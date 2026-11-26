Husain Al Ali Advocates & Legal Consultants, Dubai

Dubai rent increases range from 0% to 20% under the RERA Rent Index, need 90 days' notice, and eviction at lease end requires 12 months' notice.

DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, November 26, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Husain Al Ali Advocates & Legal Consultants in Dubai has published a plain-language summary of the main Dubai tenancy law rules for landlords, tenants and investors. It covers rent increases on renewal, eviction conditions and where disputes are decided.

KEY FACTS: DUBAI TENANCY LAW

- Main law: Law No. (26) of 2007 Regulating the Relationship between Landlords and Tenants in the Emirate of Dubai, as amended by Law No. (33) of 2008

- Rent increases: Decree No. (43) of 2013, with a maximum of 20%

- Notice to change lease terms: at least 90 days before the lease expires (Article 14)

- Eviction at lease end: four grounds only, with 12 months' notice (Article 25)

HOW MUCH CAN A LANDLORD INCREASE THE RENT IN DUBAI?

Article (1) of Decree No. (43) of 2013 sets the maximum increase on renewal. It depends on how far the current rent is below the average rent for similar units:

- Up to 10% below average: no increase

- 11% to 20% below: 5%

- 21% to 30% below: 10%

- 31% to 40% below: 15%

- More than 40% below: 20%

The average is set by the Rent Index approved by the Real Estate Regulatory Agency (RERA) (Article 3). It can be calculated with the Dubai Land Department's rental increase calculator.

HOW MUCH NOTICE IS NEEDED FOR A RENT INCREASE IN DUBAI?

Unless the parties agree otherwise, a party who wishes to change any lease term, including the rent, must notify the other party at least 90 days before the lease expires. This is Article (14) of Law No. (26) of 2007, as amended by Law No. (33) of 2008.

"Respecting the statutory deadlines protects both parties to a Dubai lease," said Husain Al Ali, Founder and Managing Advocate of Husain Al Ali Advocates & Legal Consultants. "Many disputes start because the 90-day notice before changing lease terms was missed, or the contract was never registered on Ejari, which can affect a claim later."

WHEN CAN A LANDLORD EVICT A TENANT IN DUBAI AT THE END OF THE LEASE?

Article 25(2) limits eviction at lease end to four grounds:

1. Demolition for reconstruction or new development.

2. Restoration or comprehensive maintenance that cannot be done while the tenant is in occupation, as confirmed by a Dubai Municipality report.

3. The owner's own use, or use by a first-degree relative, where the owner has no other suitable property.

4. The owner's intention to sell the property.

The landlord must give at least 12 months' notice through a Notary Public or by registered mail. After an eviction ruling for own use, the property may not be leased to others for two years (residential) or three years (non-residential). Otherwise, the tenant may claim compensation (Article 26).

WHERE ARE RENTAL AND OFF-PLAN DISPUTES HEARD IN DUBAI?

- Tenancy disputes, including challenges to rent increases and security deposit claims, go to the Rental Disputes Center in Dubai.

- Off-plan sale disputes are not handled by the Rental Disputes Center.

- Developers must deposit buyers' payments into an escrow account under Law No. (8) of 2007.

- Buyer-default procedures start at the Dubai Land Department under Article (11) of Law No. (13) of 2008, as amended.

- A buyer's claims for termination and refund where the developer is in breach are heard by the Dubai Courts.

The official texts are published on the Dubai Government legislation portal gov). The firm's detailed guide is at

This release is general information about Dubai law and is not legal advice.

About Husain Al Ali Advocates & Legal Consultants

Husain Al Ali Advocates & Legal Consultants is a Dubai law firm. It represents individuals and companies before the UAE courts and advises on real estate and tenancy, civil and commercial law, arbitration, labour and family matters. It also publishes plain-language guides to UAE law in English and Arabic.

Husain Al Ali

Husain Al Ali Advocates & Legal Consultants

+971 50 755 9971

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Dubai Rent Increase and Eviction Rules: How Much Can a Landlord Raise the Rent, and When Can a Tenant Be Evicted? News Provided By Husain Al Ali Advocates & Legal Consultants November 26, 2026, 20:54 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Law



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