(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Euronext Athens Holding S.A. to merge with, and into, Euronext N.V.
Euronext N.V. and Euronext Athens Holding S.A. have decided to pursue a cross-border Merger by which Euronext N.V. will absorb Euronext Athens Holding S.A.
The Merger simplifies the legal structure of the Group and facilitates the integration of the Greek market within the Euronext Group The Merger offers improved financial terms for Euronext Athens Holding S.A. shareholders:
One (1) new Euronext share per seventeen (17) Euronext Athens shares, compared to the one (1) Euronext share per twenty (20) Euronext Athens shares under Euronext's 2025 Voluntary Tender Offer Based on Euronext's closing price of €167.50 as of 25 November 2026, the proposed Exchange Ratio values Euronext Athens at €9.85 per share 1 , (+38%) compared to €7.14 under Euronext's 2025 Voluntary Tender Offer 2 A cash-exit right of €9.29 per share provided for each shareholder exercising the withdrawal right Extraordinary general meetings of both companies are scheduled for 26 January 2027
Amsterdam, Athens, Brussels, Dublin, Lisbon, Milan, Oslo and Paris – 26 November 2026 – Euronext N.V. (“ Euronext”), the leading European capital market infrastructure and Euronext Athens Holding S.A. (“ Euronext Athens”) jointly announce that the Managing Board of Euronext, with the approval of its Supervisory Board, and the Board of Directors of Euronext Athens have approved and drawn up a joint cross-border merger proposal (the“ Merger Proposal”) to pursue a cross-border statutory merger by which Euronext, as acquiring company, will absorb Euronext Athens, as disappearing company (the“ Merger”).
Rationale for the Merger
The Merger is the next step after the successful completion of the exchange offer in November 2025. The rationale of the Merger is to allow the full integration of Euronext Athens into the Euronext group (the“ Group”) to achieve operational, commercial, organisational and financial benefits for the Group, the shareholders and other stakeholders of Euronext Athens and for the clients of the Greek market.
Moreover:
(i) the Merger simplifies the legal structure of the Group and the costs of a separate listing are eliminated;
(ii) the Merger facilitates the integration of the Greek market within the Group;
(iii) the Group is better equipped to finance the required investment in the Greek market infrastructure; and
(iv) the Merger provides a simpler corporate and disclosure framework with a single listed issuer at the level of the Group.
The Merger does not change the supervisory allocation applicable to the Greek market: Greek regulated markets and post-trade activities will continue to be conducted by Greek-licensed entities under the supervision of the relevant Greek authorities.
Through the Merger, Euronext Athens shareholders who receive Euronext shares will become shareholders of Euronext and will participate in the future performance of a larger and more diversified pan-European capital markets infrastructure group. They are expected to benefit from greater liquidity in Euronext shares and broader exposure across the Group's activities and geographies, while retaining an economic interest in the continued development of the Greek capital market within Euronext.
Structure and terms of the Merger
The Merger will be effected in accordance with the applicable EU framework for cross-border mergers, as implemented in the Netherlands in articles 2:309 et seq. and 2:333b et seq. DCC of the Dutch Civil Code and in Greece in articles 53a et seq. of the Greek Company Transformation Act (Greek Law 4601/2019, as amended“ GCTA”). On the date the Merger becomes effective (the“ Effective Date”), Euronext Athens will cease to exist, without going into liquidation, Euronext will acquire all its assets and liabilities under universal title of succession, and the shares of Euronext Athens will be cancelled and delisted from the regulated market operated by Euronext Athens Single Member S.A. (formerly Athens Stock Exchange). As from the Effective Date, Euronext will continue the activities of Euronext Athens through a branch in Greece.
Under the proposed Merger, one (1) new ordinary share in Euronext, each with a nominal value of EUR 1.60, will be allotted for every seventeen (17) Euronext Athens shares not held by or on behalf of Euronext or Euronext Athens (the“ Exchange Ratio”).
The Exchange Ratio represents an enhanced consideration for Euronext Athens shareholders compared to the previous voluntary share exchange tender offer completed in November 2025 which was made on the basis of one (1) ordinary share in Euronext for every twenty (20) Euronext Athens shares.
No fractional shares will be issued. Any entitlement to a fraction of a Euronext share resulting from the application of the Exchange Ratio will be settled in cash in accordance with the mechanism set out in the Merger Proposal.
The allotted shares will participate in full in the profits of Euronext as of the Effective Date.
Any shareholder of Euronext Athens who votes against the Merger and who does not wish to receive ordinary shares in the capital of Euronext may exercise a withdrawal right, in accordance with Greek law, giving an entitlement to receive a cash compensation. The proposed cash compensation amounts to EUR 9.29 per ordinary share in the capital of Euronext Athens.
KPMG Accountants N.V., as Dutch auditor, has issued a certificate on, among other things, the reasonableness of the Exchange Ratio, and Ernst & Young (Hellas) Certified Auditors Accountants S.A., as independent expert under Article 53f GCTA, has issued a report on the adequacy of the Exchange Ratio.
The articles of association of Euronext will not be amended in connection with the Merger. The Merger is governed by Dutch law to the fullest extent permitted by law, with matters subject to mandatory provisions of Greek law applicable to Euronext Athens governed by Greek law.
Conditions
Completion of the Merger is subject to (i) approval of the Merger Proposal by the general meetings of Euronext and Euronext Athens, (ii) completion of the publication, filing, creditor-protection and other procedures required under Dutch and Greek law, and (iii) issuance of the Greek pre-merger certificate.
