The family-operated repair shop highlights a broader approach to serving local vehicle owners.

Shores Automotive (NASDAQ:SA)

- Billy Craven, Owner

BOCA RATON, FL, UNITED STATES, November 26, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Shores Automotive Opens Its Doors to Asian Vehicle Service in Boca Raton

BOCA RATON, Fla. - November 2026 - Shores Automotive is opening its doors to Asian vehicles, bringing a new category of cars into a Boca Raton shop known for European and exotic repair. The move broadens the vehicles the family-operated business aims to serve while building on its established approach to diagnostics, maintenance, and customer communication.

Previously focused on European and exotic auto repair services in Boca Raton, FL, the business has worked on BMW, Porsche, Mercedes-Benz, Audi, and Land Rover vehicles. Its services include engine diagnostics, brake repair, transmission and drivetrain work, suspension service, and cooling system repairs.

Adding Asian vehicles creates an opportunity to welcome more drivers. Owners can contact the team to discuss their vehicle, the work it needs, and appointment availability. They can also confirm which specific makes, models, and services are currently accepted.

Shores Automotive describes a repair process that starts with an inspection and diagnostic scan, informed by the customer's reported symptoms. The team reviews inspection findings, system data, and service history before recommending work. Customers receive an explanation of the vehicle's needs and priorities before approved repairs begin.

The shop's European and exotic work includes the use of a factory Porsche scanner and brand-specific diagnostic software. It uses OEM or OE-equivalent parts on qualifying repairs and offers a three-year, 36,000-mile nationwide warranty on qualifying work.

A Message From the Owner

“Opening our doors to Asian vehicles is a meaningful step for our shop. We have built our business around caring for European and exotic vehicles, and this gives us an opportunity to welcome more drivers into the conversation about their service needs,” said Billy Craven, owner.

About Shores Automotive

Shores Automotive is a family-operated automotive repair business at 2544 NW 2nd Ave, Boca Raton, FL 33431. Billy and Cindy Craven purchased the company in 2012. It specializes in European and exotic vehicle diagnostics, maintenance, and repair, serving Boca Raton and nearby communities, including Delray Beach, Highland Beach, Deerfield Beach, and Lighthouse Point. Hours are Monday through Friday, from 7:30A AM to 4 PM. Appointments can be requested online or by calling (561) 391-0260.



Billy Craven

Shores Automotive

+1 5613910260

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Shores Automotive Opens Its Doors to Asian Vehicle Service in Boca Raton News Provided By Advanced Digital Media Services November 26, 2026, 20:23 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Automotive Industry, Business & Economy, Companies, Consumer Goods



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