MENAFN - Crypto Breaking) Spain is preparing to expand the powers of its financial intelligence unit, Sepblac, to act faster against suspected money laundering and terrorist financing involving digital assets. A decree published on Nov. 25 would allow Sepblac to order freezes and transaction suspensions without seeking prior judicial authorization, with the measures scheduled to come into force on Jan. 25, 2027.

Under Spain's Constitution, the Congress of Deputies must vote within 30 days of the decree's promulgation to ratify or repeal it. If lawmakers approve the change, crypto service providers operating in Spain would be required to comply with Sepblac suspension orders or face financial penalties.

The decree would give Sepblac authority to suspend crypto account usage and business relationships when it suspects money laundering or terrorist financing. Initial suspensions could last up to five business days for accounts and up to 10 business days for transactions already in progress. Sepblac could extend certain measures through a court process upon a request from public prosecutors. Crypto firms would need operational readiness to respond quickly to orders and track their expiry dates. Compliance obligations would stack on top of existing EU requirements under MiCA.

Key takeawaysWhat Spain's decree would change

At the center of the proposal is a procedural shift: instead of waiting for judicial authorization each time, Sepblac would be empowered to halt certain crypto-related activity directly once it forms suspicions of illicit financing risks. The decree's language, as published, targets two main areas-access to digital asset accounts and the continuation of business relationships-alongside the ability to pause transactions that are already underway.

Specifically, the decree would permit Sepblac to suspend the use of a digital asset account or a business relationship for up to five business days. For transactions already in progress, Sepblac could order a holding action for up to 10 business days. While Sepblac would decide on the initial duration, the decree also leaves open the possibility of longer measures: a court could extend suspensions if public prosecutors request it.

The practical impact is that the“time-to-action” for enforcement could shrink, potentially reducing the window in which funds could be moved after suspicion arises. For regulated providers, this increases the need for internal processes that can translate a Sepblac order into technical action quickly and reliably.

Deadlines, escalation, and how suspensions would work

Although the first suspension would be discretionary to Sepblac, the decree sets defined time horizons. That matters for compliance teams because orders would not be indefinite by default. Firms would still need robust monitoring to know when each suspension expires and what actions must resume afterward.

Beyond the initial freeze capability, the decree also assigns Sepblac a short operational timeline to act after receiving information from obligated entities. Under the decree, crypto service providers would be required to report suspicious activity to Sepblac, and Sepblac would have three business days to issue a transaction suspension order if it determines one is warranted.

In other words, the new framework would not only affect what happens after Sepblac already issues an order; it also establishes a fast-response loop between reporting and enforcement decisions-an area where operational delays could create compliance risk.

Industry compliance focus: being able to freeze quickly

Legal and regulatory professionals say companies should treat the change less like a policy announcement and more like an operational program that requires clear ownership, authority, and technical readiness. Nikolai Timofejev, head of licensing and regulatory affairs at legal consulting firm Prifinance, told Cointelegraph that crypto firms should begin preparing before the Jan. 25, 2027 start date.

Timofejev's advice is to designate a responsible person or function that receives and processes Sepblac orders immediately. He emphasized the need for a response capability that can freeze client withdrawals and transactions on the same day the order is received. For compliance and customer operations, that implies not just having policies in place, but also ensuring the organization's controls and system permissions support same-day execution.

He also highlighted enforcement consequences for non-compliance, noting that infringements could trigger fines starting at €150,000. While the decree's precise penalty structure is not detailed in the provided excerpt, the message from practitioners is clear: firms should assume regulators will treat these as serious breaches rather than procedural technicalities.

Timofejev further stressed that companies would need processes to track when each Sepblac order expires, since suspensions are bounded by defined business-day windows. That tracking becomes crucial when different types of orders-account-related versus transaction-related-carry different expiration periods.

How this stacks with EU MiCA requirements

For crypto service providers in Spain, the decree would add another layer of obligations on top of the EU's Markets in Crypto-Assets Regulation (MiCA). MiCA already established a baseline compliance environment across the European Union, but this Spanish initiative focuses specifically on how suspensions can be implemented when regulators suspect illicit financing.

That layering matters for operators that already run compliance workflows for AML/CFT obligations under EU rules. The new decree would require those workflows to connect to operational controls that can directly stop transactions and withdrawals, and it would do so with comparatively short timelines.

Timofejev said he supported the approach and hoped to see similar measures rolled out across the wider EU. His view suggests a broader policy direction: harmonized enforcement tools and faster action could become more common, potentially pushing firms toward more standardized“order execution” processes across jurisdictions.

What to watch before implementation

Because the decree requires ratification by Spain's Congress of Deputies, the rules are not guaranteed to take effect in their current form. Companies operating in Spain should still plan for compliance changes given the scheduled Jan. 25, 2027 start date, but they should also monitor the parliamentary vote that could amend or repeal the decree.

In the near term, the key uncertainty is political: whether lawmakers ratify the decree within the 30-day window. Once the direction is clear, the next question for firms will be practical-whether Sepblac orders will be issued frequently, and how service providers can build the operational capacity to comply instantly while maintaining accurate expiry tracking and customer communication.

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