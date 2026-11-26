(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) ROUYN-NORANDA, Quebec, Nov. 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Abcourt Mines Inc. (“Abcourt” or the “Corporation”) (TSX Venture: ABI) (OTCQB: ABMBF) reports its results for the first quarter ended September 30, 2026. All monetary values ​in this press release are expressed in Canadian dollars, unless otherwise indicated. The condensed interim consolidated financial statements and management's discussion and analysis are available on SEDAR+ ( ). Highlights

Gold sales of 1,155 ounces at an average realized price of C$5,848 per ounce, generating revenues of $7.0 million, compared with nil$ in the first quarter of fiscal 2026.

On September 2, 2026, the Corporation amended its senior secured debenture with Glencore AG, increasing the aggregate principal amount from US$30 million to US$40 million. US$38 million was drawn as at September 30, 2026, and the remaining US$2 million on October 2, 2026. In September 2026, the Corporation repaid in full its credit facility with Nebari.

Summary of key financial results

(In dollars) Three months ended September 30 2026 2025 Revenues 7,002,299 – Costs of sales 16,833,067 6,139,304 Tax credit resources (2,743,900 ) (1,129,518 ) Loss from mining operations (7,086,868 ) (5,009,786 ) Administration expenses 974,186 1,416,858 Care and maintenance 64,475 29,288 Exploration expenses 531,104 250,068 Finance expenses 4,720,085 967,143 Deferred income and mining taxes (118,765 ) – Net loss and comprehensive loss (13,194,790 ) (7,519,605 ) Net loss per share, basic and diluted (0.01 ) (0.01 )





(In dollars) September 30, 2026 June 30, 2026 Cash 1,426,401 1,583,023 Total assets 54, 302 ,402 52,227,619 Total liabilities 78,271,923 66,155,694 Shareholders' equity (23,969,521 ) (13,928,075 ) Working capital (non-IFRS measure) * 1, 925 ,990 7,512,813

*Working capital is a non-IFRS measure with no standardized meaning under IFRS. For further information, please see section "Non-IFRS Measure".

Non-IFRS Measure

This press release presents working capital, a non-IFRS measure. The Corporation uses working capital to assess its liquidity and its ability to meet its short-term obligations. Non-IFRS measures do not have any standardized meaning prescribed under IFRS and may not be comparable to similar measures presented by other companies. They should be considered together with the financial statements prepared in accordance with IFRS.

The Corporation determines working capital as follows: current assets less current liabilities. The reconciliation to current assets and current liabilities, the most directly comparable IFRS measures, is presented in the table above.

Abcourt Mines Inc.

Abcourt Mines Inc. is a Canadian gold company developing the Sleeping Giant mine and in exploration for its other properties strategically located in northwestern Quebec, Canada. Abcourt owns 100% of the Sleeping Giant mine and mill as well as the Flordin exploration property, where it focuses its operations.

For more information about Abcourt Mines Inc., please visit our website and view our filings under Abcourt's profile on

Pascal Hamelin

President and Chief Executive Officer

T: (819) 768-2857

Email: ... Dany Cenac Robert, Investor Relations

VP Communications & Corporate Development

T: (514) 722-2276, poste 456

Email: ...

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

Certain information contained in this news release may constitute "forward-looking information" within the meaning of Canadian securities legislation. Generally, forward-looking information can be identified by forward-looking terminology, such as "plans", "aims", "expects", "projects", "intends", "anticipates", "estimates", "could", "should", "likely", or variations of these words and phrases or statements specifying that certain acts, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will" "occur" or "be achieved", or other similar expressions. Forward-looking statements are based on Abcourt's estimates and are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause Abcourt's actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements or information. Forward-looking statements are subject to business, economic and competitive uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from these forward-looking statements, including the relevant assumptions and risk factors set out in Abcourt's public filings available on SEDAR+ at . There can be no assurance that these statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements and forward-looking information. Although Abcourt believes that the assumptions and factors used in preparing forward-looking statements are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on such statements. Except as required by applicable securities laws, Abcourt disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any of these forward-looking statements or information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.