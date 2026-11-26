MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) One talented Canadian home cook was crowned the winner at the live gala cooking competition on World Diabetes Day

Toronto, Nov. 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- November 26, 2026 – On World Diabetes Day (November 14th) in Toronto, the inaugural winner of the Aprons in Action presented by Manulife cooking challenge was crowned at the celebration gala.

Alex Scordas brought home the top prize after competing against five other finalists in the live cook-off on stage, in which they had to whip up a new dish using only the ingredients found in the mystery box!

"Thank you to Diabetes Canada for putting on such a fantastic event. I am thrilled to be the first ever Aprons in Action winner. I chose to participate in this challenge because of my lifelong love of food and my professional experience," said Alex Scordas. "I work as a Nurse Practitioner in an adult diabetes clinic where I provide care to individuals with all types of diabetes. A huge part of that care is education about food and nutrition, so I thought this challenge was a great way to acknowledge the importance of food for those living with diabetes."

A panel of judges including renowned restaurateur Chef Michael Bonacini alongside Ian Burgess (top Aprons in Action fundraiser), Patricia Alvarenga (top corporate fundraising team Manulife), and registered dietitian Sofia Kalamaris chose Alex Scordas' dish of seared balsamic glazed, king oyster mushrooms on a celeriac and parmesan purée with caramelized onion and wild mushrooms as the winner of the mystery box challenge.

First-of-its-kind fundraising challenge

Last March Diabetes Canada launched Aprons in Action presented by Manulife, a first-of-its-kind national cooking challenge fundraiser in support of programs, research, and advocacy for people in Canada living with diabetes. Unlike traditional walk-a-thon fundraisers, Aprons in Action invited home cooks across the country to develop healthy and original recipes, fundraise within their communities, and compete for a chance to cook alongside celebrity chefs at a live gala finale.

Manulife, the campaign's presenting sponsor, partnered with Diabetes Canada on this fundraising challenge as part of its commitment to health and wellness in Canadian communities. This initiative aligns with the Manulife Longevity Institute, a global platform for research, thought leadership, innovation, advocacy, and community partnerships.

"At Manulife, we believe living a longer, healthier life starts with the small actions we take every day. We're proud to partner with Diabetes Canada on Aprons in Action to empower people to make healthier choices, build their knowledge around nutrition, and take meaningful steps toward their long-term health, " said Scott Beffort, Global Head of Brand and Community Impact, Manulife.

About Diabetes Canada

Our vision at Diabetes Canada is a world free from the effects of diabetes. That's why we work together to improve the lives of those living with diabetes-sharing knowledge and resources, supporting health-care professionals to improve patient care, advocating for change through policy, and funding research to advance treatments and discover a cure. Living with diabetes is a complex and often relentless journey, testing the resilience of every individual affected. Diabetes Canada is here to help-providing tools, resources, and support to make that journey easier.

About Manulife

Manulife Financial Corporation is a leading international financial services provider, headquartered in Toronto, Canada. Anchored in our ambition to be the number one choice for customers, we operate as Manulife across Canada and Asia, and primarily as John Hancock in the United States, providing financial advice, insurance and health solutions for individuals, groups and businesses. Through Manulife Wealth & Asset Management, we offer global investment solutions, financial advice, and retirement plan services to individuals, institutions, and retirement plan members worldwide. At the end of 2025, we had more than 37,000 employees, over 106,000 agents, and thousands of distribution partners, serving over 37 million customers with operations across 25 markets globally. We trade as 'MFC' on the Toronto, New York, and Philippine stock exchanges, and under '945' on the Hong Kong stock exchange. Not all offerings are available in all jurisdictions. For additional information, please visit manulife.com.

About Manulife Longevity Institute

The Manulife Longevity Institute is a global research, thought leadership, advocacy, and community investment platform to drive action that can help people live longer, healthier, and more financially secure lives. Underpinned by a $350 million signature commitment, its focus is on helping people extend their healthy years, promoting greater financial resilience for all. As a global insurer, retirement plan provider, and asset manager, Manulife is uniquely placed to help lead this change. The Institute's work will support Manulife's Impact Agenda strategy by investing in organizations that are growing the longevity economy, convening research collaborations with leading academic institutions and think tanks, and producing thought leadership to advance awareness and action on the issues impacting populations as they age. The Institute will be known as the John Hancock Longevity Institute in the United States. The actions of the Institute will be guided by a Steering Committee of members of Manulife's Executive and Global Leadership Teams and in partnership with a robust ecosystem of partners and experts who champion longevity across Canada, Asia, and the US. Canada, Asia, and the US.

For more information, please visit Manulife.com/Longevity.

Attachments



The finale of the Aprons in Action competition Aprons in Action winner Alex Scordas

CONTACT: Leah Siversky Diabetes Canada 416 408 7041...