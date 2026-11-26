Ishita Raj discusses her film career, AI and the value of human emotion on Tomorrow, Today.

Ishita Raj discusses entering Bollywood without an industry background, why emotion separates actors from AI and the role of family as an anchor.

- Ishita RajSAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, November 26, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Tomorrow, Today, the long-form interview series created and hosted by Shekhar Natarajan, has released a new episode featuring Ishita Raj, the Indian film actress known for "Pyaar Ka Punchnama" and "Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety." The conversation covers her path into Hindi cinema without a film-industry background, how she prepares for roles and why she believes artificial intelligence (AI) cannot replace human emotion.Raj says in the episode that she grew up in a Delhi business family with no connections to acting and modeled briefly before pursuing films. She describes traveling to Mumbai for the final round of a television audition and, during the same three-day trip, meeting a casting director by chance, which led to her role in "Pyaar Ka Punchnama" (2011). She credits director Luv Ranjan with her first break and later reunited with the same team for "Pyaar Ka Punchnama 2" and "Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety."Topics covered in the episode include:- Entering the film industry without a family connection and the self-belief it required- Why she sees on-screen chemistry as something between characters, not only romantic leads, and the ease of working repeatedly with the same cast and crew- Her advice to aspiring artists: first understand what their calling is, then build skills such as voice modulation that are rarely taught- Training in horse riding and sword fighting for a princess-warrior role in an upcoming period series, filmed over about three months- Fitness as a matter of self-respect and feeling good rather than meeting an outside standard- Why she believes AI can produce flawless images but not genuine feeling, and how fabricated videos are eroding trust online- Keeping personal life private, letting work speak for itself and relying on family as an anchorRaj argued that AI tools are designed to measure rather than to feel. "I feel AI is built for speed, scale, efficiency, accuracy. But measuring something and feeling something are two completely different things," Raj said. She added that every actor reacts differently to the same line, and that this variation is what a performance generated from prompts would miss. AI would be welcomed rather than merely accepted, she said, if it were built with values such as empathy, compassion and humility.She also distinguished between technology that serves people and people who serve technology, saying that tools that make daily life simpler are helpful but replacing people with machines could be harmful.Natarajan described a question he says guided his work designing large-scale systems. "Am I designing a system for the current generation, or am I designing something for a five-year-old who will be a 25-year-old 20 years from now? That thinking is largely absent in artificial intelligence," said Shekhar Natarajan, host of Tomorrow, Today.The full episode is available on YouTube: watch?v=lrvpjRV5fy8About Tomorrow, TodayTomorrow, Today is a long-form interview series created and hosted by Shekhar Natarajan. The show features conversations with entrepreneurs, innovators, policymakers, scientists, educators and thought leaders on the technologies, ideas and decisions shaping the future, from artificial intelligence and business to leadership and education. Episodes are available on YouTube and major podcast platforms.About Ishita RajIshita Raj, also credited as Ishita Raj Sharma, is an Indian film actress from Delhi who works mainly in Hindi-language cinema. She is known for her roles in "Pyaar Ka Punchnama" (2011), "Pyaar Ka Punchnama 2" (2015) and "Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety" (2018). Her other film credits include "Meeruthiya Gangsters" (2015) and "Yaaram" (2019).About Shekhar NatarajanShekhar Natarajan is the founder and host of Tomorrow, Today and a former senior executive at American Eagle, Walmart, Target and Disney, where he led global initiatives in technology and supply chain strategy.

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Ishita Raj x Shekhar Natarajan | Tomorrow, Today

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Actress Ishita Raj Says AI Can Measure but Not Feel on Tomorrow, Today News Provided By Tomorrow Today Media November 26, 2026, 20:15 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Media, Advertising & PR, Movie Industry, Social Media, Technology



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