Expanding pathways to participation

This transaction was supported by a loan guarantee made available under the Canada Indigenous Loan Guarantee Program, administered by the Canada Indigenous Loan Guarantee Corporation (CILGC).

“We commend TC Energy for working with CGL First Nations Limited Partnership to advance this investment. Partnerships like this can support a more inclusive approach to infrastructure development while strengthening Indigenous economic self-determination and creating opportunities for Nations to share in long-term, project benefits,” said Kristan Straub, President and CEO, Canada Indigenous Loan Guarantee Corporation.

“At a time when Canada must build big things again, in partnership with Indigenous Peoples, projects like Coastal GasLink are helping us strengthen our economic sovereignty, diversify our trade, advance reconciliation and Indigenous prosperity, and secure our place as a global energy superpower. By combining Indigenous economic participation with the investment certainty needed to advance major projects, we are responsibly driving Canada's next generation of growth,” said the Honourable Tim Hodgson, Minister of Energy and Natural Resources.

“Economic reconciliation is about ensuring that Indigenous communities have the opportunity to own, invest in, and benefit from the major projects shaping Canada's future. This investment will support 12 First Nations in acquiring an interest in, and derive meaningful long-term benefits from, one of Canada's most important energy infrastructure projects. By helping unlock Indigenous ownership in major projects, we are creating opportunities to build long-term wealth, generate sustainable revenues, and advance economic self-determination for generations to come,” said the Honourable François-Philippe Champagne, Minister of Finance and National Revenue.

Building on more than a decade of partnership

For many participating Nations, this agreement represents the next chapter in a relationship with CGL that spans more than a decade.

The investment opportunity was made available to all 20 Indigenous communities with existing CGL agreements. Participation reflects the independent decisions of each Nation based on its own priorities and objectives.

On Oct. 13, 2026, TC Energy announced its first Indigenous investment agreement related to CGL, involving participating Nations represented through FN CGL Pipeline Limited Partnership. Together, the two agreements build on years of partnership and create additional opportunities for Indigenous communities to benefit from the long-term financial returns associated with TC Energy's limited partner interest in CGL.

A critical pathway for Canadian LNG exports

As operator and co-owner of CGL, TC Energy safely delivers 2.1 billion cubic feet per day of Canadian natural gas to LNG Canada in Kitimat, B.C., supporting Canadian LNG exports to global markets. With the announcement of CGL Phase 2, system capacity will nearly double, demonstrating the growing global demand for natural gas and long-term value of Canadian LNG exports.

Transaction advisors

RBC Capital Markets acted as financial advisor to TC Energy and Blake, Cassels & Graydon LLP as legal counsel.

For CGL First Nations Limited Partnership, National Bank of Canada Capital Markets acted as business and financial advisors, and Gowling WLG acted as legal counsel.

About TC Energy

We are a leader in North American energy infrastructure, spanning Canada, the U.S. and Mexico. For over 75 years, we have proudly connected the world to the energy it needs. Every day, we move more than 30 per cent of the natural gas used across the continent and connect LNG exports to global markets-powering communities and industries. Complemented by strategic ownership and low-risk investments in power generation, our infrastructure delivers affordable, reliable and sustainable energy across North America.

We carry forward a legacy of nation building energy infrastructure and strong partnerships. By working with communities, businesses and leaders across our extensive energy network, we create opportunities today and for generations to come.

TC Energy's common shares trade on the Toronto (TSX) and New York (NYSE) stock exchanges under the symbol TRP. To learn more, visit us at TCEnergy.com.

About Coastal GasLink

CGL is Canada's first direct pathway to global LNG export markets. It is a 670-kilometre (416-mile) natural gas pipeline that safely delivers 2.1 Bcf/d of natural gas from northeastern British Columbia to the LNG Canada facility in Kitimat, B.C., where it is liquefied for export to global markets. The infrastructure is owned by Coastal GasLink Pipeline Limited Partnership, with TC Energy as the operator.

About CGL First Nations Limited Partnership

CGL First Nations Limited Partnership comprises of 12 First Nations that will collectively hold an economic interest in the entity holding TC Energy's limited partner interest in the Coastal GasLink project. The partnership was established to pursue collective economic opportunities and advance Indigenous ownership in the Coastal GasLink project, creating long-term benefits for participating Nations and future generations.

FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION

This release contains certain information that is forward-looking and is subject to important risks and uncertainties (such statements are usually accompanied by words such as "anticipate", "expect", "believe", "may", "will", "should", "estimate", "intend" or other similar words). Forward-looking statements in this release include, without limitation, statements regarding: the expected benefits of the transaction to participating Nations, including long-term, predictable financial returns associated with TC Energy's limited partner interest in CGL; anticipated increase in pipeline transportation capacity with Phase 2, and expectations regarding global demand for natural gas and the long-term value of Canadian LNG exports.

Our forward-looking information is subject to important risks and uncertainties and is based on certain key assumptions. Forward-looking statements and future-oriented financial information in this document are intended to provide TC Energy security holders and potential investors with information regarding TC Energy and its subsidiaries, including management's assessment of TC Energy's and its subsidiaries' future plans and financial outlook. All forward-looking statements reflect TC Energy's beliefs and assumptions based on information available at the time the statements were made and as such are not guarantees of future performance. As actual results could vary significantly from the forward-looking information, you should not put undue reliance on forward-looking information and should not use future-oriented information or financial outlooks for anything other than their intended purpose. We do not update our forward-looking information due to new information or future events, unless we are required to by law. For additional information on the assumptions made, and the risks and uncertainties which could cause actual results to differ from the anticipated results, refer to the most recent Quarterly Report to Shareholders and the 2025 Annual Report filed under TC Energy's profile on SEDAR+ at and with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission at and the "Forward-looking information" section of our Report on Sustainability which is available on our website at .

-30-

Media Inquiries:

Media Relations

...

403-920-7859 or 800-608-7859

Investor & Analyst Inquiries:

Investor Relations

...

403-920-7911 or 800-361-6522

PDF available: