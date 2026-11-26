MENAFN - Live Mint) Nearly 18 years after the 26/11 Mumbai attacks, advocates Amin Solkar and Farhana Shah, who were assigned to represent the sole captured attacker Ajmal Kasab, are yet to receive their fees for handling the case, according to PTI. The two lawyers appeared on Kasab's behalf before the Bombay High Court for nine months after the Maharashtra government appointed them in June 2010.

The two lawyers were assigned to defend Kasab in his appeal against the death sentence awarded by a trial court. Despite completing their responsibilities more than 15 years ago, both claim their remuneration remains unsettled, raising questions over the delay in clearing payments to court-appointed legal representatives.

According to the appointment notification issued on June 8, 2010, by the Maharashtra State Legal Services Authority (MSLSA), Solkar was entitled to remuneration equivalent to that of a special public prosecutor, while Shah was to receive fees on the scale applicable to an additional public prosecutor handling a death penalty confirmation case.

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Official sources estimated the applicable remuneration at approximately ₹1,500 to ₹2,000 per day.

Who were Ajmal Kasab's lawyers?

Amin Solkar and Farhana Shah were nominated by the Bombay High Cour and subsequently appointed by the MSLSA to represent Kasab during the proceedings before the High Court.

Solkar and Shah took up the defence after the court assigned them the responsibility of ensuring that Kasab had legal representation during his appeal against the capital punishment.

Both advocates said the case required them to put their other professional commitments on hold to ensure that the proceedings continued without disruption.

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"We have still not received our fees for representing Kasab. I have been corresponding with the Maharashtra State Legal Services Authority time and again, but there seems to be no positive headway," Solkar told PTI.

Shah also recalled the time and effort involved in handling the case, saying, "We gave our entire day for nine months to argue this case. We had to keep all our other cases on the backburner so that there was no hurdle caused to the proceedings."

How much remuneration was promised and on what basis?

The June 8, 2010 notification specified the payment structure for both advocates by linking their remuneration to the rates applicable to government prosecutors.

Under the arrangement, Solkar's fees were to match those of a special public prosecutor, while Shah was entitled to the remuneration of an additional public prosecutor handling a death penalty confirmation matter.

Based on the applicable rates, official sources placed their daily remuneration at around ₹1,500- ₹2,000. Shah maintained that the notification also stipulated that their fees should be released after the High Court delivered its verdict.

Solkar questioned why the government had not applied the same prescribed payment structure to settle their outstanding bills.

"What is stopping the government from using the same pay scale and clearing our dues?" he questioned.

Why are the lawyers still waiting for payment?

The two advocates said their attempts to secure the pending remuneration have repeatedly run into requests from the MSLSA for detailed bills and attendance records specifying the dates and hours they appeared in court.

They have questioned the demand, arguing that reconstructing such granular records more than a decade after the proceedings is difficult. Shah also pointed out that the appointment notification and the High Court order had already established the basis for their payment.

However, an MSLSA official maintained that advocates must submit formal bills and appearance-related memorandums under the authority's standard procedure before their fees can be cleared.

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In contrast, Abbas Kazmi, who represented Kasab during the trial before special judge M L Tahaliyani, said his remuneration was paid without a similar prolonged delay.

"My remuneration was cleared by the government soon after the completion of the trial," Kazmi said.

What happened to Ajmal Kasab?

The Bombay High Court began hearing Kasab's death sentence confirmation proceedings and appeal in June 2010. It upheld the death penalty in February 2011, a decision subsequently affirmed by the Supreme Court.

Kasab, who had been held at Mumbai's Arthur Road prison following his capture, was executed at Yerwada Central Jail in Pune on November 21, 2012.

The November 26, 2008 attacks involved 10 heavily armed Pakistani terrorists who targeted several locations in Mumbai over more than 60 hours. A total of 166 people, including six Americans, were killed.

(With inputs from agency)