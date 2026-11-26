Parliament has granted leave to Kilak North County MP, Hon. Anthony Akol, to introduce a Private Member's Bill seeking to establish food reserves at the national, district and household levels as part of efforts to strengthen food security and safeguard the right to food.

The proposed Food and Nutrition Bill, 2026 also seeks to move government to develop a comprehensive and coordinated legal framework to strengthen accountability for food nutrition and security.

Akol argued that although government introduced the Food and Agriculture Regulatory Authority Bill, 2026, which seeks to establish a single regulator to license, inspect and enforce standards for safety of food and feed, veterinary medicines and agricultural chemicals; it does not make provisions for the right to food, food security and nutrition security.

“Recent assessments demonstrate substantial food insecurity, with the 2026 Integrated Food Security Phase Classification analysis estimating that approximately 3.6 million people in the areas assessed were experiencing crisis-level or worse acute food insecurity,” Akol said during the sitting on Thursday, 26 November 2026.

However, the State Minister for Agriculture, Hon. Desire Muhooza, noted that government is working on the Crop Bill that intends to capture most of the objectives in the Bill proposed by Hon. Akol.

“We are going to invite him [MP Akol] so that we harmonize with most of what we are working on, and very soon, we shall bring the Crop Bill to the floor of the House,” Muhooza said.

The proposed Food and Nutrition Bill also seeks to establish a national food reserve, a district food reserve and a household food reserve, all aimed at promoting the right to food, providing for food security and nutrition security.

Akol noted that the persistent food insecurity and malnutrition and absence of an effective national food reserve framework, requires urgent government intervention.

Seconding the motion, Hon. Jesca Ababiku (NRM, Adjumani District Woman Rep.) described food insecurity as one of the worst characteristics effecting a developing country, which the Bill seeks to cure.

“Food insecurity is affecting our population and the economic growth of this country. If we are given an opportunity to have this Bill into a law, it will help us to improve our health status, and also commercialise our produce,” she said.

Pian County MP, Hon. Remigio Achia cited statistics of the Uganda Bureau of Standards (UBOS), indicating over 3.6 million Ugandans as being food insecure due to the impact of droughts in different parts of the country.

“In a country where we have food in many parts of the country and other parts do not have, this has happened because we do not have a law ensuring that government establishes storage and monitoring mechanisms. Such mechanisms can support food sharing,” Achia said.

Hon. Mwine Tumwebaze (NRM, Western Youth Rep.) noted the need to promote institutional feeding programmes for students, especially those in higher institutions of learning.



Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Parliament of the Republic of Uganda.