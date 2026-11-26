MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) PRINCE GEORGE, British Columbia, Nov. 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CGL First Nations Limited Partnership ("CGL FNLP"), an Indigenous-led investment entity representing 12 First Nations along the Coastal GasLink (“CGL”) corridor, today announced the successful closing of a transaction through which participating First Nations have obtained an economic interest in the entity that holds TC Energy Corporation's (“TC Energy”) limited partner interest in Coastal GasLink. The transaction was enabled by an approximately $168 million dollar loan guarantee from the Canada Indigenous Loan Guarantee Corporation ("CILGC").

The successful completion of this transaction represents a significant achievement for the participating First Nations. Through this structured equity investment, participating First Nations are expected to benefit from long-term, predictable financial returns associated with TC Energy's limited partner interest in CGL, creating a sustainable source of economic benefits for First Nations communities. The transaction also showcases a collective of First Nations working together to achieve economic participation and legacy benefits for their communities.

“This investment represents a historic milestone for our Nations and a new chapter in our relationship with Coastal GasLink," said Corrina Leween, Director & Executive Committee member, CGL FNLP. "It reflects years of work to advance Indigenous participation in major infrastructure projects and to create a stronger role for our Nations in shaping the economic future of our territories. Today's achievement would not have been possible without the vision and leadership of the late Niilo Edwards, whose commitment to Indigenous economic empowerment helped bring our Nations together around this opportunity."

"This investment is about ownership, self-determination, and creating long-term benefits for our Nations," said Chief Priscilla Mueller, Director & Executive Committee member, CGL FNLP . "We are proud to have reached this milestone together and to be building a stronger economic future for the generations that follow us."

"Congratulations to CGL First Nations Limited Partnership and the participating Nations on completing this landmark transaction," said François Poirier, President and Chief Executive Officer of TC Energy. "Bringing together 12 Nations around a shared investment opportunity reflects both ambition and leadership. This agreement represents an important step in expanding Indigenous participation in major energy infrastructure and the long-term benefits those investments can generate."

"We are proud to support Coastal GasLink First Nations Limited Partnership on this milestone as they strengthen economic self-determination and generate prosperity for their communities and future generations,” said Kristan Straub, President and CEO of Canada Indigenous Loan Guarantee Corporation.“Partnerships like this support a more inclusive approach to infrastructure development while enabling Indigenous Nations to share in long-term, project benefits."

“At a time when Canada must build big things again, in partnership with Indigenous Peoples, projects like Coastal GasLink are helping us strengthen our economic sovereignty, diversify our trade, advance reconciliation and Indigenous prosperity, and secure our place as a global energy superpower,” said Honourable Tim Hodgson, Minister of Energy and Natural Resources.“By combining Indigenous economic participation with the investment certainty needed to advance major projects, we are responsibly driving Canada's next generation of growth.”

“Economic reconciliation is about ensuring that Indigenous communities have the opportunity to own, invest in, and benefit from the major projects shaping Canada's future,” said Honourable François-Philippe Champagne, Minister of Finance and National Revenue.“This investment will support 12 First Nations in acquiring an interest in, and derive meaningful long-term benefits from, one of Canada's most important energy infrastructure projects. By helping unlock Indigenous ownership in major projects, we are creating opportunities to build long-term wealth, generate sustainable revenues, and advance economic self-determination for generations to come.”

The transaction represents a significant step forward in Indigenous economic participation and adds to a foundation for long-term prosperity for the Nations participating in CGL FNLP. Through ownership, First Nations communities will have the opportunity to generate revenues that can be reinvested in priorities identified by their members, including housing, infrastructure, education, economic development, cultural revitalization, and community well-being.

National Bank of Canada Capital Markets acted as financial advisor, and Gowling WLG LLP and Aird & Berlis LLP acted as legal counsels to CGL FNLP. RBC Capital Markets acted as financial advisor to TC Energy and Blake, Cassels & Graydon LLP as legal counsel.

About CGL First Nations Limited Partnership

CGL First Nations Limited Partnership comprises of 12 First Nations that will collectively hold an economic interest in the entity holding TC Energy's limited partner interest in the Coastal GasLink project. The partnership was established to pursue collective economic opportunities and advance Indigenous ownership in the Coastal GasLink project, creating long-term benefits for participating Nations and future generations.

About TC Energy

We are a leader in North American energy infrastructure, spanning Canada, the U.S. and Mexico. For over 75 years, we have proudly connected the world to the energy it needs. Every day, we move more than 30 per cent of the natural gas used across the continent and connect LNG exports to global markets - powering communities and industries. Complemented by strategic ownership and low-risk investments in power generation, our infrastructure delivers affordable, reliable and sustainable energy across North America.

We carry forward a legacy of nation building energy infrastructure and strong partnerships. By working with communities, businesses and leaders across our extensive energy network, we create opportunities today and for generations to come.

TC Energy's common shares trade on the Toronto (TSX) and New York (NYSE) stock exchanges under the symbol TRP. To learn more, visit us at TCEnergy.com.

About Coastal GasLink

CGL is Canada's first direct pathway to global LNG export markets. It is a 670-kilometre (416-mile) natural gas pipeline that safely delivers 2.1 Bcf/d of natural gas from northeastern British Columbia to the LNG Canada facility in Kitimat, B.C., where it is liquefied for export to global markets. The infrastructure is owned by Coastal GasLink Pipeline Limited Partnership, with TC Energy as the operator.

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CGL FIRST NATIONS LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 189 ATSIYAN BUHATI ROAD | P.O. BOX 760 | FRASER LAKE, BC | V0J 1S0



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