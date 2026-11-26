Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], November 27 (ANI): Karnataka Chief Minister D K Shivakumar has again appealed to ASHA workers to call off their ongoing protests, assuring resolution for their problems. Answering media questions at Vidhana Soudha in Bengaluru on Thursday, the Chief Minister said, "We are aware of your problems, and we will give a proper solution. I will hold talks with Finance Department officials this evening. Please trust us. As Chief Minister, I humbly request all ASHA workers and mothers to withdraw your protest." Shivakumar urged the workers not to turn the issue into a confrontation or allow opposition parties to politicise their stir. "We are on your side. Do not threaten the government. ASHA workers should first set aside their pride. Others are using you for their own politics, and they will not help you. There are serious issues involved. ASHA workers are not alone. Many more people are getting ready to protest like this," he said. He further asked why BJP leaders visiting the protest site were not pressuring the Centre, underlining that the State government is working to find a solution to the problems faced by the ASHA workers even though it has already delivered what was promised in the manifesto. "Why are they not pressuring the Central government? BJP leaders who visited the protest site, why are they not putting pressure on the Centre? Why are the protesters not questioning the Central government? Isn't the Centre responsible for meeting these demands? We have already given what we promised in our manifesto, and we will still find a solution to the problem," he said.

Shivakumar reiterated that the government had already extended welfare guarantees like free electricity and the Rs 2,000 monthly allowance to ASHA workers. He said, "When we implemented the guarantees, we discussed them for your benefit so that they would help you too. Free electricity and Rs 2,000 are given to help the head of the household. You are also aware of this. I have met you many times and visited Nelamangala. Women are the eyes of a family. We care about women's problems, and we are aware of your problems. The state CM's word is not trusted? Then nothing can be done.” He noted that the governance relies on mutual trust rather than formal contracts. He also questioned why nobody is seeking a written response from the central government. "I cannot give a written assurance to the protesting ASHA workers. This is not a contract. Who would we make a contract with here? Why is no one asking the Centre for a written reply? If there is no trust in the words of this state's Chief Minister, I can do nothing. Even the government has its limits," he said. Extending support to the ASHA workers, he said that their demand for a higher honorarium is justified and urged the protestors to withdraw the agitation and return to work. "The whole country runs on trust, and there must be faith. Seventeen departments have similar demands. They think they can succeed by blackmailing the government, but no government can be blackmailed. The ASHA workers' demand is not wrong. They are asking for a higher honorarium. We have already increased it and will decide to increase it again. We will also discuss this in the Assembly session. I humbly request our mothers to end the protest and go back to work. We will call you and decide," he assured. When asked about the Health Minister's statement that work would continue without ASHA workers, Shivakumar said, "No, that is all false. We need everyone. He has twisted Narendraswamy's statement."

Human-Elephant Conflict in Karnataka

Speaking on the escalating human-elephant conflict in Karnataka's Malnad region, which has sparked political friction over elephant relocation drives, Shivakumar said,“On human-elephant conflict, he said: "Elephants cannot be controlled, and it is not an easy task. 550 elephants have passed right next to our house. The Chikkamagaluru MLA's demand is not wrong, but sending such a large herd to the borders is not right. I have instructed officials. We must protect Chikkamagaluru and Hassan. Plantations are found everywhere." He acknowledged the severity of the crisis in Chikkamagaluru, Hassan, and Kodagu. The Chief Minister highlighted that Karnataka Forest Minister Ramalinga Reddy is overseeing the issue and talks are underway to reach a resolution. "The other day I spoke with the family of an IFS officer in Kodagu. They said elephants suddenly come right into the house and plantation. This is happening everywhere. We are looking for ways to solve this. Forest Minister Ramalinga Reddy is taking care of it and is talking with MLAs, including Nayana Motamma, to resolve the problem," he said.

Celebrating Constitution Day

On the occasion of Constitution Day, Shivakumar paid tribute to Dr BR Ambedkar and underscored the state government's initiative to mandate the reading of the Constitution's Preamble across schools, colleges, and official programmes. "On Constitution Day, we must remember Dr B.R. Ambedkar, the great soul who gave light to every citizen of India. When I became KPCC president, the first thing I did was have Rehman Khan read the Preamble of the Constitution, and we began spreading its importance from there. Earlier, Mahadevappa worked responsibly to take the Constitution's ideals to children and people. Now Muniyappa is doing that work with care. After our government came to power, we ordered the Preamble to be read in schools, colleges and all government programmes. The Congress government is working to help people understand that we can survive only if we protect the Constitution," he said. He emphasised that when Mahatma Gandhi completed 100 years of taking charge of the Congress party, we organised a programme called 'Jai Bhim, Jai Bapu, Jai Samvidhan'. The Constitution helps every citizen in difficult times. We can go to court and get justice only because of the Constitution. Our leaders Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi, AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge and I have all held the Constitution book while taking oath, to show respect for it. The Constitution is the great life book of all of us. Let us all work together to protect it. (ANI)