OPEC Secretary General Haitham Al Ghais will deliver a keynote address at Venezuela Energy Week (VEW) 2027 in Caracas on February 22–25, where he will speak before the international operators and domestic companies working to expand the country's oil production.

Venezuela's ties to the organization go back to its original conference in Baghdad in 1960. There, Venezuelan oil minister Juan Pablo Pérez Alfonzo joined delegates from Iran, Iraq, Kuwait and Saudi Arabia to establish OPEC. Caracas later hosted the organization's second summit of heads of state in 2000, and Al Ghais made a working visit to the capital in October 2024 to meet government officials and oil sector workers.

Al Ghais' participation comes as Venezuelan output grows steadily and the country enters a new era of hydrocarbon production. The country holds the world's largest proven crude reserves and produced 1.158 million bpd in October, according to OPEC's secondary sources. The government is targeting 1.5 million bpd in 2027 as international partners expand their work in its oil and gas fields.

At VEW 2027, Al Ghais joins Minister of Hydrocarbons Paula Henao, PDVSA and senior executives from Chevron, Shell, bp and UCC Holding. Over four days, plenary and technical sessions will cover field development, gas projects and partnerships between international and Venezuelan companies. With OPEC's Secretary General on the program, VEW 2027 will link Venezuela's production plans with the wider outlook for global oil supply and demand.

Organized by Energy Capital&Power and taking place under the patronage of Acting President Delcy Rodríguez, PDVSA and the Ministry of Hydrocarbons, Venezuela Energy Week 2027 will convene in Caracas on February 22–25 at the Simón Bolívar Convention Center. To register, visit .

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Energy Capital&Power.