MENAFN - Mid-East Info) The second day of the Summit brought together industry leaders, policymakers and experts to explore strategies for industrial decarbonisation, cleaner mobility, sustainability reporting and workforce development, highlighting the priorities shaping the region's energy transition. Borderless Finance. AI-Native.

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Ras Al Khaimah, United Arab Emirates, November 2026: The second day of RAK Energy Summit 2026 brought together government representatives, industry leaders, international experts and sustainability professionals to explore practical approaches to accelerating the energy transition across industry and transport.

Held under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, UAE Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah, the Summit is hosted by Ras Al Khaimah Municipality in partnership with Etihad Water and Electricity (EtihadWE). Running from 25 to 27 November under the theme“Create and Contribute to the Sustainable Energy Goals of the Future,” the Summit provides a platform for dialogue, knowledge exchange and collaboration on the region's sustainable energy priorities.

Day 2 focused on Industry and Transport in Transition, with discussions covering industrial decarbonisation, cleaner transport, sustainability reporting and workforce development for the net-zero transition.

The first session,“The Industrial Challenge: Accelerating Action in Hard to Abate Sectors”, explored how energy-intensive industries can reduce emissions while maintaining competitiveness and supporting sustainable economic growth.

The morning opened with remarks from His Excellency Yousif Al Ali, Chief Executive Officer of Etihad Water and Electricity (EtihadWE) on“Powering Sustainable Growth”.

His Excellency Yousif Al Ali said:“Industrial competitiveness and the shift to cleaner transport depend on reliable, efficient infrastructure. At EtihadWE, we continue to modernise our networks and adopt smart technologies to support this transition. Our partnership with Ras Al Khaimah Municipality in organising this Summit strengthens cross-sector collaboration on practical solutions for businesses and communities.”

A presentation titledMake it in the Emirates: Powering the Future of Energy and Industry” followed, delivered by Her Excellency Ibtisam Al Saadi, Acting Assistant Undersecretary for the Industrial Development Sector at the UAE Ministry of Industry and Advanced Technology.

Her Excellency Ibtisam Al Saadi said,“We view sustainable industrial growth as a key driver of the UAE's economic diversification. Through the National Strategy for Industry and Advanced Technology, Operation 300bn and Make it in the Emirates, we are creating significant opportunities for businesses to grow. The scale of this opportunity is reflected in the AED 180 billion in industrial offtake opportunities announced under the National In-Country Value (ICV) Programme, of which approximately AED 112 billion relates to the energy sector. As the UAE expands its renewable energy sector, we are also creating new opportunities for industrial investment, helping companies reduce emissions, improve resource efficiency and boost productivity. The RAK Energy Summit is an important platform that brings together industry stakeholders to turn this potential into tangible economic value.”

Subsequently, an international keynote from CEO of SHARAKAT, Eng. Khaled Zwaid AlQureshi followed titled“Advancing the Energy-Water Nexus”. The address highlighted Saudi Arabia's experience in strengthening water security and energy efficiency, the role of PPP in developing sustainable infrastructure, and the adoption of innovative technologies to advance climate resilience and resource sustainability.

Eng. Khaled Zwaid AlQureshi said,“The future of water and energy security is not simply about producing more. It is about making water and energy work better together, maximizing the value of every resource, and building a more sustainable future through innovation and strong partnerships.”

A panel on“Industrial Competitiveness in the Net-Zero Era” followed, moderated by Nabil Ayoun. Panellists included Abdallah Massaad, Group Chief Executive Officer of RAK Ceramics; Her Excellency Ibtisam Al Saadi, Acting Assistant Undersecretary for the Industrial Development Sector at the UAE Ministry of Industry and Advanced Technology; Evita Moawad of UNIDO; Michel Abi Saab, Managing Director of Emerge; and Thomas Heckmann, Global Senior Business Architect, Industrial and Financial Systems (IFS).

Evita Moawad said:“Government purchasing power can be a powerful catalyst for industrial decarbonisation. Through green public procurement at both federal and emirate levels, the UAE can create markets for low-carbon products, reward and enable early movers, and incentivise further investment by attracting companies to develop and scale low-carbon industrial solutions.”

A second session, chaired by Dure Shewar, Senior Manager, MENA at the International Association of Public Transport (UITP) on“Transforming Transport: Electrification and Urban Mobility in the Energy Transition”, explored the strategies, infrastructure and policies needed to accelerate the shift towards cleaner and more accessible transport systems.

