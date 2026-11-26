MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) TORONTO, Nov. 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Canadian Association of Journalists (CAJ) calls on Alberta's United Conservative Party to reverse its ill-advised decision to bar several journalists from obtaining media accreditation to cover this weekend's annual general meeting in Calgary.

“For nearly 50 years, the CAJ's message on this subject has been crystal clear – Canadian political parties should not be in the business of determining who 'is' or 'is not' a journalist,” said Brent Jolly, CAJ president.

“The UCP talks a great deal about freedom – but preventing certain journalists from covering events and thereby repudiating the public's right to know is wholly antithetical to that mission.”

On Monday morning, the CAJ was alerted that several journalists, including Zoe Mason, Jeremy Appel, and Danielle Paradis, had been denied accreditation to cover this weekend's events by the party – without explanation.

The CAJ subsequently contacted Dustin van Vugt, the party's executive director, in an attempt to comprehend the party's rationale for denying accreditation and to resolve this dispute. The CAJ has yet to receive a response to that query.

“When journalists are prevented from doing their work, it is the public that ultimately pays the price,” Jolly said.“Good journalism helps keep institutions, like political parties, accountable. So, it begs the question, what does the UCP have to hide?”

The Canadian Association of Journalists is the country's largest professional organization that serves to advance the interests of journalists from coast to coast to coast. The CAJ's primary roles are public-interest advocacy work and professional development for its members.

For further information, please contact:

Brent Jolly, CAJ President

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