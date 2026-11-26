MENAFN - Mid-East Info) Following Jensen Huang's departure and subsequent reinstatement as NVIDIA CEO, new Brand Finance analysis examines what the company's extraordinary market volatility reveals about the way businesses are valued Borderless Finance. AI-Native.

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Jensen Huang's return as NVIDIA CEO on 23 November, just 11 days after his resignation, followed an extraordinary period of market volatility, public scrutiny and mounting pressure on the company's board. While much of the discussion has centred on Huang's perceived importance to NVIDIA and the wider AI industry, Brand Finance's analysis points to a more fundamental issue – when the assets driving business value are not adequately measured or disclosed, investors are left guessing where that value resides.

NVIDIA gained an estimated USD953 billion in market value in a single trading session following Huang's reinstatement, despite no corresponding change to its reported assets. Even after adjusting for the wider market rally, Brand Finance estimates this figure at approximately USD756 billion.

Breaking down NVIDIA's $3.8 trillion enterprise value:

Just 3.5% of NVIDIA's USD3.8 trillion enterprise value is represented by net tangible operating assets and recognised intangible assets on its balance sheet. NVIDIA's corporate brand alone is estimated to be worth upwards of USD400 billion. Even after accounting for its brand, recognised assets and the full USD953 billion market value gain following Huang's return, approximately USD2.4 trillion (61%) of NVIDIA's enterprise value remains unaccounted for in the analysis.

Drawing on the methodology underpinning Brand Finance's Global Intangible Finance Tracker (GIFTTM), preliminary analysis finds that:

A comprehensive valuation of NVIDIA's brand, including an assessment of its brand strength and performance relative to the world's leading brands, will be published in the Brand Finance Global 500 2027 report in January.

Why undisclosed intangible value matters:

The scale of NVIDIA's market value rebound does not necessarily reflect the financial value of Huang as an individual. Rather, it illustrates the extent to which investors may attribute value to a high-profile CEO when the contribution of other intangible assets across the business is not fully understood.

Henry Farr, Valuation Director at Brand Finance, explains:

“The question is not whether Jensen Huang is worth nearly a trillion dollars to NVIDIA, but why investors are left to make such significant reassessments of the company's value in response to a change in leadership.

“When the individual assets driving business value are not adequately measured or disclosed, investors are left guessing at their relative contribution. In a business led by a high-profile founder, much of that value may consequently be attributed to the individual.

“Greater transparency around the value of a company's brand, technology, intellectual property and other intangible assets could give investors a firmer basis for their valuations, reducing the risk of such extreme market volatility.”

A much wider challenge for global businesses:

NVIDIA is a particularly striking example of a challenge facing businesses worldwide. Brand Finance's latest Global Intangible Finance Tracker (GIFTTM) research finds that intangible assets account for nearly 70% of global enterprise value, yet 87% of intangible value remains undisclosed.

As intangible assets account for an increasingly significant proportion of business value, traditional financial reporting provides an incomplete picture of what investors are paying for. Better measurement and disclosure could help businesses and investors distinguish between the value attributable to individual leaders and the wider assets that underpin long-term commercial performance.

Further analysis and expert commentary:

The relationship between CEO reputation, corporate brand and enterprise value. The role of intangible asset disclosure in investor confidence and market volatility. The financial risks associated with key-person dependency and founder-led businesses.

Brand Finance's full NVIDIA analysis is available to journalists on request. Henry Farr is available for interviews and further commentary on:

About the analysis:

The figures presented are based on preliminary Brand Finance analysis of publicly available financial information, market data and valuation estimates. The estimated market value gain following Huang's reinstatement should not be interpreted as a standalone valuation of his personal brand.

About Brand Finance:

Brand Finance is the world's leading brand valuation consultancy. Bridging the gap between marketing and finance, Brand Finance evaluates the strength of brands and quantifies their financial value to help organisations make strategic decisions.

Headquartered in London, Brand Finance operates in over 25 countries, marking its 30th anniversary in 2026. Every year, Brand Finance conducts more than 6,000 brand valuations, supported by original market research, and publishes over 100 reports which rank brands across all sectors and countries.

Disclaimer:

Brand Finance has produced this study with an independent and unbiased analysis. The values derived and opinions presented in this study are based on publicly available information and certain assumptions that Brand Finance used where such data was deficient or unclear. Brand Finance accepts no responsibility and will not be liable if the publicly available information relied upon is subsequently found to be inaccurate. The opinions and financial analysis expressed in the study are not to be construed as providing investment or business advice. Brand Finance does not intend the study to be relied upon for any reason and excludes all liability to any individual, government, or organisation.

The data presented in this study form part of Brand Finance's proprietary database, are provided for the benefit of the media, and are not to be used in part or in full for any commercial or technical purpose without written permission from Brand Finance.