MENAFN - Live Mint) Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang's signature black leather jacket, which has become a recognisable part of his public image, has drawn criticism from animal rights organisation PETA. The group wants the billionaire tech executive to replace his trademark outfit with a cruelty-free alternative, arguing that fashion should evolve alongside technological innovation.

In a letter dated November 18, PETA President Tracy Reiman urged Huang to give up his leather jacket and switch to vegan leather made from plant-based materials such as cactus, apples and cork.

The animal rights organisation has also sent Huang an olive-based vegan leather jacket as an alternative to his familiar style, describing it as an upgrade that does not involve animal skins.

Why does PETA want Jensen Huang to ditch his leather jacket?

PETA's campaign centres on its opposition to the use of animal skins in fashion. The organisation argues that wearing leather is inconsistent with the technological progress and innovation that Huang has championed through his leadership of Nvidia.

In her letter, Reiman said Huang had built a reputation for pushing technology forward, helping power the artificial intelligence boom and transforming several aspects of modern life.

However, she argued that his fashion choice had not kept pace with that progress.

"While you have rightly built a reputation on pushing technology forward, helping power the AI boom and transforming nearly every aspect of modern life, your 'fashion statement' has been stuck in the Stone Age," Reiman wrote.

She also criticised the use of animal-derived leather, arguing that modern alternatives make it unnecessary.

"There's nothing forward-thinking about wearing the skin of a slaughtered animal now that Caveman days are far behind us, the '60s are long gone, and when cutting-edge options are yours for the taking," she said.

PETA believes that plant-based alternatives offer a way to combine fashion, innovation and animal welfare without relying on animal-derived materials.

What jacket has PETA sent to Jensen Huang?

As part of its appeal, PETA sent Huang an olive-based vegan leather jacket designed to offer an alternative to his signature look.

The organisation described the jacket as being just as recognisable in style as his trademark outfit, but without the use of animal skins.

Reiman suggested that Huang could also explore other plant-based materials, including cactus and apple leather.

In the letter, she wrote: "Make your new start with a new image: Ditch the leather jacket for an innovative vegan leather one, perhaps of cactus, as you'll have to show thick skin, or of apple for purity of purpose, or from some other environmentally friendly material."

PETA said the alternative was intended to demonstrate that style, innovation and compassion could go together.

What alternatives to animal leather is PETA promoting?

PETA is encouraging consumers to explore vegan leather made from plant-based materials, including:

- Cactus leather: An alternative material made using cactus plant matter.

- Apple leather: A material that uses apple waste and other components to create a leather-like alternative.

- Cork: A plant-derived material that can be used in fashion and accessories.

- Other plant-based materials: PETA is also advocating alternatives that avoid the use of animal skins.

The organisation argues that advances in material innovation have created alternatives for consumers who want to avoid animal-derived leather.

What did PETA say about Huang's fashion choices?

PETA drew a parallel between technological innovation and changes in the fashion industry, arguing that both should move away from outdated practices.

"Tech doesn't move forward by clinging to outdated systems, and neither does fashion, so an olive-based vegan leather jacket seems the perfect fit," Reiman said.

She also called on consumers to embrace vegan leather made from cactus, cork, apples and other plant materials, leaving animals out of their wardrobes.