Dr. Abdulla Al Sharhan, Director of Strategic Planning and Investment of the RAK Transport Authority (RAKTA), delivered a presentation on“Emirate Strategy: A View on the Future of Mobility in Ras Al Khaimah” outlining the emirate's approach to developing its transport and mobility systems.

A subsequent panel discussion“Advancing E-Mobility in the GCC: Policy, Planning and Infrastructure for EV Adoption at Scale” was moderated by Ahmed Samir Elbermbali, Managing Director – MENA Region at CharIN. Panellists included Eng. Sami Al Hashmi, Acting Executive Director of the Public Transport Affairs Sector of the Integrated Transport Centre (Abu Dhabi Mobility); Eng. Tarek Abdraboh, Transport Planning Manager of RAKTA; Tamara Eelsing, Manager of Diversity and Inclusion at Brussels Intercommunal Transport Company (STIB-MIVB) and Badr Al Awadi, Chief Commercial Officer of UAEV.

Further sessions assessed the potential of alternative fuels, including hydrogen, compressed natural gas (CNG), and biofuels in regional transport. A presentation titled“Low-Altitude Economy and Autopilot Vehicles in Urban Regeneration” was delivered by Kefan Zhuo, Assistant Director of Planning and Design at Shenzhen Institute of Building Research (IBR). The presentation explored the potential of emerging mobility solutions and autonomous technologies in supporting urban regeneration and shaping future cities.

Kefan Zhuo said,“We at Shenzhen IBR deeply appreciate the warm welcome extended to us in Ras Al Khaimah (RAK), believe that this coastal emirate's openness to the world will create new opportunities, and strongly support its vision for a green and sustainable future-one that embraces technological innovation and industrial transformation, builds on its distinctive landscapes and exceptional natural assets, and brings cities, nature and people into harmony to advance sustainability and resilience.”

The Summit also addressed the growing importance of credible sustainability reporting in response to evolving regulatory requirements and investor expectations under a third session“Advancing Sustainability Reporting: Measurement, Transparency and Compliance.”.

Chaired by Muwaffaq AlKhedery, Principal Project Manager at the UAE Ministry of Climate Change and Environment, the session opened with a keynote address by Eng. Aisha Mohamed Al Abdooli, Director of the Green Development and Environment Affairs Department at the UAE Ministry of Climate Change and Environment, highlighting the role of emissions measurement and reporting in monitoring progress and supporting the country's climate objectives.

A panel discussion titled“From Disclosure to Competitiveness: What Emissions Reporting Means for Industries and How They Can Prepare” followed, moderated by Muwaffaq AlKhedery. Panellists included Eng. Aisha Mohamed Al Abdooli, Director of the Green Development and Environment Affairs Department at the UAE Ministry of Climate Change and Environment; Eng. Lerato Moja, Head of Permitting and Environmental Compliance Department at the Environmental Protection and Development Authority (EPDA), Markus Lattner, Managing Director of Eurovent Middle East and International Director of Eurovent and Saravanan D, Partner, Climate Change and Sustainability Services (CCaSS) at Ernst and Young.

A special session titled,“The Net-Zero Skills Gap” turned the focus towards the people and capabilities needed to support the energy transition, evaluating how organisations can prepare the workforce for evolving industry demands.

Moderated by Simon Bangs, Founder and Managing Director of Sustainable Recruitment Solutions (SRS), the panel brought together Bassem Ahmed, Regional Manager, Energy Advisory, Danfoss Solutions – Middle East and Africa; Bradley Paul Ladewig, Executive Dean of the Faculty of Engineering, Technology & Science, Higher Colleges of Technology (HCT); and Andrea Di Gregorio, Executive Director of the Sustainable Energy Sector at Ras Al Khaimah Municipality.

The Summit also served as a platform to recognise contributions to advancing the energy transition. The Women Advancing the Green Energy Transition Awards 2026 recognised contributions to strengthening women's participation and leadership in the green energy sector.

The RAK Sustainable Industry Cluster Leadership Recognition honoured 18 companies for their contributions to improving energy efficiency and advancing sustainable practices across Ras Al Khaimah's industrial sector, highlighting the role of industry in driving decarbonisation and supporting the UAE's sustainability objectives.

The Summit also highlighted partnerships supporting Ras Al Khaimah's wider sustainability agenda.

