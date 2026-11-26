The two-part novel examining American society during the COVID-19 pandemic earns Fiction–Anthologies honors and six additional finalist recognitions.

- Tejas Desai

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, November 26, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- New York City author Tejas Desai has received seven literary distinctions in the 2026 American Writing Awards for his two-part literary work, Bad Americans, a narrative examining American identity, social divisions, cultural diversity, and human relationships during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Bad Americans: Part II was named the winner of the Fiction–Anthologies category and received finalist recognition in two additional categories, while Bad Americans: Part I earned four finalist distinctions.

The latest recognitions add to a growing collection of literary honors for the two volumes, which, according to the author, have received more than 60 additional distinctions across national and international literary competitions.

Published by The New Wei LLC, Bad Americans: Part I and Bad Americans: Part II represent the second and third volumes of Desai's anthology series, The Human Tragedy, which began with the publication of Good Americans in 2013.

Recognition Across Multiple Literary Competitions

The American Writing Awards distinctions follow a series of literary achievements recognizing Desai's work across general fiction, literary fiction, multicultural fiction, anthologies, and short story collections.

Among the notable recognitions received by the two volumes are:

2026 American Writing Awards: Fiction–Anthologies Winner and six additional finalist distinctions across both volumes.

2026 Readers' Favorite International Book Awards: Gold Medal in Fiction–General for Bad Americans: Part I.

Independent Author Network Book of the Year Awards: Six literary distinctions across both volumes, including winning honors in Literary Fiction, Short Story Collection, and Multicultural Fiction.

Firebird Book Awards: Best Overall Fiction Book for Bad Americans: Part I, alongside first-place honors in Literary Fiction, Anthology, and Short Stories. Both volumes have received additional Firebird recognition.

International Impact Book Awards: Multiple literary recognitions.

Literary Global Independent Author Awards: Bad Americans: Part I earned top honors in three categories: Contemporary Novel, Cross Genre, and Fiction–General.

BestSellers World Book Awards: First Place in Short Story/Anthology for Bad Americans: Part I.

Literary Titan Book Awards: Gold Award recognition for both volumes.

The books have also received recognition from competitions and organizations including the PenCraft Book Awards, Pacific Book Awards, NYC Big Book Award, Wishing Shelf Book Awards, Reader Views Literary Awards, Book Excellence Awards, Global Book Awards, Global eBook Awards, Maxy Awards, Indies Today Awards, Pinnacle Book Achievement Awards, New York Book Festival, and American Fiction Awards.

The breadth of these recognitions reflects the work's combination of literary fiction, social commentary, short-form storytelling, and interconnected narrative structures.

Bad Americans: A Portrait of American Society During a Global Pandemic

Set during the summer of 2020, Bad Americans takes place against the backdrop of the COVID-19 pandemic, when lockdowns, social isolation, economic uncertainty, and cultural tensions disrupted everyday American life.

Following months of isolation, twelve Americans from different cultural, professional, socioeconomic, and ideological backgrounds are selected through a dating application competition organized by billionaire Olive Mixer. The participants are invited to spend twelve nights at his estate in the Hamptons.

During their stay, the guests participate in social activities, competitions, meals, and romantic encounters. Each evening, one participant presents a story to the assembled group.

The twelve narratives vary in length, genre, style, subject matter, and perspective. Some respond directly to earlier stories, while others expose disagreements, personal vulnerabilities, cultural misunderstandings, and competing interpretations of American life.

As the guests exchange stories, their relationships evolve, revealing connections between individual experiences and the broader social conditions surrounding them.

The resulting work combines elements of the traditional novel, short story anthology, social satire, and contemporary reality television.

Bad Americans: Part I - Six Stories, Six Perspectives

Released on September 15, 2025, Bad Americans: Part I introduces the gathering at Olive Mixer's estate and presents the first six contributors to the interconnected narrative.

The principal storytellers include Andrea Mendoza, a frontline nurse; Taylor Williams, a former Army lieutenant; Cathy Wei Quan, a social work student; Ricard Shaw, a biker influenced by conspiracy theories; Rashan Hall, an elementary school teacher; and Nalini Shah, an attorney.

The six stories incorporated into the first volume are:

On the Frontlines

Immigrants Unite!

Corona Chaos

Black Boy's Ballad

Mason Mayhem

Love Liability

Through these characters and their experiences, Desai examines issues including public health, immigration, racial identity, political polarization, economic inequality, professional responsibility, and personal relationships.

Kirkus Reviews described the first volume as:

“An illuminating, if sometimes wordy, exploration of recent history and the people who lived through it.”

The review also noted the range of perspectives presented through the fictional characters and their differing responses to the pandemic.

Bad Americans: Part II - Continuing the American Conversation

Published on April 15, 2026, Bad Americans: Part II continues the gathering established in the first installment and introduces the remaining six storytellers.

These include Hayley Clark, a model; Pritesh Lakshmi, an engineer; Lisa Applebaum, a blogger; Khassan Murdashev, a rideshare driver and comedian; Sylvania, a seamstress with a background in fashion; and Angela Diaz, a hair salon operator.

