MENAFN - Mid-East Info) Abu Dhabi, November, 2026: Burjeel Cancer Institute at Burjeel Medical City in Abu Dhabi, has announced the introduction of an innovative drug for advanced pancreatic cancer for the first time in the UAE. The treatment expands options for patients, with genetic testing helping guide treatment selection based on each patient's condition and needs. Borderless Finance. AI-Native.

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The introduction comes under the supervision of the Department of Health – Abu Dhabi and reflects Abu Dhabi's commitment to providing specialized care tailored to each patient's needs, applying advances in genomic science and making modern treatments available to improve community health and the quality of patient care.

The new drug, known as Rasonque (daraxonrasib), which received approval from the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) in August 2026, was used to treat a 61-year-old Emirati patient diagnosed with advanced pancreatic cancer which had continued to progress despite previous chemotherapy.

Following advanced genetic testing of the tumor, the medical team identified genetic alterations associated with the growth and proliferation of cancer cells, helping them select a treatment option suited to the patient's condition. Based on the test results, the patient began receiving the new treatment to control disease progression and slow tumor growth. Her condition is improving with treatment, which is expected to continue for several months as part of her treatment plan.

The new drug works by inhibiting proteins that help cancer cells grow and spread and blocking their signals, which may help shrink the tumor or slow disease progression. Unlike conventional chemotherapy, which affects rapidly dividing cells, the drug acts specifically on the mechanisms responsible for cancer cell growth.

The drug is taken orally in tablet form once daily rather than administered intravenously. Regular medical follow-up continues to assess treatment response, and monitor and manage potential side effects. Common side effects include rash, diarrhea, mouth inflammation, nausea, tiredness, and vomiting.

The significance of this development lies in expanding treatment options for patients with advanced pancreatic cancer, which remains one of the most challenging cancers to treat, particularly in its later stages. Treatment responses vary from one patient to another, depending on the characteristics of the tumor and the patient's overall health condition.

Prof Humaid bin Harmal Al Shamsi, CEO of Burjeel Cancer Institute, said,“The introduction of this innovative drug in the UAE for the first time represents an important step in expanding treatment options for pancreatic cancer, which remains one of the most challenging cancers to treat, particularly in its advanced stages. Recent scientific advances are opening up new possibilities through medicines that target the factors responsible for cancer cell growth with greater precision.”

Al Shamsi added,“What distinguishes this treatment is that it does not rely on the conventional approach of chemotherapy but instead targets the mechanisms that enable tumors to grow. Clinical studies have shown encouraging results in helping shrink tumors in some patients and extending the period during which the disease does not progress. This represents an important advancement, particularly for eligible patients who have not achieved the desired results from previous chemotherapy treatments.”

Prof Al Shamsi explained that offering this drug reflects Burjeel Cancer Institute's commitment to providing patients in the UAE with access to the latest therapeutic innovations. He noted that the institute is working to expand the use of advanced genetic testing to help physicians select the most appropriate treatment for each patient, rather than relying on a single treatment approach for all cases.

He further emphasized that the institute aims to ensure that cancer patients in the UAE have access to the latest treatment options available worldwide, providing additional therapeutic opportunities while maintaining comprehensive care that considers their health condition and quality of life.

This case highlights the importance of advances in tumor genetic testing, which enable physicians to identify the alterations responsible for cancer growth and select medicines that target these changes more precisely. This approach helps doctors provide treatments tailored to the specific characteristics of each patient's disease.

The introduction of this treatment forms part of Burjeel Cancer Institute's ongoing efforts to strengthen advanced cancer care services and provide innovative treatment options tailored to patients' needs, further advancing Abu Dhabi's position as a leading global destination for specialized healthcare.