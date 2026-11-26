Euronext N.V. and Euronext Athens Holding S.A. have decided to pursue a cross-border Merger by which Euronext N.V. will absorb Euronext Athens Holding S.A.



The Merger simplifies the legal structure of the Group and facilitates the integration of the Greek market within the Euronext Group

The Merger offers improved financial terms for Euronext Athens Holding S.A. shareholders:



One (1) new Euronext share per seventeen (17) Euronext Athens shares, compared to the one (1) Euronext share per twenty (20) Euronext Athens shares under Euronext's 2025 Voluntary Tender Offer



Based on Euronext's closing price of €167.50 as of 25 November 2026, the proposed Exchange Ratio values Euronext Athens at €9.85 per share 1 , (+38%) compared to €7.14 under Euronext's 2025 Voluntary Tender Offer 2

A cash-exit right of €9.29 per share provided for each shareholder exercising the withdrawal right Extraordinary general meetings of both companies are scheduled for 26 January 2027



Amsterdam, Athens, Brussels, Dublin, Lisbon, Milan, Oslo and Paris – 26 November 2026 – Euronext N.V. (“ Euronext”), the leading European capital market infrastructure and Euronext Athens Holding S.A. (“ Euronext Athens”) jointly announce that the Managing Board of Euronext, with the approval of its Supervisory Board, and the Board of Directors of Euronext Athens have approved and drawn up a joint cross-border merger proposal (the“ Merger Proposal”) to pursue a cross-border statutory merger by which Euronext, as acquiring company, will absorb Euronext Athens, as disappearing company (the“ Merger”).

Rationale for the Merger

The Merger is the next step after the successful completion of the exchange offer in November 2025. The rationale of the Merger is to allow the full integration of Euronext Athens into the Euronext group (the“ Group”) to achieve operational, commercial, organisational and financial benefits for the Group, the shareholders and other stakeholders of Euronext Athens and for the clients of the Greek market.

Moreover:

(i) the Merger simplifies the legal structure of the Group and the costs of a separate listing are eliminated;

(ii) the Merger facilitates the integration of the Greek market within the Group;

(iii) the Group is better equipped to finance the required investment in the Greek market infrastructure; and

(iv) the Merger provides a simpler corporate and disclosure framework with a single listed issuer at the level of the Group.

The Merger does not change the supervisory allocation applicable to the Greek market: Greek regulated markets and post-trade activities will continue to be conducted by Greek-licensed entities under the supervision of the relevant Greek authorities.

Through the Merger, Euronext Athens shareholders who receive Euronext shares will become shareholders of Euronext and will participate in the future performance of a larger and more diversified pan-European capital markets infrastructure group. They are expected to benefit from greater liquidity in Euronext shares and broader exposure across the Group's activities and geographies, while retaining an economic interest in the continued development of the Greek capital market within Euronext.

Structure and terms of the Merger

The Merger will be effected in accordance with the applicable EU framework for cross-border mergers, as implemented in the Netherlands in articles 2:309 et seq. and 2:333b et seq. DCC of the Dutch Civil Code and in Greece in articles 53a et seq. of the Greek Company Transformation Act (Greek Law 4601/2019, as amended“ GCTA”). On the date the Merger becomes effective (the“ Effective Date”), Euronext Athens will cease to exist, without going into liquidation, Euronext will acquire all its assets and liabilities under universal title of succession, and the shares of Euronext Athens will be cancelled and delisted from the regulated market operated by Euronext Athens Single Member S.A. (formerly Athens Stock Exchange). As from the Effective Date, Euronext will continue the activities of Euronext Athens through a branch in Greece.

Under the proposed Merger, one (1) new ordinary share in Euronext, each with a nominal value of EUR 1.60, will be allotted for every seventeen (17) Euronext Athens shares not held by or on behalf of Euronext or Euronext Athens (the“ Exchange Ratio”).

The Exchange Ratio represents an enhanced consideration for Euronext Athens shareholders compared to the previous voluntary share exchange tender offer completed in November 2025 which was made on the basis of one (1) ordinary share in Euronext for every twenty (20) Euronext Athens shares.

No fractional shares will be issued. Any entitlement to a fraction of a Euronext share resulting from the application of the Exchange Ratio will be settled in cash in accordance with the mechanism set out in the Merger Proposal.

The allotted shares will participate in full in the profits of Euronext as of the Effective Date.

Any shareholder of Euronext Athens who votes against the Merger and who does not wish to receive ordinary shares in the capital of Euronext may exercise a withdrawal right, in accordance with Greek law, giving an entitlement to receive a cash compensation. The proposed cash compensation amounts to EUR 9.29 per ordinary share in the capital of Euronext Athens.

KPMG Accountants N.V., as Dutch auditor, has issued a certificate on, among other things, the reasonableness of the Exchange Ratio, and Ernst & Young (Hellas) Certified Auditors Accountants S.A., as independent expert under Article 53f GCTA, has issued a report on the adequacy of the Exchange Ratio.

The articles of association of Euronext will not be amended in connection with the Merger. The Merger is governed by Dutch law to the fullest extent permitted by law, with matters subject to mandatory provisions of Greek law applicable to Euronext Athens governed by Greek law.

Conditions

Completion of the Merger is subject to (i) approval of the Merger Proposal by the general meetings of Euronext and Euronext Athens, (ii) completion of the publication, filing, creditor-protection and other procedures required under Dutch and Greek law, and (iii) issuance of the Greek pre-merger certificate.

Next steps and timetable

The extraordinary general meetings of Euronext and Euronext Athens resolving on the Merger are scheduled to be held on 26 January 2027.

The Merger Proposal will be filed on 27 November 2026, and its filing is expected to be published in the Dutch State Gazette and on the Greek Commercial Register (GEMI) electronic platform on 1 December 2026. The three-month creditor opposition periods under Dutch law and under Article 53θ GCTA are expected to end on 2 March 2027.

Following issuance of the Greek pre-merger certificate, the Dutch notarial deed of merger will be executed, and the Merger will become effective on the day following its execution.

This timetable is indicative and may change. Euronext will inform the market of the date of execution of the notarial deed of merger, the Effective Date and the expected delivery date of the allotted shares in accordance with applicable law.

Availability of documents

As from 26 November 2026, the Merger Proposal, the board reports of Euronext and Euronext Athens, the certificate of KPMG Accountants N.V. and the report of Ernst & Young (Hellas) Certified Auditors Accountants S.A. as independent experts, the annual accounts of both companies for the financial years 2023, 2024 and 2025, the notification to shareholders and creditors and the withdrawal request form for Euronext Athens shareholders will be made available at the registered offices and on the corporate websites of Euronext ( ) and Euronext Athens ( ).

Euronext has also published an exemption document in connection with the Merger, pursuant to Articles 1(4)(g) and 1(5)(f) of Regulation (EU) 2017/1129, which is available on its website. The exemption document does not constitute a prospectus within the meaning of Regulation (EU) 2017/1129 and has not been approved by the Netherlands Authority for the Financial Markets (Autoriteit Financiële Markten AFM ), the Greek Hellenic Capital Market Commission ( HCMC ) or any other supervisory authority.

More information will be made available if and when required.

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