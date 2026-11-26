In a tragic and shocking incident caught on security cameras, a car, reportedly identified as a Toyota Vios, plunged from the fourth floor of the building parking area, causing the driver's death in Makati City, Philippines, on Thursday, November 26.

CCTV footage that has gone viral on social media shows a white Toyota Vios breaking through the building's 4th-floor parking wall before plunging nose-first onto the street below in Makati City. The two men, including a security guard, who were standing opposite the building were seen narrowly escaping the impact as the vehicle crashed onto the road below.

The impact of the crash was so severe that the car landed upside down on the road, with its roof heavily crushed, and the driver was trapped inside the wreckage and later died.

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How Did the Tragic Incident Unfold in Makati City?

Jimenez Street, which is located in Barangay San Lorenzo in Makati City, Metro Manila, was the scene of the fatal car crash on Thursday morning, when the white Toyota Vios broke through the 4th-floor parking wall of an establishment and plummeted onto the road below.

According to the preliminary report by the Makati City Central Police Station, the incident occurred around 11:46 AM, when the Toyota Vios was descending the driveway from the fifth floor to the fourth-floor parking area. However, the driver lost control of the car after reaching the fourth floor.

The vehicle reportedly struck a wall with its front-left portion before hitting a bollard and crashing through the building's perimeter, plunging onto Jimenez Street below. The Toyota Vios was severely damaged in the fall, leaving the 55-year-old driver trapped inside, as the vehicle crashed upside down onto the road..

SASAKYANG NAHULOG MULA SA GUSALI, SAPUL SA CCTV

Nasawi ang isang lalaki matapos mahulog ang minamaneho niyang sasakyan mula sa 4th floor parking area ng isang gusali sa Makati City nitong Huwebes. (: SPD) | via @_KarenDeGuzman ABS-CBN News (@ABSCBNNews) November 26, 2026

Following the incident, Makati Rescue personnel rushed to the scene and pulled the driver out of the wreckage. However, he was found unresponsive and later declared dead. The driver, identified as a 55-year-old man, has not been identified by the authorities so far.

Meanwhile, the building was identified as Citadines Benavidez Makati, operated by Ascott Limited Philippines. The company confirmed that the driver was a tenant at its private residence and said it was cooperating with authorities in the ongoing investigation.

Makati Police Investigate Cause as Crews Clear Crash Site

Though Makati Police have released a preliminary report on the cause of the crash, authorities have yet to establish the exact circumstances that led to the fatal incident. The initial investigation indicated that the Toyota Vios struck a wall while descending the driveway from the fifth floor before hitting a bollard and crashing through the fourth-floor parking barrier.

However, Police are continuing to investigate the circumstances surrounding the incident to determine what caused the driver to lose control of the vehicle. Following the incident, emergency responders removed the wrecked sedan and cleared fallen debris from the street, including dislodged steel portions from the building's exterior.

Meanwhile, the operator of the building, Ascott Limited Philippines, said its immediate priority was to support those affected by the incident. The company also confirmed that it was cooperating fully with the relevant authorities and remained in contact with the individuals involved as the investigation continued.

However, they refused to reveal further details of the victim and his family, citing the privacy of those affected and the ongoing police investigation.

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