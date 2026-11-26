Tartar And Masalli Designate As Azerbaijan's Youth And Sports Capitals For 2028
The Ministry of Youth and Sports announced the decision.
According to the results of a vote held during a meeting of the Ministry's Board on November 26, Tartar was selected as the“Youth Capital,” while Masalli was named the“Sports Capital.”
Throughout 2028, both cities will host various events dedicated to youth development and sports.
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