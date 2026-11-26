Eritrean nationals held public seminars on national resilience in the United States, Ireland, Finland and Switzerland, from 21 to 23 November.

Ms. Hadinet Keleta, head of Public and Community Affairs at the Eritrean Embassy in the United States, briefed nationals in Columbus on the current situation in Eritrea and the region.

Mr. Saleh Abdella, Chargé d'Affaires at the Eritrean Embassy to the United Kingdom and Ireland, and Mr. Tewelde Yohannes, head of Public and Community Affairs, briefed nationals in Dublin and Cork on developments in the Horn of Africa. They called on participants to stay informed, strengthen their unity and contribute more actively to national efforts.

At a seminar held in Finland, Mr. Yemane Gebrekidan, head of Consular Affairs at the Eritrean Embassy in the Scandinavian countries, said the current situation called for nationals to close ranks and step up their support for national resilience programs.

Eritrean residents of Chur, Basel, Lugano and St. Gallen, Switzerland, organized seminars on 22 and 23 November. Mr. Ismail Mohammed-Nur, head of Public and Community Affairs, briefed participants on current developments and urged them to remain prepared and contribute more to national resilience efforts.

Mr. Mihreteab Malk, Chairman of the National Committee of Switzerland, said committees had been established at the national, regional and city levels to support these programs. He called on nationals to follow developments in Eritrea, expand and strengthen their organizations and pursue ongoing initiatives with renewed vigour.

Participants reaffirmed their readiness to support national resilience efforts and help safeguard Eritrea's sovereignty and territorial integrity.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Information, Eritrea.