Next steps and timetable
The extraordinary general meetings of Euronext and Euronext Athens resolving on the Merger are scheduled to be held on 26 January 2027.
The Merger Proposal will be filed on 27 November 2026, and its filing is expected to be published in the Dutch State Gazette and on the Greek Commercial Register (GEMI) electronic platform on 1 December 2026. The three-month creditor opposition periods under Dutch law and under Article 53θ GCTA are expected to end on 2 March 2027.
Following issuance of the Greek pre-merger certificate, the Dutch notarial deed of merger will be executed, and the Merger will become effective on the day following its execution.
This timetable is indicative and may change. Euronext will inform the market of the date of execution of the notarial deed of merger, the Effective Date and the expected delivery date of the allotted shares in accordance with applicable law.
Availability of documents
As from 26 November 2026, the Merger Proposal, the board reports of Euronext and Euronext Athens, the certificate of KPMG Accountants N.V. and the report of Ernst & Young (Hellas) Certified Auditors Accountants S.A. as independent experts, the annual accounts of both companies for the financial years 2023, 2024 and 2025, the notification to shareholders and creditors and the withdrawal request form for Euronext Athens shareholders will be made available at the registered offices and on the corporate websites of Euronext ( ) and Euronext Athens ( ).
Euronext has also published an exemption document in connection with the Merger, pursuant to Articles 1(4)(g) and 1(5)(f) of Regulation (EU) 2017/1129, which is available on its website. The exemption document does not constitute a prospectus within the meaning of Regulation (EU) 2017/1129 and has not been approved by the Netherlands Authority for the Financial Markets (Autoriteit Financiële Markten AFM ), the Greek Hellenic Capital Market Commission ( HCMC ) or any other supervisory authority.
More information will be made available if and when required.
CONTACTS
| ANALYSTS & INVESTORS
| ...
|
| Investor Relations Euronext
| Judith Stein
| +33 6 15 23 91 97
|
| Margaux Kurver
| +33 6 84 16 85 03
| Investor Relations Euronext Athens
| ...
|
| Stelios Konstantinou
| +30 21 03 36 67 08
|
MEDIA
| ...
|
| Europe
| Andrea Monzani
| +33 1 70 48 24 45
| Sandra Machado
| +351 917 776 897
| Greece
| Ioulia Zafolia
| +30 694 570 1070
About Euronext
Euronext is the leading European capital market infrastructure, covering the entire capital markets value chain, from listing, trading, clearing, settlement and custody to solutions for issuers and investors. Euronext runs MTS, one of Europe's leading electronic fixed income trading markets, and Nord Pool, the European power market. Euronext also provides clearing and settlement services through Euronext Clearing and its Euronext Securities CSDs in Denmark, Italy, Norway and Portugal. In November 2025, Euronext acquired a majority stake in the Athens Stock Exchange (ATHEX), reinforcing its pan-European footprint and further extending its fully integrated market infrastructure with the addition of an exchange, a CSD and a clearing house.
As of September 2026, Euronext's regulated exchanges in Belgium, France, Greece, Ireland, Italy, the Netherlands, Norway and Portugal host over 1,800 listed issuers with €7 trillion in market capitalisation, a strong blue-chip franchise and the largest global centre for debt and fund listings. With a diverse domestic and international client base, Euronext handles 29% of European lit equity trading. Its products include equities, FX, ETFs, bonds, derivatives, commodities and indices.
For the latest news and resources, please visit the Media Centre. Follow us on Instagram , LinkedIn and X for regular updates.
About Euronext Athens
Euronext Athens Holding S.A. is a public company incorporated under Greek law, having its registered office at 110 Athinon Avenue, Athens, Greece, and registered in the Greek General Commercial Registry (GEMI) under number 3719101000. Since 30 September 2026, the Greek regulated market activities have been carried out by its wholly owned subsidiary Euronext Athens Single Member S.A.
Disclaimer
This press release is for information purposes only: it is not a recommendation to engage in investment activities and is provided“as is”, without representation or warranty of any kind. Euronext will not be held liable for any loss or damages of any nature ensuing from using, trusting or acting on information provided. No information set out or referred to in this publication may be regarded as creating any right or obligation. The creation of rights and obligations in respect of financial products that are traded on the exchanges operated by Euronext's subsidiaries shall depend solely on the applicable rules of the market operator. All proprietary rights and interest in or connected with this publication shall vest in Euronext. This press release speaks only as of this date. Euronext refers to Euronext N.V. and its affiliates. Information regarding trademarks and intellectual property rights of Euronext is available at /terms-use.
© 2026, Euronext N.V. - All rights reserved.
The Euronext Group processes your personal data in order to provide you with information about Euronext (the "Purpose"). With regard to the processing of this personal data, Euronext will comply with its obligations under Regulation (EU) 2016/679 of the European Parliament and Council of 27 April 2016 (General Data Protection Regulation,“GDPR”), and any applicable national laws, rules and regulations implementing the GDPR, as provided in its privacy statement available at: /privacy-policy. In accordance with the applicable legislation you have rights with regard to the processing of your personal data: for more information on your rights, please refer to: /data_subjects_rights_request_information. To make a request regarding the processing of your data or to unsubscribe from this press release service, please use our data subject request form at connect2.euronext.com/form/data-subjects-rights-request or email our Data Protection Officer at ....
1 Based on spot Euronext's closing price of €167.5 as of 25 November 2026
2 Based on spot Euronext's closing price of €142.7 as of 30 July 2025
Attachment
20261126_Euronext Press release
CommentsNo comment