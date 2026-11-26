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The Englewood moving company explains how to plan a Denver move around snow, short days and holiday calendars, from booking to the last box.

CO, UNITED STATES, November 26, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Movers On Demand, a family-owned moving company based in Englewood, is sharing practical advice for households planning a move across the Denver metro between now and spring. Winter moves bring conditions a summer move never sees: icy walkways, sunsets before 5 p.m., holiday schedules and storms that can arrive with only a day or two of notice. Most of these problems can be handled ahead of time with some planning.When Does It Snow in Denver?Denver's snow season runs longer than many newcomers expect. According to the National Weather Service, the city's first measurable snow arrives around October 18 in an average year, and snow stays possible well into spring. December and January each average roughly 6.5 inches, and March is usually the snowiest month, with close to 9 inches.Those figures are averages, and single storms vary widely. Snow in Denver often melts within a day or two under the afternoon sun, but one storm can still close roads, push back a home closing or bury a driveway on the morning of a move. Anyone moving between December and April should treat a storm as a real possibility and plan for it.Planning a Move Around Denver SnowFlexibility is the most useful thing to build into a winter move. When possible, pick a date with a day of room on either side, especially if a lease ends or a closing is scheduled close to moving day. Check the forecast a week out and again two days before, and ask the moving company how it handles bad weather and what its cancellation terms are. Leave the same kind of cushion around a home closing, since a storm can delay a signing appointment as easily as a truck.Utilities need attention too. Arrange for heat and electricity to be on at the new home before the move, so the house is warm and lit when the truck arrives, and keep the heat running at the old home until the last load is out.Clear Paths, Sidewalks and ParkingA clear route from the front door to the truck matters more than almost anything else on a winter moving day. Shovel walkways, steps and the driveway the night before and again that morning, and spread ice melt where furniture will be carried.City rules apply as well. Denver requires homeowners to clear the public sidewalk in front of their property within 24 hours after snow stops falling, and businesses and apartment buildings within four hours, with fines starting at $150. Anyone moving into an apartment should ask the building manager who clears the loading area and where a truck can park after a storm, since plowed snow tends to pile up along the curb.Shorter Days in a Denver WinterDaylight is limited in a Denver winter. In early December the sun sets around 4:35 p.m., and the shortest day of the year, December 21, has a little over nine hours of daylight. A move that starts after lunch can easily end in the dark.An early start helps. A morning arrival gives movers the most daylight for loading on cold surfaces, and turning on porch, garage and hallway lights before sunset makes the last trips safer. Keep a flashlight, phone chargers and a basic toolkit in a bag that rides with you instead of on the truck.Winter Moving Tips for PackingCold weather changes what can safely go in the boxes. Paint, cleaning products and other liquids can freeze in an unheated truck or garage, so use them up before the move or carry them in your own car. Electronics that have spent hours in the cold should sit at room temperature before they are switched on, since condensation can form inside them. Houseplants tolerate only brief exposure to freezing air, so wrap them well or move them in a heated vehicle.Protect the floors at both homes. Snow, salt and slush get tracked in quickly, so place mats or old towels at each entrance and keep a mop near the door.Moving in Denver During the HolidaysThe weeks between Thanksgiving and New Year's are crowded for most families, and many leases and home sales wrap up at the end of the year. Movers On Demand recommends booking two to four weeks ahead, depending on the size of the move, and leaving extra time when the date falls near a holiday.Holiday deliveries add another complication. Packages ordered in December can arrive at the old address after you have left, so update shipping addresses with online retailers and file a change of address with the U.S. Postal Service at least two weeks before moving day so forwarding is in place. If children are home on winter break or pets are in the house, arrange for someone to watch them on moving day, since doors will be open to the cold for hours.How Movers On Demand Handles Winter MovesThe company's movers work in rain or snow unless conditions become unsafe. Every mover passes a background check, and the team protects floors, doors and walls and wraps furniture in quilted pads at no extra cost. Local moves are billed by the hour with a two-mover, two-hour minimum, and the rate stays the same on weekends and holidays. A $50 deposit holds the date and is refunded for cancellations made at least 48 hours ahead. Its moving services in Denver cover houses, apartments, offices, packing, senior moves, pianos and labor-only help.Movers On Demand has completed more than 3,000 moves and holds a 4.9-star rating from more than 270 Google reviews. Anyone looking for a trusted moving company in Denver can read what past customers wrote about their own moves.About Movers On DemandMovers On Demand is a family-owned team of Denver movers based at 360 Inverness Drive South in Englewood, near I-25 and E-470. The company serves homes and businesses across the Denver metro and Colorado Springs, seven days a week from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., and provides free quotes before moving day.

Kayo Kingsley

Movers On Demand

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Movers On Demand Shares Winter Moving Tips for Denver's Snow Season News Provided By Rotate Digital November 26, 2026, 20:18 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Companies, Real Estate & Property Management, Shipping, Storage & Logistics, Travel & Tourism Industry



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