The second volume incorporates the following six stories:

Barcelona Blasphemy

ISIS Crisis

A Model Citizen

Cape Conundrum

The Manchurian Algerian

Dope Double Ditty

The narratives extend beyond the immediate circumstances of the pandemic, incorporating international experiences, cultural identity, gender dynamics, ambition, belonging, relationships, and the consequences of individual choices.

The second installment continues the evolving relationships among the twelve guests while exploring how the stories they share influence their understanding of one another.

In its assessment of the second volume, Kirkus Reviews described the work as:

“A diverse collection of tales that skillfully illustrate various facets of modern life.”

The book's Fiction–Anthologies victory in the 2026 American Writing Awards adds to its recognition within literary competitions that acknowledge both individual storytelling and interconnected collections.

From The Decameron to Contemporary America

The origins of Bad Americans extend back approximately twenty-five years, when Desai began considering the possibility of creating a contemporary literary work inspired by Giovanni Boccaccio's fourteenth-century collection, The Decameron.

Boccaccio's work uses a gathering of storytellers seeking refuge from the plague as the framework for exploring human behavior and society. Desai adapts elements of that narrative tradition to the circumstances of twenty-first-century America.

His concept began taking shape while studying abroad at the University of Oxford in the period following the September 11, 2001, attacks. The COVID-19 pandemic subsequently provided a historical setting through which the project could examine contemporary American experiences.

Desai has described his original concept as a“Decameron for our Time.”

By combining a centuries-old storytelling tradition with contemporary dating culture and elements of reality television, Desai uses the structure of the novel to bring together characters whose lives might otherwise never intersect.

Their individual stories incorporate different literary genres and narrative forms, creating a collective examination of American society through contrasting personal experiences.

A Literary Project More Than Five Years in Development

According to Desai, the completion of Bad Americans followed approximately five and a half years of sustained development, research, writing, revision, and collaboration with editors, designers, publicists, beta readers, and subject specialists.

The publication campaign began in March 2025 with the digital release of individual stories and concluded in April 2026 with the publication of Bad Americans: Part II.

The project involved eighteen publications across multiple editions and formats, including fourteen eBooks, two trade paperbacks, and two hardcover volumes.

The serialized publication strategy allowed the individual narratives to appear independently before being assembled into the two complete volumes.

In an April 15, 2026, announcement marking the completion of the publication campaign, Desai acknowledged the people whose lives were lost during the COVID-19 pandemic and identified the project as a form of remembrance.

The work preserves fictionalized perspectives on a period of collective disruption while examining how personal circumstances influenced individual experiences of the pandemic.

The Human Tragedy: An Ongoing Examination of American Life

Bad Americans continues the literary exploration established in Desai's earlier collection, Good Americans, published in 2013.

Together, the three volumes of The Human Tragedy examine American society through characters shaped by differing cultural backgrounds, personal ambitions, moral convictions, relationships, and social circumstances.

The series explores recurring questions concerning identity, morality, opportunity, prejudice, personal responsibility, and the meaning of belonging in a diverse society.

Through multiple voices rather than a single central perspective, the works examine the complexities of human behavior and the contradictions that emerge within contemporary American life.

About the Author

Tejas Desai is a New York City-born novelist, short story writer, literary advocate, and librarian. His published works include The Human Tragedy anthology series and The Brotherhood Chronicle, an international crime fiction trilogy published between 2018 and 2020.

His crime fiction series includes The Brotherhood, The Run and Hide, and The Dance Towards Death, and has received recognition across multiple literary competitions.

Desai is also the founder of The New Wei Literary Arts Collective and Movement, an initiative focused on literary expression, independent authorship, and the development of contemporary literature.

A graduate of Wesleyan University, Desai studied abroad at the University of Oxford and earned two graduate degrees from Queens College of the City University of New York: a Master of Fine Arts in Creative Writing and Literary Translation and a Master of Library and Information Science.

He works as a supervising librarian for Queens Public Library and has participated in professional conferences addressing library services and literary development.

His writing on literature and publishing has appeared in publications including HuffPost and Publishing Perspectives. He has also been featured in various media outlets, including The London Post and Thrive Global.

Desai's current literary projects include a travel memoir informed by more than twenty-five years of international travel and a series examining literary history, independent publishing, and The New Wei literary movement.

Publication Information

Bad Americans: Part I

Author: Tejas Desai

Series: The Human Tragedy, Volume 2

Publisher: The New Wei LLC

Publication Date: September 15, 2025

Hardcover ISBN: 9781734727821

Available Formats: Hardcover, Paperback, and eBook

Bad Americans: Part II

Author: Tejas Desai

Series: The Human Tragedy, Volume 3

Publisher: The New Wei LLC

Publication Date: April 15, 2026

ISBN: 9781734727852

Available Formats: Hardcover, Paperback, and eBook

Additional information about the author, his published works, literary recognitions, and The Human Tragedy series is available through his official website:

Author Information and Media Inquiries

Tejas Desai

Author and Founder of The New Wei Literary Arts Collective and Movement

New York City, New York, United States

Website:

The official results of the 2026 American Writing Awards are available at .

Tejas Desai

Author

+1 618-559-7519

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