Ras Al Khaimah Municipality signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Arabian Gulf Steel Industries to further advance sustainable procurement practices in the emirate. The collaboration will support the integration of embodied carbon and other sustainability criteria into construction material procurement, advance circular economy practices, and explore opportunities to support the adoption of sustainable materials through green finance and innovation.

The Summit also marked the launch of the pilot phase of Ras Al Khaimah's Energy Performance Certificate (EPC) Programme, which aims to assess and rate the energy performance of existing buildings across the emirate. On the opening day, leading developers Al Hamra, Marjan, RAK Properties, Aldar and RAK Economic Zone (RAKEZ) signed an Energy Performance Certificate Programme Pledge with Ras Al Khaimah Municipality, becoming the programme's first participants and committing to support its pilot across their properties.

Alongside the main conference programme, the Learning and Development Hub hosted two parallel sessions organised by Women in Green Hydrogen – Middle East continuing the conversation on women's leadership and representation in the green energy sector, and the Clean Energy Business Council (CEBC) on mitigating methane emissions in the GCC.

Vishal Shah, Managing Director & Head of Business Banking Group said,“At RAKBANK, we believe the transition to a more sustainable future requires collective action, meaningful partnerships and a shared commitment to progress. As a bank with deep roots in Ras Al Khaimah, we are proud to support initiatives that bring together industry leaders, innovators and policymakers to accelerate sustainable growth. RAK Energy Summit provides an important platform to turn ambition into action and help shape a more resilient future for our communities and economy.”

The Summit recognises Farnek, its Low Carbon Event Partner, for supporting efforts to minimise the event's carbon footprint. This includes assessing emissions, identifying reduction opportunities, retiring verified carbon credits and providing transparent reporting. As part of these efforts, the Summit is using Farnek's WasteTek platform to support on-site waste sorting and tracking. The findings will help identify further improvement opportunities at future Summits.

Looking ahead: Sustainable Communities Through Capacity, Investment and AI

The final day of RAK Energy Summit 2026, on 27 November, will focus on Sustainable Communities Through Capacity, Investment and AI. Discussions will explore sustainable building design and the role of emerging technologies in creating more sustainable and resilient communities.

RAK Energy Summit 2026 is hosted by Ras Al Khaimah Municipality in partnership with Etihad Water & Electricity (EtihadWE) and is supported by the UAE Ministry of Climate Change & Environment, the UAE Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure, the UAE Ministry of Industry and Advanced Technology, the Environment Agency Abu Dhabi, the International Renewable Energy Agency (IRENA), Gulf Organisation for Research & Development (GORD) and 19 local government entities in Ras Al Khaimah.

About Ras Al Khaimah Municipality:

Ras Al Khaimah Municipality, established in 1959 by an Emiri Decree issued by His Highness Sheikh Saqr bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, remains committed to providing a comfortable environment in which people can live and work. Reem, the Sustainable Energy Sector of Ras Al Khaimah Municipality, supports the implementation and ongoing development of the Ras Al Khaimah Integrated Sustainability (RIS) Strategy 2050. The strategy, launched under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, UAE Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah, provides a comprehensive framework for advancing the emirate's development across three key dimensions: utilities security and competitiveness, environmental protection, and climate change mitigation.

About Ras Al Khaimah:

Ras Al Khaimah (RAK), the UAE's fourth largest Emirate, is defined by its natural beauty, rich heritage and forward-looking vision under HH Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi. Committed to sustainable growth, economic diversification and innovation, RAK is an attractive place to live, work and invest.

Strategically located within four hours of one third of the world's population, RAK serves as a gateway to the Middle East and beyond. Its diversified economy sees no sector contribute more than 23% of GDP. The Emirate offers a competitive, business-friendly environment with 100% foreign ownership, zero income tax and low corporate tax. Home to over 73,000 companies, supported by RAKEZ and Innovation City, RAK has held strong 'A' range credit ratings since 2008.

With a population of 0.4 million representing over 150 nationalities, RAK combines high quality of life with accessible luxury. Landmark hospitality projects in the pipeline include Wynn, Four Seasons and Nobu, added to the existing Waldorf Astoria and Ritz-Carlton, while RAK Central will redefine its commercial and residential landscape.

Year-round sunshine, competitive living costs and a dynamic lifestyle position Ras Al Khaimah as a land of opportunity.

About Collab:

Collab is a UAE-grown organisation, with a long-term commitment to strengthening the UAE's position as a global centre for capital, investment and innovation. Collab creates curated platforms across the GCC where investors, business leaders, policymakers, and global institutions come together.