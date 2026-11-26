MENAFN - Crypto Breaking) Transak has announced that its Vienna-based entity, Transak GmbH, has been authorised under the EU Markets in Crypto-Assets Regulation (MiCA) by Austria's Financial Market Authority (FMA). In a statement, the company said that from 26 November, applications integrating Transak can provide regulated on and off-ramp services for crypto and stablecoins to users across all 30 countries of the European Economic Area.

MiCA authorisation for Transak GmbH

Transak said that Transak GmbH has been authorised by the Austrian FMA under MiCA. The company's announcement specifies that in the EEA, on and off-ramp services are provided by Transak GmbH, identified by company registration number FN 653255w, with an address in Vienna.

According to the company, the authorisation is as a Crypto-Asset Service Provider under Regulation (EU) 2023/1114 (MiCAR). The announcement also states that the availability of services can vary by country.

Regulated on and off ramps across 30 EEA countries

Transak said the rollout begins on 26 November. It claims that apps integrating Transak will be able to offer regulated on and off-ramp access to users throughout the EEA's 30 countries, covering both entry and exit from crypto and stablecoins.

The company also described the service as enabling“native” on and off-ramps, operating inside a partner's interface, and said it is built for products such as wallets, neobanks and fintech platforms.

Payments listed for EEA launch

In its announcement, Transak listed several payment methods it says will be available at launch. These include Visa and Mastercard cards, Apple Pay and Google Pay, and SEPA.

Transak framed the expansion as part of a broader compliance effort, stating that MiCA adds to existing licences and registrations it says it holds in other jurisdictions, including the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada and Australia.

Risk disclosures and scope of services

The announcement included consumer risk warnings. Transak said that crypto-assets, including stablecoins, carry risk and that users could lose the money they put in. It also stated that crypto-assets are not covered by deposit guarantee or investor compensation schemes.

The company's statement did not provide additional detail on which specific coins or partner app types will be supported in each country, but it said availability varies by country.

What the MiCA expansion could mean for EU access

By expanding MiCA-authorised regulated on and off ramps to the entire EEA from 26 November, Transak is positioning its API or integration offering for fintech and wallet partners operating across multiple member states. For users, the company's claim suggests they could see a consistent way to move between fiat payment methods and crypto within partner applications, rather than relying on separate providers per country.

As with any regulated service, actual service coverage and supported payment methods may depend on country and partner integration choices, according to Transak's disclosures.

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