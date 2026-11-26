Maduru Oya [Sri Lanka], November 27 (ANI): The 12th edition of the India-Sri Lanka Joint Military Exercise MITRA SHAKTI-XII culminated with a final demonstration at the Army Training School, Maduru Oya, Sri Lanka, bringing together officials from the armed forces of both countries, the Indian High Commission in Sri Lanka said on Thursday. In a post on X, the High Commission said, "The final demonstration for the India-Sri Lanka Exercise Mitra Shakti was conducted yesterday at Army Training School, Maduru Oya. The demonstration marked the culmination of the training phase of the bilateral exercise, bringing together officials from India and Sri Lankan armed forces."

Ex MITRA SHAKTI - #StrongerTogether The final demonstration for the India-Sri Lanka Exercise Mitra Shakti-X was conducted yesterday at Army Training School, Maduru Oya. The demonstration marked the culmination of the training phase of the bilateral exercise bringing together officials from and Armed forces. #IndiaSriLankaFriendship @MEAIndia @DefenceMinIndia @SpokespersonMoD @HQ_IDS_India @adgpi @Sri_Lanka_Army @SLinIndia — India in Sri Lanka (@IndiainSL) November 26, 2026 The High Commission also shared the message, "Ex MITRA SHAKTI India-Sri Lanka #StrongerTogether."

The exercise was conducted from November 13 to 26, with contingents of the Indian Army and Sri Lanka Army participating in specialised training to strengthen their capabilities in counter-terrorism operations in a semi-urban environment under a United Nations mandate. Earlier on November 23, the Indian Army, in a post on X, highlighted the training activities undertaken by the participating troops, stating, "The joint training encompasses joint planning, tactical drills and specialised combat skills, including patrolling, ambushes, convoy protection and roadblock operations in an urban area."

The training programme also included physical fitness exercises, urban patrolling, vehicle convoy protection, area ambushes, crowd dispersal and combined arms operations against fortified positions. These activities were aimed at improving coordination and enabling the two contingents to operate together during complex counter-terrorism scenarios. A 170-member Indian Defence Forces contingent departed for Sri Lanka on November 13 to participate in the exercise. The contingent was drawn primarily from a battalion of the Rajputana Rifles, along with personnel from other arms and services and the Indian Air Force, according to the Ministry of Defence.

MITRA SHAKTI is an annual bilateral military exercise conducted alternately in India and Sri Lanka. It provides an opportunity for the two armies to enhance interoperability, exchange operational experiences and share best practices, while further strengthening their defence partnership. The exercise reflects the continued military engagement between the two neighbouring countries and their efforts to strengthen cooperation in addressing shared security challenges. (ANI)